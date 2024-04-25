From ride-on to rolling suitcases, these are the best of the bunch.

What to look for when choosing luggage for kids

Summer is just around the corner, which means it's time to start thinking about your family's upcoming vacation plans.

Whether you're heading to the beach, visiting family, or embarking on an exciting adventure, one essential item you'll need is durable and functional luggage for your little ones. To help you navigate the vast array of options available, we've compiled a list of the best luggage for kids currently on the market. We also turned to two travel experts who turned their passion for traveling with their kids into a profession.t

Our Experts

Kyana Miner is a social media content creator and influencer who loves discovering new places and going on adventures with her husband and four kids, ages 4-12. She shares her family adventures on Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok as @blackadventuremom. She defines adventure as an experience where you explore new places in the world and in yourself. Find her blog at

Kay Akpan is the founder of Black Kids Do Travel, an organization that empowers families of color to travel the world, promotes diversity in travel, and bridges the gap. She is also known as The Mom Trotter on her blog of the same name and social media, where she shares tips for parents on how to find a healthy balance between life, traveling, parenting and educating their children.

What to consider when choosing kids' luggage

When shopping for luggage for kids, there are a few key factors to consider to ensure you choose the best option for your child.

"When I am shopping for kids’ luggage, I look for items that are lightweight with a lot of pockets," said Miner. "I like to organize the children’s items as this helps them to keep track of their stuff."

Miner's four kids prefer "luggage with wheels," and Akpan agreed.

"Not all luggage rolls easily," she said. "And if my kid is having a hard time with their luggage, I have to step in to help, which is hard when you have multiple kids and have to pull your own luggage. With that being said, the luggage must have four wheels that can roll 360 in any direction."

External pockets are another essential feature, Miner says, "because it makes it easy to access their tablets, books, and snacks."

Durability is also paramount, as children can be rough with their belongings.

"My son is constantly throwing his luggage around, sitting on it, and riding through the airport and all sorts," said Akpan. Given this advice, looking for luggage made from sturdy materials that can withstand bumps and rough handling is best.

Functionality is important, so opt for suitcases with easy-to-use features like smooth-rolling wheels, a retractable handle, and multiple compartments for organized packing. Additionally, consider the size and weight of the luggage, making sure it is appropriate for your child's age and strength.

Lastly, personalization and design can make a big difference in your child's excitement for their luggage, so choose a style or theme that resonates with them and adds a fun element to their travel experience. By keeping these factors in mind, you can select the perfect luggage for your little traveler.

Best ride-on luggage for kids

Amazon Trunki Ride-On Suitcase The Trunki Ride-On Suitcase is an innovative option that doubles as a ride-on toy, making it both fun and practical for kids. Why it's best: This suitcase is perfect for children who enjoy interactive and playful luggage options.

This suitcase is perfect for children who enjoy interactive and playful luggage options. Who it's best for: Kids who want a unique and entertaining way to carry their belongings. $79.99 Amazon Shop Now

Maisonette MiaMily 18-Inch Ride-On Trolley Carry-On Luggage You might have seen this rolling suitcase make the rounds on social media thanks to the convenient way it allows you transport your children. Adults can also safely take a seat on this innovative luggage. Why it's best: Whether toting a toddler or a heavy duffle bag, this suitcase makes it easy to get from gate to car and back again.

Whether toting a toddler or a heavy duffle bag, this suitcase makes it easy to get from gate to car and back again. Who it's best for: Families who travel with lots of carry-on bags or small toddlers. $359 Maisonette Shop Now

Best luggage with wheels

Amazon Skip Hop Rolling Backpack The Skip Hop Kids Luggage features a spacious main compartment and a front zip pocket for easy access to essentials. Why it's best: This adorable luggage is perfect for kids who love cute and colorful designs.

This adorable luggage is perfect for kids who love cute and colorful designs. Who it's best for: Children who want a functional and stylish suitcase. $35 Amazon Shop Now

55% off Amazon American Tourister Hardside Kids' Carry-On The American Tourister Kids' Carry-On is lightweight and durable, making it ideal for children to carry on their own. Why it's best: This suitcase is great for kids who want to feel independent while traveling. Who it's best for: Children who need a reliable and easy-to-carry luggage option, with a nod to their favorite characters! $89.99

$199.99 Amazon Shop Now

Calpak Luka Soft-Sided Mini Carry-On Luggage The Luka Soft-Sided Mini Carry-On Luggage is stylish and durable, and has a TSA-approved lock and lots of pockets Why it's best: This suitcase is great for kids who appreciate both style and functionality in their luggage. Who it's best for: Tweens or teens who want a trendy and practical luggage option for their travels. $165 Calpak Shop Now

Amazon Stephen Joseph Classic Rolling Luggage The Stephen Joseph Rolling Suitcase comes in a variety of fun designs and offers ample storage space. Why it's best: This suitcase is perfect for kids who want a personalized and unique luggage option. Who it's best for: Young children who want an option of rolling or carrying their luggage backpack style. $60 Amazon Shop Now

Best luggage set

4% off Amazon Goplus Two-Piece Kids Luggage Set The Goplus Kids Luggage Set includes a suitcase, backpack, and travel case, providing versatile options for different types of trips. Why it's best: This set is ideal for families looking for a complete luggage solution for their children.

This set is ideal for families looking for a complete luggage solution for their children. Who it's best for: Families who want a coordinated and functional luggage set for their kids. $59.99

$62.99 Amazon Shop Now

Best personalized luggage

Pottery Barn Mackenzie Personalized Spinner Luggage The Pottery Barn Kids Mackenzie Rolling Luggage can be personalized with your child's name, making it a special and unique item, and may also help them avoid losing it. It's made from water-resistant materials and comes in two sizes. Why it's best: This high-quality suitcase is ideal for kids who want a personalized and chic luggage option. Who it's best for: Children who prefer easy-access pockets and who love their name on everything! $119.50 to $159.50 Pottery Barn Shop Now

Maisonette LIGHT + NINE Kids' Suitcase Kids can store an ample amount of things in this carry-on luggage by Light + Nine. The suitcase is also designed to hold wet items without getting damaged. Why it's best: This suitcase is practical and functional, perfect for children who want an easy-to-use luggage option. Who it's best for: Kids who need a reliable and easy-to-carry suitcase for their travels. $155 Maisonette Shop Now

Best duffle bag