Desk organizers to help you create a streamlined workspace

An organized desk is a great way to make sure you're staying on track, reaching your performance goals on the clock and -- best of all -- created a streamlined and less stressful place to complete your daily tasks.

To achieve this goal, it's important to invest in ways to keep your tools of the trade in easy-to-reach places and declutter where necessary. We've selected some of our favorite ways to do this with various desk organizers and other important tools, all conveniently grouped here for your to shop.

Where to start when organizing your desk

If you want to make the process easier on yourself, start by decluttering.

Go through those old papers and letters, toss out receipts once they're filed and throw away all of those mostly-dried up pens and markers you've been clinging to for too many years. You don't have to go full KonMari mode since it's less likely tax documents and reminders will spark joy, but a clean workspace will help you maintain a clear head for work.

And be safe, of course -- a paper shredder can help prevent sensitive information making it beyond the boundaries of your workspace and save you a headache in the future.

Organizing your desk for efficiency

Consider the size of your space when selecting organization tools: Do you have enough surface area for a larger organizer that can hold more supplies, or do you need to incorporate vertical or hanging storage?

Think about the things you use every single day. These are the items you'll want to be able to reach quickly and easily, so they should be prioritized and arranged for efficient movement -- think pen holders close to your dominant hand, an erasable surface for jotting down quick notes, a desk planner you can see at a glance and a cord organizer placed so your chargers are always in reach.

While it's tempting to decorate your desk with personal items, you may want to consider keeping them a minimum so as to avoid distractions -- a tip we picked up via this handy ClickUp guide. This doesn't mean a picture of your dog is going to tank your productivity, just be selective with books, decor and knickknacks that could slow you down.

More tips for an organized desk

Pay close attention to the little things that distract you or take extra time throughout the day.

If you're constantly searching for a sticky note, create a special pocket or drawer for them so you always know where to reach. Or maybe you're constantly swapping out chargers due to a lack of outlets -- in that case, get a good power strip for ample plug-ins.

If you're looking to set up monitors at your station, consider a riser that has built-in storage shelves and drawers that create additional storage space and help stave off clutter.

Ditch the lids on storage containers when possible, too, as they can slow you down and possibly prevent you from putting supplies back where they go in a timely manner.

And don't underestimate how powerful visual appeal can be! Add pops of color, interesting prints or other attractive details when you can to boost your mood while you're working. We've included some beautiful options alongside the more utilitarian tools below, and we think your eyes will appreciate them.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABC.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Desk decluttering tools

Amazon's top-selling paper shredder will cross-cut papers, credit cards and other sensitive materials in varying capacities depending on how much you want to spend, and each model is tested before it's boxed for shipping.

A fireproof box for all your important documents is also a must-have, plus it can be stashed under your desk or in a closet if you don't need what's inside for daily tasks.

Make sure to grab a small trash can too so you don't have to leave your station to toss out notes or snack wrappers every time something clogs your space.

Desk organizers

There are millions of options for on-desk organizers, but we've selected some simpler options that let you keep everything out in the open for easy reference and reach, including monitor stands with organizational shelves and drawers built in. If you can see and reach the tools you need easily, you're more likely to use them and put them away.

Cord organizers & charging accessories

A charger where you can drop your phone, AirPods and tablet all at once is a lifesaver when you're working with a small desk.

Increase cord organization further by bundling them with simple clips or investing in a nicer-looking catchall, and don't forget to grab a power strip so you don't have to crawl under your workspace multiple times per day to swap outlets!

Planners & erasable surfaces

A thousand sticky notes is probably less functionally organized than it feels in the moment, so try taking important information down in your planner, journal, a memo pad or even on an erasable surface that can offer a quick space to write down ideas that you can organize into a more formal structure later.

Buy something you like looking at! The more fun it is to use, the more you'll actually use it.

Desk mats & mouse pads

Create a more ergonomic work space with a colorful desk mat or mouse pad to prevent sliding and offer more support to your arms and wrists, while also keeping your desk from incurring excessive scratches and dings.

