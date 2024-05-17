Memorial Day 2024: Deals on large and small appliances

Shop Memorial Day deals on appliances from The Home Depot, Best Buy and more.

ByClaire Peltier
May 17, 2024, 12:57 PM
As Memorial Day weekend approaches, retailers are dishing out sales on appliances for your home.

So far, we've spotted deals from retailers like Best Buy, The Home Depot, Amazon, Walmart and more that you can shop now and into the holiday.

For example, save over $1,000 on a Samsung all-in-one washer and dryer and take 37% off a Frigidaire stainless steel dishwasher at The Home Depot.

Best Buy, meanwhile, is highlighting appliance deals in a major way: The retailer's Memorial Day Sale offers up to 45% off select major appliances now through June 5.

Continue below to check out all the top deals.

When is Memorial Day 2024?

Memorial Day this year falls on Monday, May 27.

Memorial Day deals on small appliances

41% off
Sur La Table

Zwilling Enfinigy Personal Blender

  • $99.96
  • $170
  • Sur La Table
66% off
Sur La Table

Concierge Elite Fully Automatic Bean To Cup Espresso-Infinite

  • $399.96
  • $1200
  • Sur La Table
44% off
Sur La Table

Zwilling Enfinigy Drip Coffee Maker

  • $149.96
  • $270
  • Sur La Table
33% off
Sur La Table

Dash Love Mini Waffle Maker

  • $9.99
  • $14.95
  • Sur La Table
25% off
Amazon

Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 with 5 QT Capacity, Air Fry

  • $89.99
  • $119.99
  • Amazon
27% off
Amazon

Vitamix 5200 Blender, Professional-Grade, Container, Self-Cleaning 64 oz, Black/Grey

  • $399.98
  • $549.99
  • Amazon
42% off
Amazon

Famiworths Iced Coffee Maker

  • $39.99
  • $69.99
  • Amazon
23% off
Amazon

COSORI Electric Tea Kettle for Boiling Water, Stainless Steel Filter

  • $21.28
  • $27.99
  • Amazon
33% off
Amazon

Farberware Countertop Microwave 1000 Watts

  • $99.99
  • $149.99
  • Amazon
15% off
Our Place

Wonder Oven

  • $165
  • $195
  • Our Place
19% off
Our Place

Dream Cooker

  • $200
  • $250
  • Our Place
50% off
Walmart

Frigidaire 26 lb Retro Bullet Ice Maker, Black, EFIC128

  • $59
  • $119
  • Walmart
18% off
Walmart

Ninja Foodi Possible Cooker 8.5qt Multi-Cooker, Cherry Tarte, MC1000WM

  • $98
  • $119.99
  • Walmart

Memorial Day deals on refrigerators

21% off
The Home Depot

LG 30 in. W 22 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator with Ice Maker in Stainless Steel

  • $1299
  • $1665
  • The Home Depot
45% off
The Home Depot

GE 27 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator in Fingerprint Resistant Stainless with Internal Dispenser, ENERGY STAR

  • $1298
  • $2399
  • The Home Depot
38% off
The Home Depot

GE 25.3 cu. ft. Side by Side Refrigerator in Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel, Standard Depth

  • $1098
  • $1799
  • The Home Depot
25% off
Best Buy

Samsung - BESPOKE 29 cu. ft. 4-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator with Family Hub - Matte Black Steel

  • $2799.99
  • $3779.99
  • Best Buy

Memorial Day deals on washers and dryers

33% off
The Home Depot

Samsung Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity All-In-One Washer Dryer Combo with Super Speed and Ventless Heat Pump in Dark Steel

  • $2198
  • $3299
  • The Home Depot
33% off
Best Buy

Samsung - 4.5 Cu. Ft. High Efficiency Stackable Smart Front Load Washer with Vibration Reduction Technology+ - Black Stainless Steel

  • $629.99
  • $944.99
  • Best Buy
30% off
Samsung

Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer with AI OptiWash and Auto Dispense in Brushed Navy

  • $1099.00
  • $1588.96
  • Samsung
33% off
The Home Depot

LG 4.5 cu. ft. Stackable Smart Front Load Washer in Black Steel with Steam and TurboWash360

  • $798
  • $1199
  • The Home Depot

Memorial Day deals on dishwashers

37% off
The Home Depot

Frigidaire 24 In. in. Top Control Built-In Tall Tub Dishwasher in Stainless Steel with 5-Cycles, 49 dBA

  • $528
  • $849
  • The Home Depot
35% off
The Home Depot

Frigidaire 24 In. in. Front Control Built-In Tall Tub Dishwasher in Stainless Steel with 3-Cycles, 55 dBA

  • $358
  • $559
  • The Home Depot
41% off
The Home Depot

GE 24 in. Built-In Tall Tub Top Control Stainless Steel Dishwasher w/Sanitize, Dry Boost, 52 dBA

  • $428
  • $729
  • The Home Depot
33% off
Best Buy

LG - 24" Front Control Smart Built-In Stainless Steel Tub Dishwasher with 3rd Rack, Quadwash, and 48dba - Stainless Steel

  • $599.99
  • $899.99
  • Best Buy

