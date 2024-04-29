Shop deals on golf gear happening right now

ByABC News
April 29, 2024, 4:25 PM
ABC News Photo Illustration, PGA Tour Superstore

Spring is a great time for outdoor activities - especially a game of 18 holes.

Whether or not you are a seasoned professional or a newbie to the game, there are great deals happening right now on golf gear that you don't want to miss.

The PGA Superstore, Nike store, and Amazon are stocked with deals on golf shoes. For example the Infinity G Men's Golf Shoe is on sale right now for under $100.

There are also deals on club sets like the women's package set of clubs with a bag under $400 from the PGA Superstore.

These great offers won't last long so be sure to shop while you can. Scroll on to check out some of our favorite picks.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.

Golf clubs deals

16% off
PGA Superstore

TITLEIST Vokey SM9 Tour Chrome Wedge

  • $149.98
  • $179.99
  • PGA Superstore
6% off
PGA Super Store

WILSON Profile SGI Women's Package Set w/ Cart Bag

  • $399.98
  • $429.99
  • PGA Super Store
20% off
PGA Super Store

ADAMS GOLF Idea Driver

  • $199.98
  • $249.99
  • PGA Super Store
27% off
PGA Super Store

CLEVELAND HB SOFT Premier #8 Putter

  • $129.99
  • $179.99
  • PGA Super Store

Men's golf clothing deals

60% off
lululemon

Stretch Nylon Classic-Tapered Golf Pant 32"

  • $59
  • $148
  • lululemon
19% off
NIKE

Nike Dri-FIT Victory Men's Golf Polo

  • $46.97
  • $58
  • Nike
19% off
NIKE

Nike Tour Men's 5-Pocket Slim Golf Pants

  • $80.97
  • $100
  • Nike

Shoes

20% off
PGA Superstore

NIKE Infinity G Men's Golf Shoe

  • $59.98
  • $75
  • PGA Superstore
34% off
Nordstrom

997 SL Waterproof Golf Shoe (Men)

  • $71.47
  • $109.95
  • Nordstrom

Golf bag deals

10% off
Amazon

SKYTRAK LX5 GPS 14-Way Golf Stand Bag, Golf Bag with Stand - Lightweight & Durable Golf Club Bag for Men & Women

  • $107.99
  • $119.99
  • Amazon
14% off
PGA Super Store

BAG BOY Bag Boy Quad XL Cart

  • $229.99
  • $269.99
  • PGA Super Store

Golf accessories

20% off
PGA Superstore

TITLEIST TruFeel 2022 Golf Balls

  • $19.99
  • $24.99
  • PGA Superstore
16% off
PGA Superstore

SKYTRAK LX5 GPS Watch

  • $249.99
  • $299
  • PGA Superstore
35% off
Amazon

FootJoy Men's WeatherSof 2-Pack Prior Generation Golf Glove

  • $19.95
  • $31
  • Amazon

