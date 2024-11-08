Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Food gift sets: Top picks from Williams Sonoma, Harry & David, Sur La Table and more

Here's where to snag the best food gift sets this season.

ByJacqueline Laurean Yates
November 8, 2024, 4:15 AM
Check out some of the best food gift sets to shop for the foodies in your life.
Harry & David

Whether it's the holiday season or any other time of year, a food gift set makes for a delightful and thoughtful present.

A food gift set typically features an assortment of gourmet items, often curated around a specific theme or regional inspiration, beautifully packaged and ready for gifting. These sets can include everything from sweet treats and artisanal snacks to regional delicacies, specialty foods, or even a mix of beverages.

Food gift sets are ideal for a wide range of occasions from holidays like Christmas and Thanksgiving to thoughtful gestures for friends, family or neighbors who appreciate unique flavors or have a passion for specific cuisines such as Italian or Mexican.

They're also perfect for offering comfort during tough times or welcoming new neighbors. The options are nearly endless, with something for every taste and occasion.

If you're not sure where to start, retailers such as Williams Sonoma, Harry & David and more offer a variety of high-quality, carefully curated food gift sets.

Below, explore some of the top gift picks from each retailer that are both meaningful and delicious.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.

Williams Sonoma

Williams Sonoma

Williams Sonoma Fruit & Cheese Gift Crate

  • $99.95
  • Williams Sonoma
Williams Sonoma

Williams Sonoma Tour de France Gift Crate

  • $119.95
  • Williams Sonoma
Williams Sonoma

Amish Popcorn Library

  • $39.95
  • Williams Sonoma

Shop more here.

Harry & David

Harry & David

Christmas Waffle Brunch Box

  • $99.99
  • Harry & David
Harry & David

Deluxe Signature Gift Basket

  • $79.99
  • Harry & David
Harry & David

Ultimate Meat and Cheese Gift Box

  • $109.99
  • Harry & David

Shop more here.

Sur La Table

Sur La Table

Katie's Pizza & Pasta Meat Pizza Sampler, Set of 3

  • $49.95
  • Sur La Table
Sur La Table

Olympia Provisions European Salami Sampler

  • $50
  • Sur La Table
Sur La Table

Verve Culture Tortilleria Kit

  • $49.95
  • Sur La Table

Shop more here.

Anthropologie

Anthropologie

Loved and Found Breakfast in Bed Curated Gift Box

  • $188
  • Anthropologie
Anthropologie

Terrain Truffle Mushroom Condiment Gift Set

  • $58
  • Anthropologie
Anthropologie

Red Velvet NYC DIY Gingerbread People Baking Kit

  • $39
  • Anthropologie

Shop more here.

