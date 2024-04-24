Best outdoor toys and games for kids to try in 2024

While outdoor play can have its set of benefits for people of all ages, it's especially essential for children.

"Being physically active by playing outdoors and in nature can help children develop strong bodies and meet important developmental milestones for movement and physical development," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC also points out that moving and staying active through outdoor play is important for having a healthy brain. It exposes kids to new experiences, sights and sounds. It also allows them to practice skills and helps growing minds meet milestones in learning, language and emotion.

One way to further elevate kids' outdoor play experiences includes incorporating toys and games.

Whether you are looking for an item such as a scooter to encourage physical movement while outdoors or something that's STEM-inspired, there are several standout picks that kids can enjoy while exploring the great outdoors.

Keep reading to learn more about some of the best toys and games for outdoor play.

Best outdoor toys and games (ages 6-12 months)

Amazon Little Tikes Snug 'n Secure Pink Swing with Adjustable Straps This top-rated swing is the perfect item for giving babies and toddlers some much-needed outside time. It will grow with your child, and can support up to 50 pounds. The swing also keeps little ones safe with its adjustable stay-put straps and lock. $39.98 Amazon Shop Now

Best outdoor toys and games (ages 1-4)

Kohl's Step2 Ride Along Scooter Toddlers can ride in style with this stylish yet practical scooter. It features a fun vintage style, easy-to-grip handlebars, and can be easily cleaned with disinfectant wipes or other common household cleaners. It's also beneficial in helping children get some physical activity. $89.99 Kohl's Shop Now

11% off Wayfair Step2 Rain Showers Splash Pond Water Table Create an at-home water park experience for toddlers with this fun splash pond table. It includes a drain plug, toys, a sandbox cover, and a spacious design to allow several kids to play at once. There's also a large bucket that allows kids to scoop up water as well as fun accessories that encourage cause-and-effect STEM play. $79.99

$89.99 Wayfair Shop Now

Best outdoor toys and games (ages 5-7)

29% off Amazon G & F JustForKids Kids Garden Tool Set Give your little ones the gift of outdoor gardening with these kid-sized tools. This 4-piece set includes a rake, spade, hoe and leaf rake. Each includes a metal tool that's attached to a 27.5" solid wood handle that has enhanced binding — ensuring the items won't easily fall apart. $20.51

$28.99 Walmart Shop Now

Best outdoor toys and games (ages 7-10)