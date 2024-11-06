Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Updated: Nov. 6, 4:26 PM ET

National Election Results: presidential

republicans icon Projection: Trump is President-elect
223
294
223
294
Harris
67,158,723
270 to win
Trump
72,011,465
Expected vote reporting: 90%

Ashley Furniture's Black Friday Event: 15 picks up to 62% off

Shop furniture on sale at Ashley including sofas, mattresses, beds and more.

ByClaire Peltier
November 6, 2024, 3:54 PM
Boardernest 85" TV Stand with Hutch
Boardernest 85" TV Stand with Hutch
Ashley

Ashley's home furniture Black Friday sale is on now.

Save up to $1,000 sitewide across multiple categories, including beds, sofas, dining sets, mattresses and more.

For example, get a queen-sized Sealy firm mattress for 52% off and under $900, and take 23% off a two-drawer nightstand for a bedroom refresh.

Shop clearance at a discount, including the Langford Queen Panel Bed for 62% off, under $500.

Continue below to shop 15 picks on sale now, and be sure to check back for even more deals.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.

52% off
Ashley

Sealy Princeton Firm Queen Mattress, Queen

  • $899
  • $1899
  • Ashley
23% off
Ashley

Trulani 25" 2 Drawer Nightstand

  • $199.99
  • $259.99
  • Ashley
20% off
Ashley

Leeshan Sofa

  • $399
  • $499.99
  • Ashley
62% off
Ashley

Langford Queen Panel Bed

  • $450
  • $1198.98
  • Ashley
23% off
Ashley

Robbinsdale Counter Height Dining Table and 4 Bar Stools Set

  • $559.99
  • $728.98
  • Ashley
22% off
Ashley

Roanhowe Dining Extension Table

  • $699.99
  • $899.99
  • Ashley
48% off
Ashley

Feronia 21" x 64" Full Length Arched Floor Mirror

  • $84.99
  • $165.99
  • Ashley
41% off
Ashley

Mabton 3-Piece Dual Power Reclining Modular Sofa

  • $1300
  • $2220
  • Ashley
32% off
Ashley

Boardernest 85" TV Stand with Hutch

  • $937.49
  • $1379.99
  • Ashley
50% off
Ashley

Kathy Ireland Home Malta 5'3" x 7'7" Ivory/Blue Vintage Indoor Rug

  • $188.99
  • $378.99
  • Ashley
33% off
Ashley

Roanhowe Dining Chair (Set of 2)

  • $200
  • $300
  • Ashley
20% off
Ashley

Nuu Garden 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set

  • $161.99
  • $202.99
  • Ashley
51% off
Ashley

Zada Oversized Accent Ottoman

  • $203.49
  • $422.98
  • Ashley
25% off
Ashley

Gerson International Decorative 4' Birch Tree with Mini LED Lights

  • $52.99
  • $70.99
  • Ashley
9% off
Ashley

Tasselton Performance Fabric Oversized Chair

  • $499.99
  • $549.99
  • Ashley

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events