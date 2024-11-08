Food gift sets: Top picks from Williams Sonoma, Harry & David, Sur La Table and more

Here's where to snag the best food gift sets this season.

Whether it's the holiday season or any other time of year, a food gift set makes for a delightful and thoughtful present.

A food gift set typically features an assortment of gourmet items, often curated around a specific theme or regional inspiration, beautifully packaged and ready for gifting. These sets can include everything from sweet treats and artisanal snacks to regional delicacies, specialty foods, or even a mix of beverages.

Food gift sets are ideal for a wide range of occasions from holidays like Christmas and Thanksgiving to thoughtful gestures for friends, family or neighbors who appreciate unique flavors or have a passion for specific cuisines such as Italian or Mexican.

They're also perfect for offering comfort during tough times or welcoming new neighbors. The options are nearly endless, with something for every taste and occasion.

If you're not sure where to start, retailers such as Williams Sonoma, Harry & David and more offer a variety of high-quality, carefully curated food gift sets.

Below, explore some of the top gift picks from each retailer that are both meaningful and delicious.

Williams Sonoma

Williams Sonoma Williams Sonoma Fruit & Cheese Gift Crate $99.95 Williams Sonoma Shop Now

Williams Sonoma Williams Sonoma Tour de France Gift Crate $119.95 Williams Sonoma Shop Now

Williams Sonoma Amish Popcorn Library $39.95 Williams Sonoma Shop Now

Shop more here.

Harry & David

Harry & David Christmas Waffle Brunch Box $99.99 Harry & David Shop Now

Harry & David Deluxe Signature Gift Basket $79.99 Harry & David Shop Now

Harry & David Ultimate Meat and Cheese Gift Box $109.99 Harry & David Shop Now

Shop more here.

Sur La Table

Sur La Table Katie's Pizza & Pasta Meat Pizza Sampler, Set of 3 $49.95 Sur La Table Shop Now

Sur La Table Olympia Provisions European Salami Sampler $50 Sur La Table Shop Now

Sur La Table Verve Culture Tortilleria Kit $49.95 Sur La Table Shop Now

Shop more here.

Anthropologie

Anthropologie Loved and Found Breakfast in Bed Curated Gift Box $188 Anthropologie Shop Now

Anthropologie Terrain Truffle Mushroom Condiment Gift Set $58 Anthropologie Shop Now

Anthropologie Red Velvet NYC DIY Gingerbread People Baking Kit $39 Anthropologie Shop Now

Shop more here.