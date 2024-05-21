Memorial Day 2024 deals starting at 40% off
Shop Memorial Day discounts at Wayfair, The Home Depot and more.
What are some of the biggest deals to shop over Memorial Day weekend?
Ahead of the holiday, we’re eyeing major deals – starting at 40% off – across multiple categories: mattresses, appliances, televisions, outdoor furniture and luggage, to name a few.
Best Buy, Wayfair and West Elm are among the retailers offering discounts above the 40% mark: West Elm’s sale is up to 60% off, for example, with an extra 20% off clearance available too. And at Wayfair, shop up to 70% off everything from area rugs and mattresses to outdoor furniture and lighting.
We expect the bulk of sales to happen over Memorial Day weekend itself, but there are plenty opportunities to shop early.
Shop more Memorial Day sales
Memorial Day top deals on tech
Ring Video Doorbell, Satin Nickel with Ring Stick Up Cam Battery, Black
- $99.99
- $179.99
- Amazon
Soundcore by Anker Space A40 Adaptive Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds
- $49
- $99.99
- Amazon
Sonance - MAG6.1 - Mag Series 6.1-Ch. Landscape Outdoor Speaker System Powered by Sonos® (Each) - Brown/Black
- $1349.99
- $2699.99
- Best Buy
Memorial Day top deals on home
Maeve Square Leather Ottoman - Clearance
Use promo code EXTRA20.
- $639.99
- $1799
- West Elm
GE - 27.0 Cu. Ft. French Door Refrigerator with Internal Water Dispenser - Stainless Steel
- $1299.99
- $2399.99
- Best Buy
Espressione Concierge Automatic Bean To Cup Espresso Machine
- $389.96
- $1100
- Sur La Table
Langley Street Fleckenstein Oriental Rug, Rectangle 7'6" x 9'6"
- $155.99
- $360
- Wayfair
36" Counter Depth Side by Side 21.8 cu. ft. Refrigerator
Use promo code SAVE100.
- $1198
- $2099
- Wayfair
Hampton Bay Harbor Point White 4-Piece Metal Patio Conversation Set with CushionGuard Mariner Blue Cushions
- $239
- $599
- The Home Depot