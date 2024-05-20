Memorial Day luggage sales: Shop deals from Samsonite, Calpak and more

Pick up a new carry-on, suitcase or other travel accessory on sale right now.

Memorial Day luggage sales are ideal for investing in new suitcases, carry-ons, travel accessories, and more thanks to a bevy of discounts offered across retailers.

Below, we've selected top-selling favorites from various brands like Samsonite, Calpak, Delsey, Steamline and more. You'll find sturdy classics that aren't flashy but promise to last a long, long time, while others are so stylish they're practically runway-ready.

Whatever your pick, enjoy the discounted prices running now through Memorial Day, and check back as we add new deals throughout the week.

Samsonite is celebrating Memorial Day with 30% off sitewide, no code needed. Choose a new carry-on, backpack or travel accessory, or refresh your full collection with a selection such as the three-piece set below.

30% off Samsonite Pivot 3-piece set $349.99

$499.99 Samsonite Shop Now

30% off Samsonite Framelock Max Large Spinner $237.99

$339.99 Samsonite Shop Now

30% off Samsonite Voltage DLX Large Spinner $195.99

$279.99 Samsonite Shop Now

If you've been interested in trying Calpak, now is a great time thanks to huge discounts on favorites like the Evry Starter Bundle that contains everything you need to kick off vacation season. Enjoy free standard shipping on orders $75 or more!

45% off Calpak Evry Starter Bundle $299

$545 Calpak Shop Now

19% off Calpak Packable Large Garment Bag $78.40

$98 Calpak Shop Now

36% off Calpak Stevyn Rolling Duffel $105.60

$165 Calpak Shop Now

Save up to 40% on their luxury luggage when you shop at Steamline ahead of Memorial Day. While each collection has stylish, vintage-inspired details, the Industrialist pieces are particularly chic thanks to an all-black exterior, gunmetal hardware and a navy paisley lining on a deep purple background.

19% off Steamline The Industrialist - Stowaway $752

$940 Steamline Shop Now

19% off Steamline The Industrialist - Hatbox Deluxe $432

$540 Steamline Shop Now

REI's limited time sale runs now through May 27, during which you can save up to 30% in every travel category from backpacks to luggage organizers (FYI: the discounts apply across the rest of the site, too).

25% off REI Thule Aion Travel Pack - 40 L $149.89

$199.95 REI Shop Now

28% off REI TheNorth Face Base Camp Voyager Duffel - 32 L $88.93

$125 REI Shop Now

25% off REI Cotopaxi Allpa 65 L Roller Bag $296.19

$395. REI Shop Now

25% off REI Sea to Summit Hanging Toiletry Bag - Small $35.19

$46.95 REI Shop Now

Memorial Day is always a time for big savings at Macy's, so don't sleep on their luggage selection. Delsey in particular has many bestselling pieces discounted currently, including the two below.

57% to 60% off Macy's Delsey Freestyle Collection $119.99 to $159.99

$280 - $400 Macy's Shop Now

60% off Macy's Delsey Chatelet Air 2.0 Weekender Duffle $191.99

$479.99 Macy's Shop Now

61% off Macy's Tag Legacy 4-Pc. Luggage Set $139.99

$359.99 Macy's Shop Now

30% off Macy's Tumi Voyageur Leger International Carry-On $484.99

$695 Macy's Shop Now

Included in JCPenney's Memorial Day deals are handy luggage pieces starting under $20. Use code SHEETS to make sure you receive the biggest discount.

16% off JCPenney Adidas Alliance II Sackpack $14.99

$18 JCPenney Shop Now

73% off JCPenney American Tourister Pirouette NXT 28" Hardside Lightweight Luggage $139.99

$520 JCPenney Shop Now

Maximize your carrying space with a personal item that holds it all like one of Conseula's sturdy, beautifully made bags. You can currently find a small selection of their totes and carryalls on sale, such as the Juanis bag below.

30% off Consuela Juanis Carryall $206

$295 Consuela Shop Now