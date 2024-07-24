The Home Depot has sales on appliances from GE, LG, Samsung and more.

Shop up to 30% off select appliances at The Home Depot

The Home Depot's latest sale features 30% off select appliances.

Discounted brands include Samsung, LG, GE and Frigidaire, among others. Be sure to check for rebates on select times for added savings.

For example, save $500 on an LG French door refrigerator with dual ice makers in stainless steel. It has a serving drawer, a Cool Guard metal interior panel and an LED control panel. Plus, you can connect with your smart device to set food and freezer temperatures.

Save 25% on an LG front-load washer and take $200 off a stainless steel Samsung refrigerator.

Scroll below for more.

Refrigerators on sale

20% off The Home Depot LG 26 cu. ft. Smart Counter-Depth MAX French Door Refrigerator with Dual Ice Makers in PrintProof Stainless Steel $1999

$2499 The Home Depot Shop Now

20% off The Home Depot LG 24 cu. ft. Top Mount Freezer Refrigerator with Multi-Flow Air System in Stainless Steel, Garage Ready $799

$999 The Home Depot Shop Now

37% off The Home Depot Haier 14.5 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator in Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel, Counter Depth $999

$1599 The Home Depot Shop Now

13% off The Home Depot Samsung 17.5 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator in Stainless Steel, Counter Depth $1298

$1499 The Home Depot Shop Now

37% off The Home Depot Frigidaire 31.5 in. 17.6 cu. ft. Counter Depth French Door Refrigerator, brushed steel $1248

$1999 The Home Depot Shop Now

Washers and dryers on sale

25% off The Home Depot LG 4.5 Cu. Ft. Stackable SMART Front Load Washer in Black Steel with Steam and TurboWash360 Technology $898

$1199 The Home Depot Shop Now

27% off The Home Depot GE 4.5 cu. ft. Top Load Washer in White with Cold Plus and Wash Boost $578

$799 The Home Depot Shop Now

23% off The Home Depot LG 24 in. W 2.4 Cu. Ft. Compact Stackable SMART Front Load Washer in White with Steam and AI Fabric Sensor / Smart Pairing $998

$1299 The Home Depot Shop Now

25% off The Home Depot LG 7.4 Cu. Ft. Vented SMART Stackable Electric Dryer in Black Steel with TurboSteam and Sensor Dry Technology $898

$1199 The Home Depot Shop Now

Dishwashers on sale

39% off The Home Depot GE 24 in. Built-In Tall Tub Top Control Stainless Steel Dishwasher w/Sanitize, Dry Boost, 52 dBA $438

$729 The Home Depot Shop Now

36% off The Home Depot GE 24 in. Top Control Built-In Tall Tub Dishwasher in Fingerprint Resistant Stainless with Dry Boost, 3rd Rack, and 47dBA $568

$899 The Home Depot Shop Now

31% off The Home Depot Maytag 24 in. Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Front Control Built-In Tall Tub Dishwasher with Dual Power Filtration, 50 dBA $598

$879 The Home Depot Shop Now

More Home Depot sale picks

40% off The Home Depot Whirlpool 1.7 cu. ft. Over the Range Microwave in Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel with Electronic Touch Controls $248

$419 The Home Depot Shop Now

45% off The Home Depot Milwaukee M12 FUEL 12V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Stubby 3/8 in. Impact Wrench Kit with One 4.0 and One 2.0Ah Batteries $179

$329 The Home Depot Shop Now

34% off The Home Depot Bordeaux 59 in. Acrylic Flatbottom Freestanding Bathtub in White/Matte Black $588

$892.44 The Home Depot Shop Now