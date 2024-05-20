Memorial Day 2024: Deals on outdoor furniture from Wayfair and more

Shop Memorial Day deals from Home Depot, Wayfair, Amazon and more

ByABC News
May 20, 2024, 4:09 PM
ABC News Photo Illustration

As Memorial Day weekend approaches, you can expect to see major deals on tons of furniture - especially for outdoor living.

Memorial Day this year falls on Monday, May 27, and so far, there are deals from retailers like Wayfair, Amazon, Walmart and more that you can shop ahead of the weekend.

For example, you can save 30% on a set of stackable lounge chairs from Pottery Barn or score an entire outdoor patio set from Wayfair that is under $1000.

If you have been waiting on a good deal to purchase big-ticket items like small appliances or mattresses, Memorial Day is the time to shop.

Below, we've rounded up some of the best outdoor furniture deals we're currently eyeing right now. Be sure to check back for more.

19% off
Wayfair

Cadynce Wicker Outdoor Rocker Chair

  • $184.99
  • $229.99
  • Wayfair
18% off
Amazon

Greesum 3 Pieces Patio Furniture Sets Outdoor

  • $89.99
  • $109.99
  • Amazon
30% off
Pottery Barn

Indio Eucalyptus & Mesh Stackable Outdoor Chaise Lounge, Set of 2

  • $1119
  • $1599
  • Pottery Barn
7% off
Amazon

Mcclurg 4 - Person Outdoor Seating Group with Cushions

  • $849.99
  • $919.99
  • Wayfair
34% off
Amazon

Patio Furniture Covers, Outdoor Furniture Cover Waterproof

  • $29.99
  • $45.99
  • Amazon
11% off
Amazon

Patio Chair Covers for Outdoor Furniture Waterproof 2 Pack

Another affordable but highly useful tool in protecting patio chairs are these easy-to-use, heavy-duty covers that come in a set of two and a variety of colors to fit your preferences. They come in a near-universal size range that can accomodate most chairs and loungers.

  • $29.99
  • $33.99
  • Amazon
7% off
Amazon

Porch Shield Patio Table Cover - Waterproof Outdoor Dining Table and Chairs Furniture Set Cover Rectangular - 108 x 70 inch, Light Tan & Khaki

  • $61.99
  • $66.99
  • Amazon
13% off
Wayfair

Brandtley 5-Person Metal Outdoor Seating Group With Cushions

  • $780
  • $900
  • Wayfair
11% off
Amazon

Best Choice Products 10ft Solar Powered Aluminum Polyester LED Lighted Patio Umbrella w/Tilt Adjustment and UV-Resistant Fabric - Tan

  • $79.99
  • $89.99
  • Amazon
10% off
Amazon

SAND MINE Reversible Mats, Plastic Straw Rug, Modern Area Rug, Large Floor Mat and Rug for Outdoors, RV, Patio, Backyard, Deck, Picnic, Beach, Trailer, Camping, Black & Beige, 5' x 8'

  • $35.99
  • $39.99
  • Amazon

