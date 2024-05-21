Memorial Day 2024: Tech deals on Apple iPads, Samsung smartphones and more

Don't miss tech deals this Memorial Day weekend.

ByABC News
May 21, 2024, 3:48 PM
Memorial Day weekend brings upon countless deals in the technology space.

From Amazon deals to those from Samsung, Best Buy, and beyond, shop deals ahead of the long weekend on all the tech products you've been eyeing this year.

For example, find deals on Ring video doorbells and Amazon Fire TV sticks at Amazon in addition to Samsung monitors, speaker systems, smart TVs and Apple headphones.

As graduation season concludes and Father's Day approaches, take advantage of Memorial Day deals as you consider gifts for graduates and dads.

Memorial Day deals on tech

38% off
Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds

  • $79.99
  • $129
  • Amazon
44% off
Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell, Satin Nickel with Ring Stick Up Cam Battery, Black

  • $99.99
  • $179.99
  • Amazon
50% off
Amazon

Soundcore by Anker Space A40 Adaptive Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds

  • $49
  • $99.99
  • Amazon
40% off
Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device

  • $29.99
  • $49.99
  • Amazon
46% off
Amazon

SENSYNE 62" Phone Tripod & Selfie Stick

  • $15.98
  • $29.99
  • Amazon
18% off
Amazon

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

  • $449.99
  • $549
  • Amazon
29% off
Amazon

SAMSUNG Galaxy Z Flip5 AI Phone, 512GB Unlocked Android Smartphone, Compact, Foldable Design, One-Hand Control, Best Selfies, Full Cover Screen, Hands-Free Use, US Version, 2023, Lavender

  • $849.99
  • $1199.99
  • Amazon
30% off
Best Buy

LG UltraGear 34" OLED Curved WQHD 240Hz 0.03ms FreeSync and NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible Gaming Monitor with HDR400 - Black

  • $899.99
  • $1299.99
  • Best Buy
50% off
Best Buy

Sonance - MAG6.1 - Mag Series 6.1-Ch. Landscape Outdoor Speaker System Powered by Sonos® (Each) - Brown/Black

  • $1349.99
  • $2699.99
  • Best Buy
27% off
Walmart

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones - Black

  • $129
  • $179
  • Walmart
29% off
Walmart

2022 Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi 64GB - Space Gray (5th Generation)

  • $399
  • $569
  • Walmart
26% off
Amazon

Hummingbird Feeder with Camera

  • $189.99
  • $259.99
  • Amazon
23% off
Walmart

LG 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Streaming, SPM2

  • $99
  • $129
  • Walmart
39% off
Amazon

JBL Xtreme 3 - Portable Bluetooth Speaker

  • $229.95
  • $379.95
  • Amazon
20% off
Walmart

Meta Quest 2 — All-in-One Wireless VR Headset — 128GB

  • $199
  • $249
  • Walmart
19% off
Walmart

PlayStation 5 Disc Console Slim - Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Bundle

  • $449
  • $559.99
  • Walmart
21% off
Amazon

TOSHIBA 50-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV with Alexa Voice Remote (50C350LU, 2023 Model)

  • $249.99
  • $319.99
  • Amazon

