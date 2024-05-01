Shop the best blenders and alternatives for on the go solutions
Shop blenders from Vitamix, Ninja and more.
As we look ahead to summer, you might have plans to make more meals or healthful beverage options at home.
With that, a good blender or a blender alternative like the Vejo Personal Blender system can be an essential tool.
There are a few major features to consider when shopping for either a new blender system or an upgrade from your current setup. Below are some tips on what to consider.
Types of Blenders
Determine what type of blender fits your needs. There are several types including traditional countertop blenders, which are great for smoothies and blended cocktails, and immersion blenders, ideal for soups and sauces. High-performance blenders are perfect for those who need a powerful device that can handle frequent use and tougher ingredients There are also smaller travel sign options that are great for on the go or keeping near your desk at the office.
Brand and Quality
Well-known brands like Vitamix, Ninja, and Blendtec often have reputations for durability and performance, but don’t overlook newer brands that might offer innovative features at a competitive price.
Warranty and Service
A good warranty can be a sign of a manufacturer's confidence in its product. Look for products with longer warranty periods which can provide peace of mind with your purchase.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Best on a budget
Ninja BL610 Professional 72 Oz Countertop 1000-Watt Base and Total Crushing Technology for Smoothies, Ice and Frozen Fruit, Black, Blender + Pitcher
The 72 oz professional blender pitcher is under $100 and is a great option for smoothies, frozen drinks and more.
- $69.99
- $99.99
- Amazon
Best on the go
Ninja BC151BK Blast Portable Blender, Cordless
A great portable option, blast through frozen ingredients with Ninja’s best portable blending power. This product can hold up to 18 oz. of your favorite blends.
- $59.99
- Amazon
Sleek design
The Beast Mini Blender Plus
Coming from the brand Beast this sleek designed countertop blender is small but mighty packing in a 600-watt motor to blend up whatever you are creating.
- $119
- Amazon
Best blender bottle
BlenderBottle Classic V2 Shaker Bottle Perfect for Protein Shakes and Pre Workout, 20-Ounce, Clear/Black
The bottle has a leakproof lid and can hold 20 ounces of your favorite drink or allows you to shake up and create a protein shake on the go.
- $9.99
- Amazon
Best personal size
Vejo Personal Blender Powder-Powered Blending System
According to the brand website, you can charge anywhere, and blend anywhere - all you need is a USB-C plug to recharge.
- $69
- Amazon
Best full size blender
Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender, Professional-Grade, 48 oz. Container
Vitamix is one of the most trusted brands in small appliances, making the E310 a great full sized blender option.
- $329.95
- $379.99
- Amazon