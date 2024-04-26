Office deals from Amazon, Wayfair, West Elm, Best Buy and The Container Store.

Deals on laptops, monitors, organizers and more for your home office

From laptops to standing desks, rolling chairs and organizers, we're looking for all of today's best office deals for your home.

Amazon, for example, has deals on tech products like noise-canceling headphones, wireless phone charging stations, and monitors.

Plus, find discounts on a West Elm bookshelf with storage space, Apple MacBooks, extension cords, Expo markers, and more.

Deals on home office furniture

14% off Amazon GABRYLLY Ergonomic Office Mesh Chair, High-Back Desk Chair with Sliding Seat, Adjustable Flip-up Armrest & 2D Headrest, 4-Gear Tilt Function GABRYLLY's ergonomic office mesh chair features a high back and adjustable seat depth. It also has an adjustable armrest an comes packaged with the tools required for assembly. $237.58

25% off Amazon Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair with 3D Adjustable Armrest This 4.5-star office chair is now 25% off its original price on Amazon. The chair has an adjustable seat, lumbar support and armrest to help you stay comfortable at your desk. $297.49

32% off Amazon FLEXISPOT Pro 3 Stages Dual Motor Electric Standing Desk Add movement back into your day with this adjustable standing desk. It has a 4.6-star rating and is now 32% off. It features a 3-stage height adjustable frame and an LED control panel so you can program your favorite desk heights for convenience. $339.98

49% off Wayfair Willa Arlo Interiors Lundgren Leather Task Chair with Padded Arms, Camel This stylish leather task chair comes in multiple colors, like camel, which is now nearly 50% off its original price. $189.99

22% off West Elm Mid-Century Bookshelf w/ Drawer (38") West Elm's mid-century bookshelf is a great option for a home office considering it gives you both storage space and a place to display your favorite decor. Shop it now for $200 off its original price. $699

Deals on home office tech

31% off Amazon SAMSUNG 27-Inch S43GC Series Business Essential Computer Monitor This Samsung 27-inch computer monitor is now under $150. It has 4.5 stars and is available in two sizes and styles. $149.99

55% off Amazon 3-in-1 Charging Station for iPhone Keep your iPhone charged and ready to go with this wireless charging stand. $18.99

20% off Amazon Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones with Mic for Phone-Call and Alexa Voice Control, Silver WH1000XM4 Stay focused with a pair of noise-canceling headphones, like this Sony pair on sale at Amazon. $278

10% off Amazon Apple 2024 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M3 chip: 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID; Midnight Save 10% on a new Apple MacBook Air at Amazon. $989

40% off Best Buy HP - 17.3" Full HD Laptop - Intel Core i3 - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD - Natural Silver Sav $220 on this HP Full HD Laptop at Best Buy. $329.99

22% off Amazon BONSEN Paper Shredder for Home Office Get rid of unwanted papers with this four-gallon shredder. $50.99

19% off Amazon NIIMBOT B21 Label Maker Reorganize cabinets and storage bins with easy-to-read labels. This NIIMBOT label printer is now 20% off. $52.79

15% off The Container Store Aura Frames Mason Digital Picture Frame White This digital picture frame adds a personal touch to your office space. Using the Aura app, create personalized photo displays and slideshows to play throughout the day. The Aura frame has a 4.9-star rating on The Container Store. $169

44% off Amazon Extension Cord with Multiple Outlets Your home office isn't complete without an extension cord to keep you fully plugged in and running. $19.98

Deals on home office organization and supplies

23% off Wayfair 17 Stories Cement Pen Holder (Set of 3) Separate desk essentials (pens, scissors, rulers, and the like) into these cement pen holders from Wayfair. $31.99

45% off Wayfair Wayfair Basics Bontrager 6-Piece Desk Organizer Set Set your office up with the basics. This 6-piece desk organizer set includes a wastebasket, dual-section filer, stick pad holder, business card tray, pencil cup, and a paperclip holder. $17.99

40% off The Container Store Marie Kondo Shoji Bamboo Monitor Stand Ink Black Place your new computer monitor atop this Marie Kondo stand to keep it eye-level. $29.99

14% off Wayfair Ballucci Logan Stackable 5-Tier Paper, Mail and File Organizer File away mail, magazines, books and more into this 5-tier organizer, on sale at Wayfair. $39.53

