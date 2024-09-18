Shop the top picks for car phone holders

Clips and magnets are a few ways to keep your phone stable.

Car mount phone holders are one way to cut down on distractions when driving.

The impulse to text or talk while driving has provided a new danger to the roads, proliferating over the last several decades. Smartphones offer the ability to talk, text, and scroll at all times, often resulting in distracted driving.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration states that according to their data, 621 "non-occupants" were killed in "distraction-affected" accidents in 2022.

Luckily, phone holders, commonly seen attached to the vents of a car’s air conditioning output or on dashboards, allow for drivers to take in the information that is absolutely necessary, while helping to eliminate the need for drivers to take their eyes off the road while using them.

These tools can be used to display GPS directions and allow for easier access to speakerphone on phone calls.

Many of the magnetic holding options come with a full 360-degree mount to make sure the mount and the phone stay completely clear of the driver’s field of vision while safely operating their car. This is seen in the flexibility of the Coolpow option seen below.

The holders generally function in one of two ways, a magnetic hold on the dashboard or a clip, holding the phone on either side. The Miracase option displayed below exemplifies the sturdy construction of the clip design.See some of the top-rated options for car phone holders here:

Shop the top picks for magnetic and clip-in car mount phone holders

31% off Amazon 2-Pack: Magnetic Phone Holder for car, The Coolpow option presented here offers a strong adhesive to keep the mount on the dashboard to go along with a magnetic holder to keep the phone stable and in place. $14.99

$21.99 Amazon Shop Now

33% off Amazon Miracase 3-in-1 Cell Phone Holders for Your Car This product uses a suction cup on the dashboard to maintain stability with a clip that holds the phone in place. $19.99

$29.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Magnetic Phone Holder for Car With two phone holders in the order, this product uses a magnet along with an adhesive base to keep the unit sturdy. $15.99 Amazon Shop Now

39% off Amazon andobil Car Phone Holder With more than 28,000 reviews, this product is compatible with any smartphones ranging from 4 to 7 inches. $22.39

$36.99 Amazon Shop Now

35% off Amazon VANMASS Military-Grade 2024 Ultimate Car Phone Mount The product description on this Vanmass option, boasts the durability of this car holder. $25.99

$39.99 Amazon Shop Now