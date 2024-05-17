Memorial Day 2024: Deals on large and small appliances

Shop Memorial Day deals on appliances from The Home Depot, Best Buy and more.

As Memorial Day weekend approaches, retailers are dishing out sales on appliances for your home.

So far, we've spotted deals from retailers like Best Buy, The Home Depot, Amazon, Walmart and more that you can shop now and into the holiday.

For example, save over $1,000 on a Samsung all-in-one washer and dryer and take 37% off a Frigidaire stainless steel dishwasher at The Home Depot.

Best Buy, meanwhile, is highlighting appliance deals in a major way: The retailer's Memorial Day Sale offers up to 45% off select major appliances now through June 5.

Continue below to check out all the top deals.

When is Memorial Day 2024?

Memorial Day this year falls on Monday, May 27.

Memorial Day deals on small appliances

41% off Sur La Table Zwilling Enfinigy Personal Blender $99.96

$170 Sur La Table Shop Now

66% off Sur La Table Concierge Elite Fully Automatic Bean To Cup Espresso-Infinite $399.96

$1200 Sur La Table Shop Now

44% off Sur La Table Zwilling Enfinigy Drip Coffee Maker $149.96

$270 Sur La Table Shop Now

33% off Sur La Table Dash Love Mini Waffle Maker $9.99

$14.95 Sur La Table Shop Now

25% off Amazon Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 with 5 QT Capacity, Air Fry $89.99

$119.99 Amazon Shop Now

27% off Amazon Vitamix 5200 Blender, Professional-Grade, Container, Self-Cleaning 64 oz, Black/Grey $399.98

$549.99 Amazon Shop Now

42% off Amazon Famiworths Iced Coffee Maker $39.99

$69.99 Amazon Shop Now

23% off Amazon COSORI Electric Tea Kettle for Boiling Water, Stainless Steel Filter $21.28

$27.99 Amazon Shop Now

33% off Amazon Farberware Countertop Microwave 1000 Watts $99.99

$149.99 Amazon Shop Now

15% off Our Place Wonder Oven $165

$195 Our Place Shop Now

19% off Our Place Dream Cooker $200

$250 Our Place Shop Now

50% off Walmart Frigidaire 26 lb Retro Bullet Ice Maker, Black, EFIC128 $59

$119 Walmart Shop Now

18% off Walmart Ninja Foodi Possible Cooker 8.5qt Multi-Cooker, Cherry Tarte, MC1000WM $98

$119.99 Walmart Shop Now

Memorial Day deals on refrigerators

21% off The Home Depot LG 30 in. W 22 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator with Ice Maker in Stainless Steel $1299

$1665 The Home Depot Shop Now

45% off The Home Depot GE 27 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator in Fingerprint Resistant Stainless with Internal Dispenser, ENERGY STAR $1298

$2399 The Home Depot Shop Now

38% off The Home Depot GE 25.3 cu. ft. Side by Side Refrigerator in Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel, Standard Depth $1098

$1799 The Home Depot Shop Now

25% off Best Buy Samsung - BESPOKE 29 cu. ft. 4-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator with Family Hub - Matte Black Steel $2799.99

$3779.99 Best Buy Shop Now

Memorial Day deals on washers and dryers

33% off The Home Depot Samsung Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity All-In-One Washer Dryer Combo with Super Speed and Ventless Heat Pump in Dark Steel $2198

$3299 The Home Depot Shop Now

33% off Best Buy Samsung - 4.5 Cu. Ft. High Efficiency Stackable Smart Front Load Washer with Vibration Reduction Technology+ - Black Stainless Steel $629.99

$944.99 Best Buy Shop Now

30% off Samsung Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer with AI OptiWash and Auto Dispense in Brushed Navy $1099.00

$1588.96 Samsung Shop Now

33% off The Home Depot LG 4.5 cu. ft. Stackable Smart Front Load Washer in Black Steel with Steam and TurboWash360 $798

$1199 The Home Depot Shop Now

Memorial Day deals on dishwashers

37% off The Home Depot Frigidaire 24 In. in. Top Control Built-In Tall Tub Dishwasher in Stainless Steel with 5-Cycles, 49 dBA $528

$849 The Home Depot Shop Now

35% off The Home Depot Frigidaire 24 In. in. Front Control Built-In Tall Tub Dishwasher in Stainless Steel with 3-Cycles, 55 dBA $358

$559 The Home Depot Shop Now

41% off The Home Depot GE 24 in. Built-In Tall Tub Top Control Stainless Steel Dishwasher w/Sanitize, Dry Boost, 52 dBA $428

$729 The Home Depot Shop Now