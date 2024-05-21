Memorial Day 2024: Tech deals on Apple iPads, Samsung smartphones and more
Don't miss tech deals this Memorial Day weekend.
Memorial Day weekend brings upon countless deals in the technology space.
From Amazon deals to those from Samsung, Best Buy, and beyond, shop deals ahead of the long weekend on all the tech products you've been eyeing this year.
For example, find deals on Ring video doorbells and Amazon Fire TV sticks at Amazon in addition to Samsung monitors, speaker systems, smart TVs and Apple headphones.
As graduation season concludes and Father's Day approaches, take advantage of Memorial Day deals as you consider gifts for graduates and dads.
Memorial Day deals on tech
Ring Video Doorbell, Satin Nickel with Ring Stick Up Cam Battery, Black
- $99.99
- $179.99
- Amazon
Soundcore by Anker Space A40 Adaptive Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds
- $49
- $99.99
- Amazon
SAMSUNG Galaxy Z Flip5 AI Phone, 512GB Unlocked Android Smartphone, Compact, Foldable Design, One-Hand Control, Best Selfies, Full Cover Screen, Hands-Free Use, US Version, 2023, Lavender
- $849.99
- $1199.99
- Amazon
LG UltraGear 34" OLED Curved WQHD 240Hz 0.03ms FreeSync and NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible Gaming Monitor with HDR400 - Black
- $899.99
- $1299.99
- Best Buy
Sonance - MAG6.1 - Mag Series 6.1-Ch. Landscape Outdoor Speaker System Powered by Sonos® (Each) - Brown/Black
- $1349.99
- $2699.99
- Best Buy
2022 Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi 64GB - Space Gray (5th Generation)
- $399
- $569
- Walmart
PlayStation 5 Disc Console Slim - Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Bundle
- $449
- $559.99
- Walmart
TOSHIBA 50-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV with Alexa Voice Remote (50C350LU, 2023 Model)
- $249.99
- $319.99
- Amazon