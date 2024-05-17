Memorial Day 2024: Deals on TVs from Best Buy, Walmart and more

As Memorial Day weekend approaches, you can expect to see major deals on tech like TVs.

Memorial Day this year falls on Monday, May 27, and so far, there are TV deals from retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart and more that you can shop ahead of next week.

For example, you can save $400 on a Sony 4K UHD Smart Google TV. Best Buy is also offering Samsung, LG and Sony TVs for under $600.

If you have been waiting on a good deal to purchase big-ticket items like electronics, small appliances or mattresses, Memorial Day is the time to score.

Below, we've rounded up 10 of the best TV deals we're currently eyeing right now. Be sure to check back for more.

28% off Best Buy Sony - 85" Class X80K LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV $999.99

$1399.99 Best Buy Shop Now

23% off Best Buy LG - 50" Class UR9000 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV $329.99

$429.99 Best Buy Shop Now

10% off Best Buy Sony - 77" Class BRAVIA XR A80L OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV $2699.99

$2999.99 Best Buy Shop Now

28% off Amazon Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV, stream live TV without cable $369.99

$519.99 Amazon Shop Now

13% off Amazon Sony 85 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X77L Series: LED Smart Google TV KD85X77L- 2023 Model, Black $1298

$1498 Amazon Shop Now

5% off Best Buy Samsung - 65" Class S90C OLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV $1599.99

$1699.99 Best Buy Shop Now

10% off Walmart onn. 32" Class HD (720P) LED Roku Smart Television (100012589) $88

$98 Walmart Shop Now

13% off Walmart Hisense 58" Class 4K UHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV HDR R6 Series 58R6E3 $258

$298 Walmart Shop Now

23% off Walmart LG 70" 4K UHD Smart TV 2160p webOS, 70UQ7070ZUD $498

$648 Walmart Shop Now