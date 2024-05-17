Memorial Day mattress sales: Save on deals from Saatva, Sleep Number and more

Take advantage of Memorial Day sales to save hundreds on a new mattress.

Memorial Day mattress sales are the perfect time to get your bedroom in order before the hottest months.

Whether it's a mattress that covers all your bases like the top-selling Saatva Classic or something more customizable such as Sleep Number's Smart Bed, you'll save hundreds -- sometimes even thousands -- on one of the biggest investments you'll need in order to maintain a healthy, happy home.

While you're at it, try swapping out your linens for something hotel quality to ensure a good night's rest, like something from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques' pristine line of blankets, body pillows and more.

Saatva is running a tiered deal for Memorial Day in which the more you spend, the more you save. For example, purchases between $900 and $1,999 will save you $200, while spending $4,500 or more will save you $500. You'll also be eligible for an extra $100 off an Adjustable Base Plus or bed frame with any mattress purchase.

14% off Saatva Saatva Classic Mattress Saatva's Classic Mattress is its bestselling model that continues to be a top choice for those who want a basic but elevated experience. $1795

10% off Saatva https://go.skimresources.com?id=115546X1747845&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saatva.com%2Fmattresses%2Fsaatva-rx&xcust=shopabc Need a step up for back pain or other sensitivities? Try Saatva's RX Mattress, built to help those with chronic back and joint issues. $2945

Nectar mattresses are priced up to 40% off during the Memorial Day Sale, with prices starting as just $349.

36% off Nectar Nectar Premier Memory Foam - Queen Nectar, makers of "the USA's most awarded mattresses," is home to this bestselling memory foam option that conforms to your body thanks to multiple layers of soft, supportive cushioning, including a top cooling layer. $949

Save up to 50% off at Sleep Number right now on the brand's limited edition Smart Bed and get 0% interest for 36 months when you finance.

50% off Sleep Number Sleep Number 360 iLE Limited Edition smart bed - Queen The price you see here is for the mattress only, but you can select from a variety of integrated bases and frames to add on for a complete new setup. $2749.50

Avocado mattresses are currently up to 20% off to celebrate Memorial Day, meaning you can save up to $2,200 when you order one of the high-end, sustainable models like the Luxury Organic Mattress below.

20% off Avocado Avocado Luxury Organic Mattress If you want luxury in your bedroom, try this 17-layer mattress featuring organic and natural latex, wool, silk, hemp and cotton, combined with up to 2,419 individually encased coils that provides an ergonomic sleep experience and lush, restful sleep. $3679

Bear Mattress is currently running a Memorial Day sale where you'll save 35% sitewide and receive $400 worth of free sleep accessories when you use code MEMORIAL. Their mattresses are nontoxic, certified Clean and assembled in America.

34% off Bear Mattress Elite Hybrid Couples who need zoned support due to differences in their sleep styles and physical needs will love this mattress featuring Bear's "most advanced cooling technology and five zone support coil system." $1499

Sealy's limited time Memorial Day event allows you to save up to $300 when shopping their Posturepedic Plus Collection, aka their most advanced mattress models to date.