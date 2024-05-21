Memorial Day 2024 deals starting at 40% off

What are some of the biggest deals to shop over Memorial Day weekend?

Ahead of the holiday, we’re eyeing major deals – starting at 40% off – across multiple categories: mattresses, appliances, televisions, outdoor furniture and luggage, to name a few.

Best Buy, Wayfair and West Elm are among the retailers offering discounts above the 40% mark: West Elm’s sale is up to 60% off, for example, with an extra 20% off clearance available too. And at Wayfair, shop up to 70% off everything from area rugs and mattresses to outdoor furniture and lighting.

We expect the bulk of sales to happen over Memorial Day weekend itself, but there are plenty opportunities to shop early.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.

Shop more Memorial Day sales

Memorial Day top deals on tech

44% off Amazon Ring Video Doorbell, Satin Nickel with Ring Stick Up Cam Battery, Black $99.99

$179.99 Amazon Shop Now

50% off Amazon Soundcore by Anker Space A40 Adaptive Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds $49

$99.99 Amazon Shop Now

40% off Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device $29.99

$49.99 Amazon Shop Now

46% off Amazon SENSYNE 62" Phone Tripod & Selfie Stick $15.98

$29.99 Amazon Shop Now

50% off Best Buy Sonance - MAG6.1 - Mag Series 6.1-Ch. Landscape Outdoor Speaker System Powered by Sonos® (Each) - Brown/Black $1349.99

$2699.99 Best Buy Shop Now

Memorial Day top deals on home

64% off West Elm Maeve Square Leather Ottoman - Clearance Use promo code EXTRA20. $639.99

$1799 West Elm Shop Now

45% off Best Buy GE - 27.0 Cu. Ft. French Door Refrigerator with Internal Water Dispenser - Stainless Steel $1299.99

$2399.99 Best Buy Shop Now

64% off Sur La Table Espressione Concierge Automatic Bean To Cup Espresso Machine $389.96

$1100 Sur La Table Shop Now

56% off Wayfair Langley Street Fleckenstein Oriental Rug, Rectangle 7'6" x 9'6" $155.99

$360 Wayfair Shop Now

52% off Wayfair Willa Arlo Interiors Candler Upholstered Wingback Bed $219.99

$459.99 Wayfair Shop Now

42% off Wayfair 36" Counter Depth Side by Side 21.8 cu. ft. Refrigerator Use promo code SAVE100. $1198

$2099 Wayfair Shop Now

41% off Williams Sonoma Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Skinny Grill $119.95

$205 Williams Sonoma Shop Now

60% off The Home Depot Hampton Bay Harbor Point White 4-Piece Metal Patio Conversation Set with CushionGuard Mariner Blue Cushions $239

$599 The Home Depot Shop Now

62% off Sur La Table Staub Essential French Oven, 5 Qt. $199.96

$530 Sur La Table Shop Now

60% off Amazon Cobbe Filtered Shower Head with Handheld, 6 Spray Modes $27.99

$69.99 Amazon Shop Now

Memorial Day top deals on apparel and accessories

10% to 58% off J.Crew Ruched bandeau one-piece swimsuit $49.50 to $105.99

$118 - $118 J.Crew Shop Now

62% off Amazon Puma Golf Men's Proadapt Alphacat Golf Shoe $59.59

$160 Amazon Shop Now

40% off Eloquii Shell Crochet Sweater Dress $71.97

$119.95 Eloquii Shop Now