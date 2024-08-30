Retailers are rolling out big discounts on top brands this Labor Day weekend.

Labor Day tool sales: Discounts on top brands at Home Depot, Lowe's and more

This Labor Day 2024, tool lovers and DIYers are in for a treat. A handful of major retailers are rolling out substantial discounts on top tool brands.

For example, Home Depot, Lowe's and Amazon are leading the charge with incredible savings on trusted brand names.

Whether you're upgrading your tool kit or starting an entire new project from scratch, now is the perfect time to score high quality tools at a fraction of the cost. From power tools to essential accessories, these sales are set to make your next project more affordable and efficient.

Don't miss out, as these sales will be over after this weekend!

Scroll below to check them out.

Home Depot

35% off Home Depot DEWALT 12 oz. Steel Curved Claw Nailing Hammer $14.88

$22.97 Home Depot

29% off Home Depot ONE+ 18V Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit w/ Drill/Driver, Impact Driver, (2) 1.5 Ah Batteries, Charger, & 70-Piece Driving Kit $118.97

$168.97 Home Depot

21% off Home Depot M18 FUEL 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Combo Kit with Two 5.0 Ah Batteries, 1 Charger, 2 Tool Bags (7-Tool) $899

$1149 Home Depot

Lowe's

30% off Lowe's CRAFTSMAN 22-Piece Standard (SAE) and Metric Polished Chrome Mechanics Tool Set $299

$429 Lowe's

33% off Lowe's CRAFTSMAN V20 20-volt Max 2-Tool Power Tool Combo Kit with Soft Case (2-Batteries Included and Charger Included) $99

$149 Lowe's

15% off Lowe's DEWALT 10-in 15-Amp Corded Portable Jobsite Table Saw with Foldable Rolling Stand $549

$649 Lowe's

10% off Lowe's SKIL 10-in 15-Amp Dual Bevel Sliding Compound Corded Miter Saw $224

$249 Lowe's

Amazon

21% off Amazon DEWALT 20V MAX Tire Inflator, Compact and Portable, Automatic Shut Off, LED Light, Bare Tool Only $117.49

$149 Amazon

47% off Amazon Makita XSS02Z 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Cordless 6-1/2" Circular Saw, Tool Only $107.97

$207 Amazon