The best water bottles to choose from in 2024
From glass to stainless steel, these water bottles keep you hydrated on the go.
In 2024, staying hydrated is easier and more stylish than ever with an array of innovative water bottles on the market.
Whether you're hitting the gym, heading to the office, or embarking on an outdoor adventure, there's a perfect water bottle to meet your needs. Here's a comprehensive guide to help you find the best water bottle for you, including what to look for when choosing one and a list of the top picks available right now.
What to look for when choosing a water bottle
When selecting a water bottle, consider the following factors to ensure you make the best choice for your lifestyle:
- Material: Water bottles come in various materials like stainless steel, plastic, glass, and silicone. Each material has its pros and cons, such as durability, weight, and insulation properties.
- Size and Capacity: Choose a size that fits your hydration needs and daily routine. Larger bottles are great for all-day hydration, while smaller ones are perfect for on-the-go use.
- Insulation: If you prefer your drinks to stay cold or hot for extended periods, look for bottles with double-wall insulation.
- Ease of Cleaning: Bottles with wide mouths or those that are dishwasher safe are easier to clean, preventing the buildup of bacteria and odors.
- Design and Portability: Consider features like handles, carabiners, or compact designs for easy carrying.
- Special Features: Some bottles come with infusers, built-in straws, or filters, which can enhance your drinking experience.
Water bottle features
Understanding the features of water bottles can help you decide which one will best suit your needs:
- Leak-proof lids: Ensure no spills in your bag or car.
- Built-in straws: Convenient for sipping without unscrewing the lid.
- Measurement markers: Help track your daily water intake.
- Filter systems: Ideal for purifying water on the go.
- Infusers: Allow you to add fruits or herbs for a flavorful drink.
- Eco-friendly materials: Made from sustainable or recycled materials, reducing environmental impact.
Whether you prioritize insulation, convenience, style or sustainability, these top picks offer the best features to keep you refreshed and healthy.
Hydro Flask Standard Mouth with Flex Cap
Known for its excellent insulation, this stainless steel bottle keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 12 hours. The flex cap is easy to carry and leak-proof.
- $39.95
- Amazon
Nalgene Tritan Wide Mouth Bottle
This durable plastic bottle is BPA-free and has a wide mouth for easy cleaning and adding ice cubes. It's lightweight and comes in various colors.
- $16
- $16.99
- Amazon
S'well Stainless Steel Water Bottle
Combining form and function, S’well bottles feature triple-layer insulation and sleek designs. They keep drinks cold for up to 48 hours and hot for up to 24 hours.
- $45
- Amazon
CamelBak Eddy+
This bottle features a built-in straw and a spill-proof design. It's made from BPA-free plastic and is dishwasher safe, making it convenient for daily hydration.
- $20.73
- $30
- REI
LARQ Bottle PureVis
Equipped with a UV-C LED light, the LARQ bottle self-cleans and purifies water, ensuring you always have clean, fresh water. It’s perfect for travelers and adventurers.
- $99
- Amazon
LifeStraw Go Series Water Bottle
This bottle has a built-in filter that removes bacteria and parasites from water, making it safe to drink from streams and lakes. It's an excellent choice for hikers and campers.
- $35.98
- $44.95
- Amazon
Owala FreeSip
The Owala FreeSip Water Bottle has a dual-function sipping feature. Designed for ultimate convenience, this bottle allows you to sip through a built-in straw or tilt to chug, catering to your preference.
- $32.99
- Amazon
Klean Kanteen Insulated Classic Water Bottle
Made from high-quality stainless steel, Klean Kanteen bottles are eco-friendly and durable. They are available in various sizes and colors, with a simple yet effective design.
- $34.95
- REI
Contigo Cortland Chill
This bottle features a patented Autoseal lid that prevents leaks and spills. It keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours and hot for 6 hours, making it ideal for long commutes.
- $30.50
- Amazon
Ello Syndicate 20oz Reusable Glass Water Bottle
This glass bottle comes with a protective silicone sleeve and a leak-proof lid. It’s perfect for those who prefer drinking from glass without compromising on functionality.
- $14.60
- $16.99
- Amazon