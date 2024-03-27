Patio furniture that looks great and stands up to the elements

When shopping for outdoor furniture, there are many variables to consider such as style, comfort, and durability. Some pieces may be priced to sell and look great, but they’re not necessarily worth the savings if they break down or rust after a single season of use.

We researched variables you should worry about when shopping to help you understand what goes into a quality piece of furniture, then shopped this season’s best offerings to help you narrow down the search.

What to consider when shopping for patio furniture

The first thing you’ll want to consider is the material used to create the furniture. These tend to fall into one of several categories including wood, metal, or wicker.

For wood, you’ll want something durable with a decently high Janka hardness rating, moisture-wicking properties, and resistance to decay and pests. Sources such as AuthenTEAK’s blog and WOCA Denmark cite teak, cedar, acacia, and eucalyptus are fantastic options that will stand up to the elements and look great while doing so.

Metal is another great option, particularly those that can withstand the weather without corrosion. Patio Living’s informative buying guide notes the types of metal commonly used to create outdoor furniture include aluminum, iron and stainless steel.

Aluminum is lightweight, durable and easy to stack when storing for winter, plus it tends to be more affordable. It can become problematic in windy areas, though, so go for a heavier material such as stainless steel or wrought iron which are also less prone to rust.

Natural fibers are a sustainable shopper’s dream, and rattan is a common one to use in wicker (which is a weaving style) furniture making. According to Wayfair’s material guide, rattan is flexible with a solid, sturdy core that contrasts with the related bamboo, allowing craftsmen to achieve beautiful and highly-functional pieces.

You should also consider cushions, i.e. are they included in the cost of the piece or set you’re buying? Are they water-resistant or weather-proofed in any way? Do they come with removable covers and if not, how can you clean them? It’s important to determine what level of commitment you’re willing to take on as some pieces might have stunning fabric elements included but – as is the case with one of our picks below – the cushions aren’t made to withstand harsh weather.

And of course, style and size is of utmost importance. Consider what you’ll use this furniture for, whether that be for you and a loved one to spend relaxing evenings outside or hosting dinner parties for parties of 8 or more. Style is, of course, totally personal and comes down to what catches your eye, but it can be smart to consider your outdoor furniture an extension of your home and choose a style that complements it accordingly.

How can I protect my patio furniture?

While most outdoor pieces use weather-proofed or water/moisture-resistant fabrics and building materials, there are steps you can take to eke out some extra years with your furniture.

Invest in covers so when winter arrives, you can prevent water, debris and other harmful substances and/or conditions from taking an excessive toll. Even if you're storing these in a garage or shed, covers can help keep cushions looking newer longer thanks to preventing environmental damage. Many companies offer custom sizes sold separately, but we've also recommended a few general suggestions here.

Various protective sprays can also provide valuable defense against UV rays, water, pests and other elements that might reduce the lifespan of your outdoor furniture. We've included options below to consider when buying your new furniture, but always make sure to check the manufacturer's cleaning and storage recommendations to optimize your pieces' longevity.

Keeping all of this in mind, we selected some of the top options you can shop now. Scroll on to find your next patio set!

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABC.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Amazon Brolla Dining Table For 6 Article’s chic, minimal furniture is always a top pick for those who prefer classic, understated style that will stand the test of time both aesthetically and quality-wise. The Brolla dining table is crafted from FSC-certified teak, meaning two things: First, it comes from a responsibly managed forest that ups the sustainability factor. Second, teak is one of the most weather-resistant woods available thanks to its natural oils that repel water and insects. Add in an attractive, timeless shape and you have a great option for outdoor dining and relaxing! $1299 Article Shop Now

Amazon Mcclurg 4 - Person Outdoor Seating Group with Cushions Acacia wood with a teak-look tabletop automatically makes this one of the most chic options on this list. Style aside, everything from the wood to the cushions used to build this set is water-resistant and thus less prone to breaking down quickly. There’s a short but sweet 90-day manufacturer’s warranty so you can use it for nearly the full season to see how it performs, but more than 350 reviews average a 4.7-star rating, lending confidence to the idea that you’ll enjoy lounging on this stunning set. $859.99 Wayfair Shop Now

9% off Wayfair Brandtley 5-Person Aluminum Outdoor Seating Group With Cushions Clocking in at just 129 pounds combined for the whole set, this four-piece set is lightweight, minimal and sturdy enough to hold 600 pounds on the sofa or 350 pounds per chair. The 10 cushions included promise to resist mold and mildew, fading, UV damage, water and weather, and a one-year limited warranty allows for plenty of time to ensure those promises hold. All the necessary tools for assembly are also included, but you can also tack on professional assembly for an extra $109.99 if you want to streamline setup. $800

$880 Wayfair Shop Now

Article Sarek Khaki Green Stackable Dining Chair (Pair) $298 Article Shop Now

Home Depot Braxton Park 3-Piece Black Steel Outdoor Patio Sectional Sofa with CushionGuard Chili Cushions Wide arms and deep seats make this popular outdoor sofa from Home Depot extra comfortable, but the sticking points are the weather-resistant steel frame and treated fabric cover that will add to its longevity. There are currently five colors available to complement your outdoor setup, all of which come with a three-year fabric warranty. One drawback: the covers are not waterproof, so it is recommended you keep them covered when not in use. $799 Home Depot Shop Now

25% off Amazon Devoko Patio Porch Furniture Sets 3 Pieces PE Rattan Wicker Chairs with Table Outdoor Garden Furniture Sets (Brown/Beige) Combining rattan and steel for a durable set, this top seller from Amazon (more than 14,000 ratings average 4.5 stars) is a great choice for anyone who wants an attractive conversation for two without breaking the bank. It’s currently on sale for less than $100, which makes it a quick and easy choice to have delivered now so you can be chatting under the sun with your best friend or spouse by the week’s end. $89.99

$119.99 Amazon Shop Now

20% off Pottery Barn Indio Eucalyptus & Mesh Stackable Outdoor Chaise Lounge, Set of 2 Another FSC-certified set on this list comes in the form of this gorgeous Indio Eucalyptus and mesh set of chaise lounges from Pottery Barn that feature clean lines and a minimal-chic aesthetic. They’re easy to stack for quick storage in the off season, and they come in Biscotti or Weathered Gray color options to match the mood of your pool or backyard. $1279

$1599 Pottery Barn Shop Now

West Elm Build Your Own - Telluride Outdoor Sectional You can create your own contract-grade (aka good enough to withstand commercial use) outdoor sectional thanks to this top-selling option from West Elm. FSC-certified Mahogany and Eucalyptus woods offer strength and water resistance, and yarn-dyed weather-resistant cushions offer a squishy place to rest, relax and catch up with friends. Configure your dream arrangment piece by piece when you choose from the chaise, sofa, armless single and corner pieces, priced separately but built for mixing and matching to best suit the arrangment you need. $1099 to $1799 West Elm Shop Now

Protective covers & sprays

34% off Amazon Patio Furniture Covers, Outdoor Furniture Cover Waterproof Perfect for sofas, sectionals and even small groups of outdoor furniture pushed together, this waterproof cover is a great, affordable way to extend the life of your outdoor cushions and protect the wood, metal or other material used to create the base of your set. It comes in a variety of sizes, too, so click through to find one that fits your needs. $29.99

$45.99 Amazon Shop Now

11% off Amazon Patio Chair Covers for Outdoor Furniture Waterproof 2 Pack Another affordable but highly useful tool in protecting patio chairs are these easy-to-use, heavy-duty covers that come in a set of two and a variety of colors to fit your preferences. They come in a near-universal size range that can accomodate most chairs and loungers. $29.99

$33.99 Amazon Shop Now

7% off Amazon Porch Shield Patio Table Cover - Waterproof Outdoor Dining Table and Chairs Furniture Set Cover Rectangular - 108 x 70 inch, Light Tan & Khaki Now that you've protected your chairs, make sure your table is covered, too! This cover is made of a sturdy, dense materials with waterproof undercoating, and it promises to block moisture as well as sunlight, wind and other forms of damage your table might incur. $61.99

$66.99 Amazon Shop Now

23% off Amazon Ultimate UV Protection Spray 32 Oz Protect against the fading and weakening properties of the sun on your outdoor pieces with this fabric spray. It works on rubber, vinyl, plastic and more, and it also helps repels dirt, dust, water and other potentially damaging substances. $19.99

$25.99 Amazon Shop Now