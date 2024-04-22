The top wearables for 2024 at every price point

The best smartwatches of 2024: Apple, Samsung, Google and more

The best smartwatches to shop in 2024

The best smartwatches to shop in 2024

The best smartwatches to shop in 2024

The best smartwatches to shop in 2024

Smartwatches are an easy hands-free way to stay connected to our electronic devices.

Whether you are listening to music on your commute, tracking a run as you prep for a race or just fielding calls while at work, there are many added benefits to wearing a smartwatch that enhance your day-to-day.

If you are unsure where to begin shopping, ABC News has some tips to help.

The best smartwatches to shop in 2024 ABC News Photo Illustration

A good place to start when figuring out which smartwatch is for you is by understanding your smartphone make and provider.

Compatibility between smartphones and smartwatches is crucial for functionality. For example, if you are an iPhone user you most likely will be using an Apple watch. If you use a Samsung phone you will likely use one of the Galaxy watches.

Beyond this, you'll also want to think about the features you prioritize, such as fitness tracking, battery life, app ecosystem, design, and price range.

What are the benefits of using a smartwatch?

Bluetooth allows information such as music, messages and apps to be transferred without wires or the internet, making a great hands-free way to stay connected to the digital world.

Additionally, if you are choosing a smartwatch with a cellular data plan, you don't need to bring your phone with you, just use the watch independently and you are set. For example, if you go out on a hike, bike, or walk all you need is your wearable to still receive calls and texts, etc.

The thought of having a mini cellphone strapped to your wrist opens up a whole new realm of possibilities for independence and convenience.

Beyond convenience, wearables also provide health and fitness tracking that can help monitor things like heart rate, steps, sleep tracking and more.

Scroll on to check out some of the top smartwatches of 2024.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABC.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Best for iPhone users:

The newest Apple Watch device has now taken hands-free to an entirely new level with the double tap gesture (for Apple Watch Series 9). The Apple Watch also gives a longer battery life than other models giving you up to 8 hours of wear.

Best Buy Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS + Cellular) 45mm Gold Stainless Steel Case with Gold Milanese Loop with Blood Oxygen - Gold $799 Best Buy Shop Now

Best for Google users:

The Google Pixel watch is a great choice for Google product users, along with the integration with FitBit this wearable gives both the features of a smart watch and wellness tracking device.

Best Buy Google - Pixel Watch 2 Polished Silver Smartwatch with Bay Active Band Wi-Fi - Polished Silver $349.99 Best Buy Shop Now

Best for runners

Reviewers say the Garmin Forerunner 935 can function up to 10 days on a single charge. The tracker can also spend up to 30 hours in GPS mode to track your longer runs.

Amazon Garmin Forerunner® 255S Music, Smaller GPS Running Smartwatch with Music, Advanced Insights, Long-Lasting Battery, Whitestone $289.90 Amazon Shop Now

Best hybrid smart watch:

The Withings Scanwatch Light is a hybrid analog smartwatch this means the watch acts like a typical wristwatch with the capabilities of tracking steps and activity while also delivering up to 30 days of battery life.

Amazon Withings ScanWatch Light - Hybrid Smart Watch, Heart Rate Monitoring, Fitness Tracker, Cycle Tracker, Sleep Monitoring $249.95 Amazon Shop Now

Budget friendly smartwatch

This budget-friendly watch is compatible with both Android and IOS users. The watch is priced under $100 and has both GPS and Bluetooth capabilities.

Amazon Watch Pro Smartwatch,1.96'' AMOLED Display, IP68 Water Resistant Multi-System GPS Fitness Tracker with Health Monitoring, 13Day Battery Life, Dark Grey $79.99 Amazon Shop Now

Best for Samsung users:

This watch is compatible with all Android phones, but some of its features only work if you pair it with Samsung phones such as the heart rate monitor.