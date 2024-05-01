Polarized sunglasses: Shop stylish, anti-glare shades for fishing, golfing, everyday wear and more

Still trying to figure out what polarized sunglasses are and whether or not you should invest in them?

The short answers are: They're anti-glare glasses and -- if you want to protect your vision -- yes. To help you discover the best pair for you, we took a closer look at what polarized sunglasses offer.

What does "polarized" mean when it comes to sunglasses?

According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, (the AAO) polarized lenses improve vision and safety in the sun by reducing light glare and eyestrain. This makes them great for everyday wear and especially helpful when fishing, golfing, boating or skiing -- anywhere where light bounces off a smooth surface at one angle and produces a glare.

Because polarization can make objects appear darker, wearing them while using LCD screen such as your car's dashboard controls or your cell phone isn't recommended. If you've ever worn polarized glasses and tried to check your text messages, you'll understand why -- they counteract one another.

Does polarization mean sunglasses are UV-protective?

UVA and UVB protection are entirely separate from polarization. The former is an absolute necessity for sunglasses, while the latter is helpful in many situations.

Make sure to read the fine print when shopping for sunglasses, as many will claim "UVA and UVA protection" but it should be "100% or nothing," as the AAO puts it. They point out some manufacturers cite "UV absorption up to 400nm," which is the equivalent to 100% and therefore safe.

The brands we recommend below all offer 100% UVA and UVB protection.

Which style of polarized sunglasses should I choose?

Personal style will largely dictate what you choose, but always remember the more eye coverage you have, the less harmful rays can hit your eye and cause harm.

We've selected many top selling shapes, many with a larger or wrap-around fit for maximum eye coverage. We also stuck with established, trusted brands to ensure a high-quality pair of sunglasses that will provide top-notch protection and style at the same time.

