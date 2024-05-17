Memorial Day 2024: Deals on large and small appliances
Shop Memorial Day deals on appliances from The Home Depot, Best Buy and more.
As Memorial Day weekend approaches, retailers are dishing out sales on appliances for your home.
So far, we've spotted deals from retailers like Best Buy, The Home Depot, Amazon, Walmart and more that you can shop now and into the holiday.
For example, save over $1,000 on a Samsung all-in-one washer and dryer and take 37% off a Frigidaire stainless steel dishwasher at The Home Depot.
Best Buy, meanwhile, is highlighting appliance deals in a major way: The retailer's Memorial Day Sale offers up to 45% off select major appliances now through June 5.
Continue below to check out all the top deals.
When is Memorial Day 2024?
Memorial Day this year falls on Monday, May 27.
Memorial Day deals on small appliances
Concierge Elite Fully Automatic Bean To Cup Espresso-Infinite
- $399.96
- $1200
- Sur La Table
Vitamix 5200 Blender, Professional-Grade, Container, Self-Cleaning 64 oz, Black/Grey
- $399.98
- $549.99
- Amazon
COSORI Electric Tea Kettle for Boiling Water, Stainless Steel Filter
- $21.28
- $27.99
- Amazon
Ninja Foodi Possible Cooker 8.5qt Multi-Cooker, Cherry Tarte, MC1000WM
- $98
- $119.99
- Walmart
Memorial Day deals on refrigerators
LG 30 in. W 22 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator with Ice Maker in Stainless Steel
- $1299
- $1665
- The Home Depot
GE 27 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator in Fingerprint Resistant Stainless with Internal Dispenser, ENERGY STAR
- $1298
- $2399
- The Home Depot
GE 25.3 cu. ft. Side by Side Refrigerator in Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel, Standard Depth
- $1098
- $1799
- The Home Depot
Samsung - BESPOKE 29 cu. ft. 4-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator with Family Hub - Matte Black Steel
- $2799.99
- $3779.99
- Best Buy
Memorial Day deals on washers and dryers
Samsung Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity All-In-One Washer Dryer Combo with Super Speed and Ventless Heat Pump in Dark Steel
- $2198
- $3299
- The Home Depot
Samsung - 4.5 Cu. Ft. High Efficiency Stackable Smart Front Load Washer with Vibration Reduction Technology+ - Black Stainless Steel
- $629.99
- $944.99
- Best Buy
Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer with AI OptiWash and Auto Dispense in Brushed Navy
- $1099.00
- $1588.96
- Samsung
LG 4.5 cu. ft. Stackable Smart Front Load Washer in Black Steel with Steam and TurboWash360
- $798
- $1199
- The Home Depot
Memorial Day deals on dishwashers
Frigidaire 24 In. in. Top Control Built-In Tall Tub Dishwasher in Stainless Steel with 5-Cycles, 49 dBA
- $528
- $849
- The Home Depot
Frigidaire 24 In. in. Front Control Built-In Tall Tub Dishwasher in Stainless Steel with 3-Cycles, 55 dBA
- $358
- $559
- The Home Depot
GE 24 in. Built-In Tall Tub Top Control Stainless Steel Dishwasher w/Sanitize, Dry Boost, 52 dBA
- $428
- $729
- The Home Depot
LG - 24" Front Control Smart Built-In Stainless Steel Tub Dishwasher with 3rd Rack, Quadwash, and 48dba - Stainless Steel
- $599.99
- $899.99
- Best Buy