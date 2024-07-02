Shop Fourth of July 2024 sales: Save up to 40% on tech, mattresses and more

Shop the best Fourth of July sales in tech, furniture and more

ByCasey DelBasso
July 2, 2024, 4:34 PM
ABC News, amazon

Fourth of July sales are already well underway.

We're rounding up all of the top deals you won't want to miss, including those on tech, small appliances, mattresses and more.

Also, Amazon has plenty of holiday deals happening now you don't want to miss. For example, Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds are on sale for under $90.

You can also save on tons of summer essentials, like luggage, outdoor patio furniture, and the viral at-home ice cream maker from Ninja.

Be sure to check back as more sales become live!

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.

Appliance deals

40% off
Sur La Table

Espressione Stainless Steel Automatic Pump Espresso Machine with Thermo Block

  • $179.96
  • $299.95
  • Sur La Table

Tech and TV deals

  • Ahead of Prime Day, you can shop for discounts on Amazon gadgets such as the Amazon Fire Kids.
  • HelloBaby Upgrade Monitor is $79.99 on Amazon
  • Samsung is featuring big Fourth of July discounts on gaming monitors and more.

53% off
Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet- 2022, ages 6-12

  • $69.99
  • $149.99
  • Amazon
49% off
Amazon

bmani Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headphones

  • $29.99
  • $58.99
  • Amazon

Apple deals

16% off
Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS) 45mm Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Loop with Blood Oxygen - Midnight

  • $359
  • $429
  • Best Buy
26% off
Best Buy

Apple - iPhone 15 Plus Case with MagSafe - Clear

  • $36.99
  • $49.99
  • Best Buy

Furniture and mattress deals

34% off
Nolah

Nolah Original Hybrid, Queen

  • $1137
  • $1749
  • Nolah

Travel and luggage deals

25% off
Amazon

Portable Charger with Built in Cables

  • $29.99
  • $39.99
  • Amazon
77% off
Walmart

Travelhouse 3 Piece Hardside Luggage Set

  • $90.99
  • $399.99
  • Walmart

