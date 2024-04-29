Shop deals on golf gear happening right now

Spring is a great time for outdoor activities - especially a game of 18 holes.

Whether or not you are a seasoned professional or a newbie to the game, there are great deals happening right now on golf gear that you don't want to miss.

The PGA Superstore, Nike store, and Amazon are stocked with deals on golf shoes. For example the Infinity G Men's Golf Shoe is on sale right now for under $100.

There are also deals on club sets like the women's package set of clubs with a bag under $400 from the PGA Superstore.

These great offers won't last long so be sure to shop while you can. Scroll on to check out some of our favorite picks.

Golf clubs deals

16% off PGA Superstore TITLEIST Vokey SM9 Tour Chrome Wedge $149.98

6% off PGA Super Store WILSON Profile SGI Women's Package Set w/ Cart Bag $399.98

20% off PGA Super Store ADAMS GOLF Idea Driver $199.98

27% off PGA Super Store CLEVELAND HB SOFT Premier #8 Putter $129.99

Men's golf clothing deals

60% off lululemon Stretch Nylon Classic-Tapered Golf Pant 32" $59

19% off NIKE Nike Dri-FIT Victory Men's Golf Polo $46.97

19% off NIKE Nike Tour Men's 5-Pocket Slim Golf Pants $80.97

Shoes

20% off PGA Superstore NIKE Infinity G Men's Golf Shoe $59.98

34% off Nordstrom 997 SL Waterproof Golf Shoe (Men) $71.47

Golf bag deals

10% off Amazon SKYTRAK LX5 GPS 14-Way Golf Stand Bag, Golf Bag with Stand - Lightweight & Durable Golf Club Bag for Men & Women $107.99

14% off PGA Super Store BAG BOY Bag Boy Quad XL Cart $229.99

Golf accessories

20% off PGA Superstore TITLEIST TruFeel 2022 Golf Balls $19.99

