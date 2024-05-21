Memorial Day 2024 deals starting at 40% off

Shop Memorial Day discounts at Wayfair, The Home Depot and more.

ByClaire Peltier
May 21, 2024, 2:02 PM
Top deals for Memorial Day 2024
What are some of the biggest deals to shop over Memorial Day weekend?

Ahead of the holiday, we’re eyeing major deals – starting at 40% off – across multiple categories: mattresses, appliances, televisions, outdoor furniture and luggage, to name a few.

Best Buy, Wayfair and West Elm are among the retailers offering discounts above the 40% mark: West Elm’s sale is up to 60% off, for example, with an extra 20% off clearance available too. And at Wayfair, shop up to 70% off everything from area rugs and mattresses to outdoor furniture and lighting.

We expect the bulk of sales to happen over Memorial Day weekend itself, but there are plenty opportunities to shop early.

Shop more Memorial Day sales

TOP DEALS || MATTRESSES || TVs || APPLIANCES || HOME & KITCHEN || LUGGAGE || FASHION || OUTDOOR FURNITURE

Memorial Day top deals on tech

44% off
Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell, Satin Nickel with Ring Stick Up Cam Battery, Black

  • $99.99
  • $179.99
  • Amazon
50% off
Amazon

Soundcore by Anker Space A40 Adaptive Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds

  • $49
  • $99.99
  • Amazon
40% off
Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device

  • $29.99
  • $49.99
  • Amazon
46% off
Amazon

SENSYNE 62" Phone Tripod & Selfie Stick

  • $15.98
  • $29.99
  • Amazon
50% off
Best Buy

Sonance - MAG6.1 - Mag Series 6.1-Ch. Landscape Outdoor Speaker System Powered by Sonos® (Each) - Brown/Black

  • $1349.99
  • $2699.99
  • Best Buy

Memorial Day top deals on home

64% off
West Elm

Maeve Square Leather Ottoman - Clearance

Use promo code EXTRA20.

  • $639.99
  • $1799
  • West Elm
45% off
Best Buy

GE - 27.0 Cu. Ft. French Door Refrigerator with Internal Water Dispenser - Stainless Steel

  • $1299.99
  • $2399.99
  • Best Buy
64% off
Sur La Table

Espressione Concierge Automatic Bean To Cup Espresso Machine

  • $389.96
  • $1100
  • Sur La Table
56% off
Wayfair

Langley Street Fleckenstein Oriental Rug, Rectangle 7'6" x 9'6"

  • $155.99
  • $360
  • Wayfair
52% off
Wayfair

Willa Arlo Interiors Candler Upholstered Wingback Bed

  • $219.99
  • $459.99
  • Wayfair
42% off
Wayfair

36" Counter Depth Side by Side 21.8 cu. ft. Refrigerator

Use promo code SAVE100.

  • $1198
  • $2099
  • Wayfair
41% off
Williams Sonoma

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Skinny Grill

  • $119.95
  • $205
  • Williams Sonoma
60% off
The Home Depot

Hampton Bay Harbor Point White 4-Piece Metal Patio Conversation Set with CushionGuard Mariner Blue Cushions

  • $239
  • $599
  • The Home Depot
62% off
Sur La Table

Staub Essential French Oven, 5 Qt.

  • $199.96
  • $530
  • Sur La Table
60% off
Amazon

Cobbe Filtered Shower Head with Handheld, 6 Spray Modes

  • $27.99
  • $69.99
  • Amazon

Memorial Day top deals on apparel and accessories

10% to 58% off
J.Crew

Ruched bandeau one-piece swimsuit

  • $49.50 to $105.99
  • $118 - $118
  • J.Crew
62% off
Amazon

Puma Golf Men's Proadapt Alphacat Golf Shoe

  • $59.59
  • $160
  • Amazon
40% off
Eloquii

Shell Crochet Sweater Dress

  • $71.97
  • $119.95
  • Eloquii
40% off
Allbirds

Women's Tree Flyer 2

  • $96
  • $160
  • Allbirds

