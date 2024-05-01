Shop the best blenders and alternatives for on the go solutions

As we look ahead to summer, you might have plans to make more meals or healthful beverage options at home.

With that, a good blender or a blender alternative like the Vejo Personal Blender system can be an essential tool.

There are a few major features to consider when shopping for either a new blender system or an upgrade from your current setup. Below are some tips on what to consider.

Types of Blenders

Determine what type of blender fits your needs. There are several types including traditional countertop blenders, which are great for smoothies and blended cocktails, and immersion blenders, ideal for soups and sauces. High-performance blenders are perfect for those who need a powerful device that can handle frequent use and tougher ingredients There are also smaller travel sign options that are great for on the go or keeping near your desk at the office.

Brand and Quality

Well-known brands like Vitamix, Ninja, and Blendtec often have reputations for durability and performance, but don’t overlook newer brands that might offer innovative features at a competitive price.

Warranty and Service

A good warranty can be a sign of a manufacturer's confidence in its product. Look for products with longer warranty periods which can provide peace of mind with your purchase.

Best on a budget

30% off Amazon Ninja BL610 Professional 72 Oz Countertop 1000-Watt Base and Total Crushing Technology for Smoothies, Ice and Frozen Fruit, Black, Blender + Pitcher The 72 oz professional blender pitcher is under $100 and is a great option for smoothies, frozen drinks and more. $69.99

$99.99 Amazon Shop Now

Best on the go

Amazon Ninja BC151BK Blast Portable Blender, Cordless A great portable option, blast through frozen ingredients with Ninja’s best portable blending power. This product can hold up to 18 oz. of your favorite blends. $59.99 Amazon Shop Now

Sleek design

Amazon The Beast Mini Blender Plus Coming from the brand Beast this sleek designed countertop blender is small but mighty packing in a 600-watt motor to blend up whatever you are creating. $119 Amazon Shop Now

Best blender bottle

Amazon BlenderBottle Classic V2 Shaker Bottle Perfect for Protein Shakes and Pre Workout, 20-Ounce, Clear/Black The bottle has a leakproof lid and can hold 20 ounces of your favorite drink or allows you to shake up and create a protein shake on the go. $9.99 Amazon Shop Now

Best personal size

Amazon Vejo Personal Blender Powder-Powered Blending System According to the brand website, you can charge anywhere, and blend anywhere - all you need is a USB-C plug to recharge. $69 Amazon Shop Now

Best full size blender