Travel in style with your beverage of choice.

The best travel mugs for taking hot and cold drinks on the go

Shop the best travel mugs for your lifestyle

Shop the best travel mugs for your lifestyle

Shop the best travel mugs for your lifestyle

Shop the best travel mugs for your lifestyle

Travel mugs are the unsung heroes of the daily grind. They keep your morning coffee or tea hot on your commute and your iced beverages chilled during sweltering summer trips.

With countless options on the market, including popular picks like Stanley and Yeti, it's important to consider the best travel mug for your needs before you make a purchase.

The perfect mug depends on your lifestyle, but key features like temperature retention, spill resistance, and size are universally important.

Shop the best travel mugs for your lifestyle ABC News Photo Illustration

What to look for in a travel mug

Temperature Retention: This is the primary function of a travel mug. Look for double-walled, vacuum-sealed designs that can maintain temperature for hours, whether it’s hot or cold.

This is the primary function of a travel mug. Look for double-walled, vacuum-sealed designs that can maintain temperature for hours, whether it’s hot or cold. Spill Resistance : Whether you’re in the car or on foot, you want a travel mug that won’t leak. Look for a secure lid that can withstand a few bumps.

: Whether you’re in the car or on foot, you want a travel mug that won’t leak. Look for a secure lid that can withstand a few bumps. Material: Stainless steel is the gold standard for durability and insulation, but some prefer lightweight plastic or glass. Choose based on your usage and cleaning preferences.

Stainless steel is the gold standard for durability and insulation, but some prefer lightweight plastic or glass. Choose based on your usage and cleaning preferences. Size: A mug that’s too big might not fit in your cupholder or be portable enough. Consider your daily travel needs and select a mug that balances capacity with portability.

A mug that’s too big might not fit in your cupholder or be portable enough. Consider your daily travel needs and select a mug that balances capacity with portability. Ease of Cleaning: Some travel mugs are dishwasher-safe while others require hand washing. Opt for a mug that matches your cleaning habits.

Each of the travel mugs below offers unique advantages based on different needs and lifestyles. Whether you’re looking for ultimate ruggedness, tech-enabled temperature control, or minimalist efficiency, one of these mugs will be the ideal companion for your daily travels.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.

Yeti YETI Rambler 20 oz Tumbler* The YETI Rambler features double-wall vacuum insulation to keep drinks at the perfect temperature for hours. The durable stainless steel body and a shatter-resistant lid make it ideal for rugged outdoor activities. Best for: Adventurers and those seeking rugged, reliable travel gear. $35 Yeti Shop Now

Walmart Contigo Autoseal West Loop This mug’s Autoseal technology ensures it's leak- and spill-proof, automatically sealing between sips. It maintains hot drinks for up to 7 hours and cold drinks for up to 18 hours. Best for: Commuters who need a travel mug they can confidently toss in their bag. $34.47 Walmart Shop Now

Stanley AeroLight Transit Bottle This classic mug is known for its lightweight and lifetime guarantee. Its one-handed operation trigger-action lid makes drinking easy while driving. Best for: Drivers who need a one-handed operation mug with maximum durability. $35 Stanley Shop Now

33% off Amazon BrüMate Toddy This chic travel mug is fully leakproof so it will withstand any commute. The non-slip base ensures it stays put on surfaces and it comes in several fun prints and patterns. Best for: Commuters who love a little flair to their travel mugs, and busy parents who don't want to worry about spilled drinks. $19.99

$29.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Zojirushi Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Mug Zojirushi’s vacuum insulation technology keeps drinks hot or cold for hours. Its compact design and slick interior make it easy to clean, and the tight-fitting flip-top lid ensures no spills. Best for: Minimalists seeking a sleek, efficient, and compact travel companion. $28.99 Amazon Shop Now

16% off Amazon Thermos Stainless King Travel Mug With a spill-resistant lid and built-in tea hook, the Stainless King is both versatile and highly effective, keeping drinks hot for up to 7 hours and cold for up to 18. Best for: Tea enthusiasts and people who value versatility. $24.99

$29.99 Amazon Shop Now

Hydro Flask Hydro Flask Travel Coffee Mug This mug’s TempShield insulation keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 12 hours. The powder-coated finish provides a secure grip and durable exterior. Best for: Stylish urbanites seeking both high performance and aesthetics. $27.95 Hydro Flask Shop Now

49% off Amazon CamelBak Forge Flow 16 oz Coffee & Travel Mug Featuring a self-sealing cap and vacuum insulation, the Forge Flow is perfect for keeping beverages hot for up to 6 hours. It’s rugged and has a convenient button-operated lid for easy access. Best for: Outdoor enthusiasts who appreciate robust design and smart functionality. $15.29

$30 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Klean Kanteen Tkwide Bottle with Twist Cap The TKWide keeps drinks hot for up to 11 hours and cold for up to 38 hours thanks to its TK Closure internal thread design. Its wide mouth is perfect for sipping smoothies or adding ice cubes. Best for: Fitness buffs and those who appreciate versatility in drink options. $29.95 Amazon Shop Now

19% off Amazon Ember Travel Mug 2 With smart temperature control technology, the Ember Travel Mug 2 allows you to set your perfect drink temperature via an app. The sleek design is modern, and its insulation keeps drinks hot for hours. Best for: Tech-savvy travelers who value precision and control over their beverage temperature. $159.99

$199.95 Amazon Shop Now