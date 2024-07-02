Shop Fourth of July 2024 sales: Save up to 40% on tech, mattresses and more
Shop the best Fourth of July sales in tech, furniture and more
Fourth of July sales are already well underway.
We're rounding up all of the top deals you won't want to miss, including those on tech, small appliances, mattresses and more.
Also, Amazon has plenty of holiday deals happening now you don't want to miss. For example, Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds are on sale for under $90.
You can also save on tons of summer essentials, like luggage, outdoor patio furniture, and the viral at-home ice cream maker from Ninja.
Be sure to check back as more sales become live!
Appliance deals
- The Home Depot, Lowe's and Walmart are all offering major discounts on small and large appliances this holiday weekend.
- Save $70 on the Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Grill.
- The viral at-home ice cream maker, Ninja Creami, is on sale for under $200.
- Magnolia Home is offering 60% off sitewide through the weekend.
- The Zimtown BBQ Charcoal Grill at Walmart has $54 dollars off the original price.
Espressione Stainless Steel Automatic Pump Espresso Machine with Thermo Block
- $179.96
- $299.95
- Sur La Table
Tech and TV deals
- Ahead of Prime Day, you can shop for discounts on Amazon gadgets such as the Amazon Fire Kids.
- HelloBaby Upgrade Monitor is $79.99 on Amazon
- Samsung is featuring big Fourth of July discounts on gaming monitors and more.
Apple deals
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds are on sale for under $90.
- Apple 10.2-inch iPad (9th generation) is 24% off at $249.
- The Apple MacBook Air 13.6" Laptop is on sale for $849. at Best Buy
Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS) 45mm Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Loop with Blood Oxygen - Midnight
- $359
- $429
- Best Buy
Furniture and mattress deals
- Nectar's Fourth of July deals include up to 40% off mattresses.
- The Flamaker 3 Pieces Patio Set Outdoor Wicker Furniture Set is under $100 on Amazon.
- Nolah is also offering 35% off during its Fourth of July sitewide sale, going on now. Plus, get two free pillows with select mattresses.
- The Aichele Faux Leather Wingback Chair is 49% off.
- Macy's is offering 50% off designer bedding among other deals across categories.
Travel and luggage deals
- The viral JISULIFE Handheld Mini Fan from Amazon is on sale for under $20.
- Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable with Double Spinner Wheels, Carry-On 21-Inch is 30% off.
- REI's Fourth of July sale is happening now.