Gifts for music lovers: Top-quality speakers, headphones and more for the true audiophile

If you want to make a true music lover happy this holiday season, you can't go wrong with audio-centric gifts like a fantastic set of headphones, a top-quality Bluetooth speaker or a subscription to a vinyl-of-the-month club.

While we love and always recommend Apple AirPods and several options from Amazon's budget-friendly Bluetooth speaker selection, this is a more curated list featuring brands that will really wow your favorite audiophile and have them wondering where you got your insider intel.

The headphones and earbuds below are all top-of-the-line quality, with many clocking in at a reasonable cost -- especially with a handful already on sale ahead of Black Friday -- while vinyl collectors will adore the chance to get a new record each month with Vinyl Me Please.

If you know any musicians, you already know how intense their dedication to their craft can be. That's why something simple like a gift card to Guitar Center can help them get exactly what they need without you having to learn the trade secrets of their chosen instrument.

For these recommendations and more, keep reading to find out why you should invest in these gifts for the music fanatics in your life.

Headphones and earbuds

Amazon Bowers & Wilkins Limited Edition Px7 S2e Over-Ear Headphones - Enhanced Noise Cancellation & Transparency Mode, Crystal-Clear Calls, Bluetooth, 30-Hour Playback, Ruby Red True titans of British sound Bowers & Wilkins create some of the best-sounding and most gorgeous headphones on the market -- case in point: this limited edition, Ruby Red set of Px7 headphones. Advanced noise cancellation lets you hear music, podcasts and phone calls without excess external interference, and 30 hours of battery life allows for infrequent charging that won't leave you high and dry in a pinch. They're perfect if you're planning to wear on long-haul flights or throughout the day as well, as the adjustable headband and foam earpads are some of the most comfortable you'll find. $399 Amazon Shop Now

22% off Amazon Denon PerL True Wireless Earbuds - Active Noise Cancelling, Bluetooth, Personalized Sound with Masimo Adaptive Acoustic Technology, 24-Hr Battery Life, Wireless Charging, Black The Denon PerL earbuds have incredible technology that offers personalized listening thanks to technology that maps out the weak spots in your own hearing during setup then adjusts the playback to ensure you're hearing the music the way it's meant to be heard. Audiophiles will surely geek out over this innovative tech, as well as the five tip options and two wings that provide the perfect in-ear fit. $139

$179 Amazon Shop Now

33% off Amazon Beats Studio Buds - True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds - Compatible with Apple & Android, Built-in Microphone, IPX4 Rating, Sweat Resistant Earphones, Class 1 Bluetooth Headphones - Red These Beats earbuds are currently under $100 and offer all the perks you want: They can be noise-canceling or transparent when you need to be present in your surroundings, they're compatible with both Apple and Android, and the pocket-sized charging case gives you 24 hours of battery life on the go. Additionally, like all Beats products, they have excellent connectivity and range. $99.99

$149.95 Amazon Shop Now

16% off Amazon Bose Ultra Open Earbuds, Immersive Audio Open Ear Earbuds, Clip on Earbuds for Comfort, Running Earbuds with OpenAudio for Awareness, Up to 48 Hours of Battery Life, Black There's a reason the Bose name is synonymous with some of the best-sounding equipment in the world, and these open earbuds offer the audio quality, comfort and even custom pairing experience with the soundbar below to prove it. This pair clips onto your ears so you don't have to worry about knocking one loose (making them great for runners and other athletes), and an acoustic mesh prevents water damage from sweat, rain and other splashes of water you might encounter. The open design means you're in tune with the world around you while experiencing your favorite music. $249

$299 Amazon Shop Now

Bluetooth speakers

Amazon Beats Pill - Wireless Bluetooth Speaker and Portable Charger via USB-C - Up to 24 Hours Battery Life, IP67 Water Resistant, Apple & Android Compatible, Built-in Microphone – Statement Red For its petite and sleek build, the Beats Pill packs a powerful punch when it comes to sound. They're stylish and super portable for on-the-go convenience, and they offer up to 24 hours of battery life so you don't have to worry about the losing power in the middle of your adventure. To fill a room with sound without installing an expensive system, grab two of these, place them on opposite ends of a medium room and pair them for a shockingly immersive music experience. $129.95 Amazon Shop Now

25% off Walmart JBL Pulse 5 - Portable Bluetooth speaker with light show - Black The JBL Pulse 5 has all the sound technology that makes JBL one of the most loved audio brands in the world, and the 360-degree, customizable light show that moves and shifts with the music is a hypnotic way to add visual ambiance to the listening experience. It's portable but perfect for keeping in your home office or bedroom, and audiophiles will love the bold, deep bass that reverberates from the passive radiator on the bottom as well as the separate tweeters and upfiring drivers that add clarity to the top and mid sounds of your favorite tunes. $184.99

$249.95 Walmart Shop Now

18% off Amazon Marshall Emberton II Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Black & Brass Aesthetically and sonically pleasing, the Marshall portable Bluetooth speaker has more than 10,000 ratings on Amazon with a tremendous 4.7-star average rating. Looks aside, this small powerhouse has the rich sound musicians have come to expect from Marshall sound gear and 30 hours of playtime on a single charge, plus a tough exterior makes it a must-have for casual listeners and touring musicians who need a workhorse speaker for off-stage antics alike. $139

$169.99 Amazon Shop Now

Record players, subscriptions and more

Amazon Electrohome Montrose Vinyl Record Player 2-Speed Belt-Drive Turntable, with Audio-Technica Stylus, Speed Control Motor, Built-in Preamp, Wood Plinth, Anti-resonant Platter, Auto-Stop (RR35) Vinyl nerds will love the ease of connectivity this turntable offers, as well as the cool retro design and diamond-tipped Audio Technica stylus it comes with. Setup takes literal minutes -- it's a plug and play system -- and it has a removeable cartridge and adjustable counterweight so users can opt to upgrade to a higher performance cartridge if they're really serious about their record player. $84.97 Amazon Shop Now

20% off Amazon Bose New Smart Dolby Atmos Soundbar, Bluetooth Soundbar Speaker with Voice Control and Amazon Alexa Built-in, Works with Google Assistant Capabilities, Black This recommendation is less focused on music and more about overall sound quality in your home setup, as one of the most frustrating aspects of enjoying a TV show or films at home these days can be the muddled audio quality that can crop up while streaming. The new Bose Smart soundbar has A.I. Dialogue Mode that elevates the crispness of the speaker onscreen to fight this, offering clear, concise dialogue that's a breeze to hear in the mix. It's ideal for smaller spaces on its own and pairs beautifully with the Bose open earbuds above for a totally custom, individual listening experience -- and there are plenty of bells and whistles you can add on later if you or your recipient are looking to build a full home theater. And while it's ideal for watching TV, it also makes music sound fresh and alive. You can tweak the settings in the Bose app to tailor the soundbar's performance to your listening preferences. $399

$499 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Guitar Center eGift Card It doesn't get easier than a gift card you can send via text or email, especially when you can choose your own amount from $15 to $500 to gift your favorite musician. Guitar Center has everything they need from earplugs to drum kits, so let their rock star dreams run wild with the freedom to splurge on a new instrument or accessory. $15 to $500 Amazon Shop Now