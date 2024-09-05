A classic digital or analog wristwatch is convenient and elevates your look.

13 watches to shop for style and function while checking the time

The humble analog or digital wristwatch may seem like an antiquated relic of the past, but there are still plenty of reasons to invest in one for yourself or when gifting others.

Here's why you should consider it.

Fewer distractions

While your phone is an easy way to tell the time, it can be easy to get distracted by endless notifications throughout the day that beckon you to scroll away.

If you're looking to reduce screen time while sticking to a tight schedule, a watch could help. Instead of digging through your pockets or bag and dodging the landmines of another tempting text or DM, simply glance at your wrist and move on with your day.

Style

A great watch can instantly make you look "put together" thanks to the combination of style and utility.

Add a simple leather-band watch to your favorite suit to look even more professional, or elevate the mood of a casual and comfortable day-off ensemble with a shiny gold or silver timepiece.

An appreciation for craftsmanship

Watch prices range from the very affordable to the astronomically expensive, but connoisseurs of every budget can appreciate the craftsmanship that goes into watchmaking regardless of the monetary value.

Honor that craftsmanship by opting for a watch that shows off some of its inner mechanisms such as the Armitron Skeleton or Swatch clear pieces below.

Or stick to the classics and invest in a trusted brand like TAG Heuer or Omega -- both named in the top ten luxury watch brands of 2024 by the Swiss Watch Expo.

Keep reading to shop popular picks for men's and women's watches.

Men's watches

25% off Amazon SEIKO Automatic Watch for Men - 5 Sports - Day/Date Calendar, LumiBrite Hands and Markers, and Rotating Bezel, 100m Water-Resistant With more than 2,300 ratings that average 4.5 stars, the Seiko Automatic is a bold style statement with 100 meters of water resistance, self-winding capability, a built-in calendar and LumiBrite dial indicator hands and markers for easy timekeeping. $318.75

Armitron Jack 44mm, Black An all-black watch will go with nearly any outfit, and interchangable faces add even more versatility to this Armitron timepiece. It also comes in silver for those who prefer a lighter look. $150 Armitron Shop Now

G-Shock Analog-Digital GA-700 SERIES GA700VB-1A This analog-digital hybrid from G-Shock is a big, bold way to showcase a virtual reality-inspired look that offers dual time zones at one glance, 20 meters of water resistance, a stopwatch and an LED "Super Illuminating" light for easy reading. $110 G-Shock Shop Now

52% off Amazon Michael Kors Oversized Slim Runway Men's Watch, Stainless Steel Watch for Men All-black and sleek as can be, this Michael Kors watch for men is water-resistant and approved for shallow water swimming, has a scratch-resistant mineral crystal face and it adds instant style to a variety of casual or dressier outfits. $95

Armitron Skeleton 42mm, Silver/Black/Blue Expose the inner workings of this eye-catching but still reasonably priced watch when you proudly wear it in silver, gold or black to match your look and instantly look a whole lot cooler. It's self-winding so you'll always be right on time, and it's great for daily wear thanks to durable, scratch- and rust-resistant stainless steel construction. $165 Armitron Shop Now

Bloomingdale's TAG Heuer Aquaracer Watch, 27mm If you're ready to splurge on a top-quality, designer watch, consider this TAG Heuer option that blends stainless steel and gold-tone accents with a mother-of-pearl face for a sophisticated and timeless look. A push-button security clasp ensures it won't fall off so you're safe to wear it daily, and it has Swiss quartz movement for accuracy. $2650 Bloomingdale's Shop Now

Women's watches

Armitron Griffy 37mm, Silver/Red Armitron makes chic watches at a fantastic price point, and this retro-futuristic style that evokes the charm of 1970s style is a fantastic way to step up any outfit and have a quick-read way to check the time. $60 Armitron Shop Now

11% off Amazon SEIKO Essentials Watch for Women - Essentials - Water Resistant with Stainless Steel Rectangular Case and Leather Strap This popular Seiko watch screams "classic" thanks to the traditional white dial, simple black leather strap and streamlined rectangular case. It's also water-resistant up to 30 meters, easy to read and reviewers love how comfortable it is for daily wear. $129.01

Macy's Porsamo Bleu Women's South Sea Oval Crystal Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch 106FSSO The carved mother-of-pearl face with a blue Swarovski inlaid at 12 makes this Porsamo Bleu watch distractingly beautiful, but even more crystals lining the double case make it downright irresistible if you love a bit of glamour with your utility. $349.99 Macy's Shop Now

Armitron Jacqueline 36mm, Silver A dazzling feminine take on the "Jack" watch listed above, this feminine counterpart is just as versatile thanks to its four colorful silicone covers that can be swapped out to coordinate with your clothing or other accessories. This plus the "Jack" would work beautifully as a couples gift! $135 Armitron Shop Now

60% off Coach Liz Watch, 24 Mm Perfect for someone who wants a stylish pop of color, the Liz Watch from the Coach Outlet is a fantastic gift for you or someone who deserves a special treat. Minimal bells and whistles make this a streamlined option that's perfect for those who like to keep it simple, as is the four-point face and black leather strap. $118

Amazon Swatch Clearly Black Striped Unisex Watch Water-resistant up to 100 feet with a two year international warranty, this unique Swatch lets the internal mechanics do all the talking with a clear case and jelly-like band. $95 Amazon Shop Now