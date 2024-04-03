The Best office chairs for your home office

In the modern age of remote work and long hours spent at our home office desks, finding the perfect office chair is essential for both comfort and productivity. The quest for the ideal balance of support, style and ergonomics can be a daunting task. Fear not, as we have scoured the market to bring you the top contenders in the realm of office chairs. Get ready to upgrade your workspace with our curated list of the best office chairs that promise to revolutionize your daily grind. Note: many of these also work well as gaming chairs.

Our Experts

We spoke with Robert A. Hayden, DC, Ph.D., and an American Chiropractic Association member with practices in Griffin, Georgia.

Our second expert is Scott Bautch, DC, an American Chiropractic Association member with practices in Wausau, Wisconsin.

What to look for when purchasing an office chair

Before diving into our selection of top office chairs, it's crucial to understand what factors to consider when making your purchase. ​“Look for a chair that is the right height to allow you to keep both feet level on the floor,” Hayden told ABC News. “Look for a good lumbar support that fits you, so you may have to sit in a few to make a good decision.”

Hayden also stressed the importance of looking for a seat that’s “padded for comfort.”

From ergonomics to design, here are the key elements to keep in mind:

-- Ergonomic Design: Look for chairs that offer lumbar support, adjustable armrests, and seat height customization to ensure proper posture and comfort during long work hours.

-- Material and Durability: Opt for high-quality materials that provide both comfort and durability. Breathable fabrics, sturdy frames, and supportive cushioning are all essential features to consider.

-- Mobility and Adjustability: Swivel capabilities, caster wheels and tilt functions enhance the chair's versatility and adaptability to your work needs.

-- Style and Aesthetics: While comfort is paramount, don't compromise on style. Choose a chair that complements your workspace decor and reflects your personal taste.



What makes a great office chair

A great desk chair goes beyond mere comfort. It embodies a perfect amalgamation of functionality, style, and support. Here are the standout features that set the best office chairs apart:

-- Superior Lumbar Support: The best office chairs offer excellent lumbar support to alleviate back strain and promote proper spinal alignment.

-- Adjustable Features: From seat height to armrests and tilt mechanisms, a great desk chair provides a range of customizable settings to cater to individual preferences.

-- Breathable Materials: Ventilated fabrics and mesh backrests ensure optimal airflow and temperature regulation for enhanced comfort during extended seating.

-- Durability and Longevity: A high-quality office chair is built to last, with sturdy construction and premium materials that withstand daily use.

-- Aesthetics and Design: Aesthetically pleasing designs that blend seamlessly with your workspace decor elevate your office environment's overall look and feel.



Tips for optimal work from home health

“A proper economically designed workstation is only part of the answer,” said Bautch. Our body needs change of position and motion, no matter how well a workstation is designed.” Variety of movement is important and Bautch recommends taking time to sit and stand and choosing a chair that encourages movement.

Now, let's delve into our curated selection of the best office chairs that embody these key characteristics and promise to redefine your workspace experience.

The Herman Miller Aeron Chair has long been synonymous with ergonomic perfection. Its innovative design, featuring adjustable lumbar support, breathable mesh back, and customizable tilt and armrests, ensures optimal comfort during extended periods of sitting. Best for: Professionals who prioritize ergonomics and need a chair that can support them through long workdays without sacrificing comfort. $699.90

The Steelcase Gesture Chair is engineered to accommodate the diverse range of postures adopted in contemporary office environments. Its adaptive armrests and synchronized recline mechanism cater to various workstyles, from typing on a keyboard to leaning back during brainstorming sessions. Best for: Individuals seeking versatility and adaptability in their office chair to support dynamic work routines and collaborative efforts. $1795 to $1829 West Elm Shop Now

The HON Ignition 2.0 Chair combines versatility and affordability without compromising on performance. With adjustable features, including seat depth, lumbar support, and armrest height, it offers personalized comfort for various body types and work preferences. Its durable construction and ergonomic design make it a reliable choice for long-term use. Best for: Individuals seeking a budget-friendly office chair that delivers customizable comfort and reliable performance, suitable for home offices, small businesses, or corporate environments. $431.04 Amazon Shop Now

The Humanscale Freedom Chair stands out for its minimalist yet functional design, focusing on intuitive adjustments and unrestricted movement. Its weight-sensitive recline and self-adjusting headrest ensure effortless comfort, while the absence of manual controls enhances aesthetic appeal. Best for: Individuals who appreciate simplicity in design without compromising on comfort and value seamless adjustability in their office chair. $1331 West Elm Shop Now

Designed specifically for individuals with larger frames, the Serta Big and Tall Executive Office Chair offers plush cushioning, generous seat dimensions, and sturdy construction. Its ergonomic features, including adjustable armrests and lumbar support, ensure superior comfort and support for extended periods. Best for: Professionals with larger builds who require a spacious and supportive chair to accommodate their body size without sacrificing comfort or style. $408.32 Amazon Shop Now

The Steelcase Leap Chair is renowned for its dynamic LiveBack technology, which flexes with your spine's natural movements, providing continuous support throughout the day. Its adjustable lumbar system, flexible seat edge, and responsive backrest ensure optimal comfort and posture alignment, ideal for those with active workstyles. Best for: Professionals who prioritize flexibility and require a chair that can adapt seamlessly to their dynamic movements and work habits. $559 Amazon Shop Now

Inspired by the ergonomic designs of gaming chairs, the Secretlab Titan Series combines style, comfort, and functionality. Featuring plush memory foam padding, lumbar support, and a reclining mechanism, it offers exceptional comfort for both work and gaming sessions, while its sleek aesthetics add a touch of personality to any workspace. Best for: Gamers and professionals who appreciate gaming-inspired ergonomics and desire a chair that seamlessly transitions between work and leisure activities. $519 Amazon Shop Now