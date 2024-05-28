The holiday is over but the deals are not -- shop these marked-down goods.

10 extended Memorial Day sales you can still save on now

Memorial Day is over, but there are still plenty of sales to celebrate the holiday extending throughout the week.

Below you'll find 10 such discounted products, from the Samsung washer and dryer combo that saves space to a gorgeous pair of Cole Haan sandals for summer that will keep you stylishly cool and comfy from now through August.

Keep reading to save big on popular products still marked down, and buy now to ensure you get the full Memorial Day discount!

37% off Amazon JBL Clip 4 - Portable Mini Bluetooth Speaker, big audio and punchy bass, integrated carabiner, IP67 waterproof and dustproof, 10 hours of playtime, speaker for home, outdoor and travel (Black) JBL's signature rich sound goes mini with this handy speaker that comes with 10 hours of playtime, an integrated carabiner and waterproof, dustproof construction to take you from the pool to the campground this summer. $49.95

33% off Home Depot Samsung Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity All-In-One Washer Dryer Combo with Super Speed and Ventless Heat Pump in Dark Steel If you're short on space, give this washer/dryer combo a whirl while it's still on sale for more than a thousand dollars off. $2198

36% off Amazon Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones Bluetooth On-Ear Headset with Microphone, White With more than 4,000 units sold on Amazon alone in the past month, these Sony headphones are a popular option for someone who wants a solid set of basic over-ears without breaking the bank. $38

14% off Saatva Saatva Classic Mattress Saatva extended their Memorial Day sale through May 30, so now is the time to try out their bestselling models like the Classic Mattress. $1795

56% off Aerie Aerie Sparkle Scoop Full Coverage One Piece Swimsuit Beach season is here! Stock up on gorgeous new swimwear during Aerie's extended sale on swimwear like this new online-exclusive one piece. $24

20% off Amazon Apple AirTag 4 Pack Protect your checked luggage and other goods while traveling this summer with Apple AirTags -- this on-sale set gets your four of them for under $80. $79

37% off Cole Haan Women's ØriginalGrand Platform Sandals Summer sandals are on sale now when you shop the final hours of Cole Haan's Memorial Day event. Save an additional 15% when you spend $150 or more with code SAVE15 at checkout. $99.95

24% off Amazon Igloo Portable Sports Cooler Water Beverage Dispenser with Flat Seat Lid Gear up for picnic season with this portable cooler that will keep water, sports drinks or any number of other beverages cold and fresh in the summer heat. $30.04

25% off Amazon hai Smart Shower Head, Bluetooth Handheld Water Saving Showerhead with Adjustable High Pressure to Spa-Like Mist, Stainless Steel, Easy Installation, Customizable LED Lights, Citron, 2.5 GPM Track your water usage with this sustainability-minded shower head that connects to your phone via Bluetooth to let you know valuable info on everything from gallons used to the perfect water temperature for you. $149

