National Election Results: presidential
Ashley Furniture's Black Friday Event: 15 picks up to 62% off
Shop furniture on sale at Ashley including sofas, mattresses, beds and more.
Ashley's home furniture Black Friday sale is on now.
Save up to $1,000 sitewide across multiple categories, including beds, sofas, dining sets, mattresses and more.
For example, get a queen-sized Sealy firm mattress for 52% off and under $900, and take 23% off a two-drawer nightstand for a bedroom refresh.
Shop clearance at a discount, including the Langford Queen Panel Bed for 62% off, under $500.
Continue below to shop 15 picks on sale now, and be sure to check back for even more deals.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Robbinsdale Counter Height Dining Table and 4 Bar Stools Set
- $559.99
- $728.98
- Ashley
Kathy Ireland Home Malta 5'3" x 7'7" Ivory/Blue Vintage Indoor Rug
- $188.99
- $378.99
- Ashley
Gerson International Decorative 4' Birch Tree with Mini LED Lights
- $52.99
- $70.99
- Ashley