Memorial Day luggage sales: Shop deals from Samsonite, Calpak and more
Pick up a new carry-on, suitcase or other travel accessory on sale right now.
Memorial Day luggage sales are ideal for investing in new suitcases, carry-ons, travel accessories, and more thanks to a bevy of discounts offered across retailers.
Below, we've selected top-selling favorites from various brands like Samsonite, Calpak, Delsey, Steamline and more. You'll find sturdy classics that aren't flashy but promise to last a long, long time, while others are so stylish they're practically runway-ready.
Whatever your pick, enjoy the discounted prices running now through Memorial Day, and check back as we add new deals throughout the week.
Samsonite
Samsonite is celebrating Memorial Day with 30% off sitewide, no code needed. Choose a new carry-on, backpack or travel accessory, or refresh your full collection with a selection such as the three-piece set below.
Calpak
If you've been interested in trying Calpak, now is a great time thanks to huge discounts on favorites like the Evry Starter Bundle that contains everything you need to kick off vacation season. Enjoy free standard shipping on orders $75 or more!
Steamline
Save up to 40% on their luxury luggage when you shop at Steamline ahead of Memorial Day. While each collection has stylish, vintage-inspired details, the Industrialist pieces are particularly chic thanks to an all-black exterior, gunmetal hardware and a navy paisley lining on a deep purple background.
REI
REI's limited time sale runs now through May 27, during which you can save up to 30% in every travel category from backpacks to luggage organizers (FYI: the discounts apply across the rest of the site, too).
Macy's
Memorial Day is always a time for big savings at Macy's, so don't sleep on their luggage selection. Delsey in particular has many bestselling pieces discounted currently, including the two below.
JCPenney
Included in JCPenney's Memorial Day deals are handy luggage pieces starting under $20. Use code SHEETS to make sure you receive the biggest discount.
American Tourister Pirouette NXT 28" Hardside Lightweight Luggage
- $139.99
- $520
- JCPenney
Conseula
Maximize your carrying space with a personal item that holds it all like one of Conseula's sturdy, beautifully made bags. You can currently find a small selection of their totes and carryalls on sale, such as the Juanis bag below.