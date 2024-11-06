Ashley Furniture's Black Friday Event: 15 picks up to 62% off

Shop furniture on sale at Ashley including sofas, mattresses, beds and more.

Ashley's home furniture Black Friday sale is on now.

Save up to $1,000 sitewide across multiple categories, including beds, sofas, dining sets, mattresses and more.

For example, get a queen-sized Sealy firm mattress for 52% off and under $900, and take 23% off a two-drawer nightstand for a bedroom refresh.

Shop clearance at a discount, including the Langford Queen Panel Bed for 62% off, under $500.

Continue below to shop 15 picks on sale now, and be sure to check back for even more deals.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.

52% off Ashley Sealy Princeton Firm Queen Mattress, Queen $899

$1899 Ashley Shop Now

23% off Ashley Trulani 25" 2 Drawer Nightstand $199.99

$259.99 Ashley Shop Now

20% off Ashley Leeshan Sofa $399

$499.99 Ashley Shop Now

62% off Ashley Langford Queen Panel Bed $450

$1198.98 Ashley Shop Now

23% off Ashley Robbinsdale Counter Height Dining Table and 4 Bar Stools Set $559.99

$728.98 Ashley Shop Now

22% off Ashley Roanhowe Dining Extension Table $699.99

$899.99 Ashley Shop Now

48% off Ashley Feronia 21" x 64" Full Length Arched Floor Mirror $84.99

$165.99 Ashley Shop Now

41% off Ashley Mabton 3-Piece Dual Power Reclining Modular Sofa $1300

$2220 Ashley Shop Now

32% off Ashley Boardernest 85" TV Stand with Hutch $937.49

$1379.99 Ashley Shop Now

50% off Ashley Kathy Ireland Home Malta 5'3" x 7'7" Ivory/Blue Vintage Indoor Rug $188.99

$378.99 Ashley Shop Now

33% off Ashley Roanhowe Dining Chair (Set of 2) $200

$300 Ashley Shop Now

20% off Ashley Nuu Garden 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set $161.99

$202.99 Ashley Shop Now

51% off Ashley Zada Oversized Accent Ottoman $203.49

$422.98 Ashley Shop Now

25% off Ashley Gerson International Decorative 4' Birch Tree with Mini LED Lights $52.99

$70.99 Ashley Shop Now