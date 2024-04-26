Deals on laptops, monitors, organizers and more for your home office

Office deals from Amazon, Wayfair, West Elm, Best Buy and The Container Store.

ByClaire Peltier
April 26, 2024, 3:34 PM
From laptops to standing desks, rolling chairs and organizers, we're looking for all of today's best office deals for your home.

Amazon, for example, has deals on tech products like noise-canceling headphones, wireless phone charging stations, and monitors.

Plus, find discounts on a West Elm bookshelf with storage space, Apple MacBooks, extension cords, Expo markers, and more.

Deals on home office furniture

14% off
Amazon

GABRYLLY Ergonomic Office Mesh Chair, High-Back Desk Chair with Sliding Seat, Adjustable Flip-up Armrest & 2D Headrest, 4-Gear Tilt Function

GABRYLLY's ergonomic office mesh chair features a high back and adjustable seat depth. It also has an adjustable armrest an comes packaged with the tools required for assembly. 

  • $237.58
  • $279.50
  • Amazon
25% off
Amazon

Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair with 3D Adjustable Armrest

This 4.5-star office chair is now 25% off its original price on Amazon. The chair has an adjustable seat, lumbar support and armrest to help you stay comfortable at your desk.

  • $297.49
  • $399.99
  • Amazon
32% off
Amazon

FLEXISPOT Pro 3 Stages Dual Motor Electric Standing Desk

Add movement back into your day with this adjustable standing desk. It has a 4.6-star rating and is now 32% off. It features a 3-stage height adjustable frame and an LED control panel so you can program your favorite desk heights for convenience. 

  • $339.98
  • $499.99
  • Amazon
49% off
Wayfair

Willa Arlo Interiors Lundgren Leather Task Chair with Padded Arms, Camel

This stylish leather task chair comes in multiple colors, like camel, which is now nearly 50% off its original price. 

  • $189.99
  • $379.90
  • Wayfair
22% off
West Elm

Mid-Century Bookshelf w/ Drawer (38")

West Elm's mid-century bookshelf is a great option for a home office considering it gives you both storage space and a place to display your favorite decor. Shop it now for $200 off its original price.

  • $699
  • $899
  • West Elm

Deals on home office tech

31% off
Amazon

SAMSUNG 27-Inch S43GC Series Business Essential Computer Monitor

This Samsung 27-inch computer monitor is now under $150. It has 4.5 stars and is available in two sizes and styles. 

  • $149.99
  • $219.99
  • Amazon
55% off
Amazon

3-in-1 Charging Station for iPhone

Keep your iPhone charged and ready to go with this wireless charging stand.

  • $18.99
  • $42.99
  • Amazon
20% off
Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones with Mic for Phone-Call and Alexa Voice Control, Silver WH1000XM4

Stay focused with a pair of noise-canceling headphones, like this Sony pair on sale at Amazon.

  • $278
  • $349.99
  • Amazon
10% off
Amazon

Apple 2024 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M3 chip: 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID; Midnight

Save 10% on a new Apple MacBook Air at Amazon.

  • $989
  • $1099
  • Amazon
40% off
Best Buy

HP - 17.3" Full HD Laptop - Intel Core i3 - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD - Natural Silver

Sav $220 on this HP Full HD Laptop at Best Buy. 

  • $329.99
  • $549.99
  • Best Buy
22% off
Amazon

BONSEN Paper Shredder for Home Office

Get rid of unwanted papers with this four-gallon shredder. 

  • $50.99
  • $65.99
  • Amazon
19% off
Amazon

NIIMBOT B21 Label Maker

Reorganize cabinets and storage bins with easy-to-read labels. This NIIMBOT label printer is now 20% off. 

  • $52.79
  • $65.99
  • Amazon
15% off
The Container Store

Aura Frames Mason Digital Picture Frame White

This digital picture frame adds a personal touch to your office space. Using the Aura app, create personalized photo displays and slideshows to play throughout the day. The Aura frame has a 4.9-star rating on The Container Store.

  • $169
  • $199
  • The Container Store
44% off
Amazon

Extension Cord with Multiple Outlets

Your home office isn't complete without an extension cord to keep you fully plugged in and running. 

  • $19.98
  • $35.98
  • Amazon

Deals on home office organization and supplies

23% off
Wayfair

17 Stories Cement Pen Holder (Set of 3)

Separate desk essentials (pens, scissors, rulers, and the like) into these cement pen holders from Wayfair. 

  • $31.99
  • $41.99
  • Wayfair
45% off
Wayfair

Wayfair Basics Bontrager 6-Piece Desk Organizer Set

Set your office up with the basics. This 6-piece desk organizer set includes a wastebasket, dual-section filer, stick pad holder, business card tray, pencil cup, and a paperclip holder.

  • $17.99
  • $32.99
  • Wayfair
40% off
The Container Store

Marie Kondo Shoji Bamboo Monitor Stand Ink Black

Place your new computer monitor atop this Marie Kondo stand to keep it eye-level.

  • $29.99
  • $49.99
  • The Container Store
14% off
Wayfair

Ballucci Logan Stackable 5-Tier Paper, Mail and File Organizer

File away mail, magazines, books and more into this 5-tier organizer, on sale at Wayfair.

  • $39.53
  • $45.99
  • Wayfair
67% off
Amazon

EXPO Low Odor Dry Erase Markers, Chisel Tip, Assorted Colors, 16 Count

Restock your dry erase markers with 67% this 16-pack at Amazon.

  • $13
  • $39.85
  • Amazon

