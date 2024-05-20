Memorial Day luggage sales: Shop deals from Samsonite, Calpak and more

Shop Memorial Day luggage sales from Samsonite, Calpak and more
Memorial Day luggage sales are ideal for investing in new suitcases, carry-ons, travel accessories, and more thanks to a bevy of discounts offered across retailers.

Below, we've selected top-selling favorites from various brands like Samsonite, Calpak, Delsey, Steamline and more. You'll find sturdy classics that aren't flashy but promise to last a long, long time, while others are so stylish they're practically runway-ready.

Whatever your pick, enjoy the discounted prices running now through Memorial Day, and check back as we add new deals throughout the week.

Samsonite

Samsonite is celebrating Memorial Day with 30% off sitewide, no code needed. Choose a new carry-on, backpack or travel accessory, or refresh your full collection with a selection such as the three-piece set below.

30% off
Samsonite

Pivot 3-piece set

  • $349.99
  • $499.99
  • Samsonite
30% off
Samsonite

Framelock Max Large Spinner

  • $237.99
  • $339.99
  • Samsonite
30% off
Samsonite

Voltage DLX Large Spinner

  • $195.99
  • $279.99
  • Samsonite

Calpak

If you've been interested in trying Calpak, now is a great time thanks to huge discounts on favorites like the Evry Starter Bundle that contains everything you need to kick off vacation season. Enjoy free standard shipping on orders $75 or more!

45% off
Calpak

Evry Starter Bundle

  • $299
  • $545
  • Calpak
19% off
Calpak

Packable Large Garment Bag

  • $78.40
  • $98
  • Calpak
36% off
Calpak

Stevyn Rolling Duffel

  • $105.60
  • $165
  • Calpak

Steamline

Save up to 40% on their luxury luggage when you shop at Steamline ahead of Memorial Day. While each collection has stylish, vintage-inspired details, the Industrialist pieces are particularly chic thanks to an all-black exterior, gunmetal hardware and a navy paisley lining on a deep purple background.

19% off
Steamline

The Industrialist - Stowaway

  • $752
  • $940
  • Steamline
19% off
Steamline

The Industrialist - Hatbox Deluxe

  • $432
  • $540
  • Steamline

REI

REI's limited time sale runs now through May 27, during which you can save up to 30% in every travel category from backpacks to luggage organizers (FYI: the discounts apply across the rest of the site, too).

25% off
REI

Thule Aion Travel Pack - 40 L

  • $149.89
  • $199.95
  • REI
28% off
REI

TheNorth Face Base Camp Voyager Duffel - 32 L

  • $88.93
  • $125
  • REI
25% off
REI

Cotopaxi Allpa 65 L Roller Bag

  • $296.19
  • $395.
  • REI
25% off
REI

Sea to Summit Hanging Toiletry Bag - Small

  • $35.19
  • $46.95
  • REI

Macy's

Memorial Day is always a time for big savings at Macy's, so don't sleep on their luggage selection. Delsey in particular has many bestselling pieces discounted currently, including the two below.

57% to 60% off
Macy's

Delsey Freestyle Collection

  • $119.99 to $159.99
  • $280 - $400
  • Macy's
60% off
Macy's

Delsey Chatelet Air 2.0 Weekender Duffle

  • $191.99
  • $479.99
  • Macy's
61% off
Macy's

Tag Legacy 4-Pc. Luggage Set

  • $139.99
  • $359.99
  • Macy's
30% off
Macy's

Tumi Voyageur Leger International Carry-On

  • $484.99
  • $695
  • Macy's

JCPenney

Included in JCPenney's Memorial Day deals are handy luggage pieces starting under $20. Use code SHEETS to make sure you receive the biggest discount.

16% off
JCPenney

Adidas Alliance II Sackpack

  • $14.99
  • $18
  • JCPenney
73% off
JCPenney

American Tourister Pirouette NXT 28" Hardside Lightweight Luggage

  • $139.99
  • $520
  • JCPenney

Conseula

Maximize your carrying space with a personal item that holds it all like one of Conseula's sturdy, beautifully made bags. You can currently find a small selection of their totes and carryalls on sale, such as the Juanis bag below.

30% off
Consuela

Juanis Carryall

  • $206
  • $295
  • Consuela
30% off
Consuela

Steely Easy Tote

  • $206
  • $295
  • Consuela

