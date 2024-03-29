How to keep you and your luggage safe when traveling this summer

With summer travel plans on the horizon, safety for you and your family might be your top concern.

To gain more insight into luggage security, ABC spoke to Transportation Security Administration spokesperson Lorie Dankers about the agency's guidance when shopping for a TSA-approved lock.

"A bag that has been locked with a TSA-approved lock will allow a TSA officer to access a locked bag if it requires a physical bag check," Dankers said.

Digging further into the TSA's guidelines, "TSA has been provided universal 'master' keys under agreements with Safe Skies Luggage Locks and Travel Sentry so that certain branded locks may not have to be cut to inspect baggage." The website also states that the packaging on the locks should indicate they can be opened by TSA officers.

Along with securing your luggage, we looked at some highly rated travel security products below that (can also work to help keep you safe).

TSA Approved locks

According to the Sure Lock product description, if TSA has opened your luggage a button will pop up out of your lock to ensure that you know your lock has been opened. The lock is TSA-approved and for a pack of two is under $20.

Apple Airtags

This affordable 4-pack of Apple AirTags on Amazon is under $100! Perfect for slipping into your luggage, these AirTags provide tracking capabilities in case items go missing.

Portable door lock

This portable door lock has over 11,000 positive reviews and according to the product description is made of 'heavy-duty steel'. Some reviewers state this can help provide another level of security for those staying in hotels.

Travel safe

If you're uncomfortable with the idea of property owners or hotel managers having access to your safe, investing in a packable travel safe could offer peace of mind.

Personal alarm

This personal alarm emits a loud attention grabbing sound with one simple pull. If you are traveling alone, this small travel size devices can be an extra comfort in case of an emergency.

Sliding window/door lock

Most hotel rooms or resorts have sliding glass doors and/or windows, this product has over 3k positive reviews and can fold up to fit in your luggage when traveling.

Anti-theft backpack

You can keep your belongings safe with this anti-theft backpack. According to the product description, there is a "small anti-theft pocket located on the lower back that keeps your passport, wallet, phone, and other valuable items safe and handy."