Check out the best camping chairs for comfort, convenience and relaxation.

Shop the best camping chairs of 2024 for all your needs

Check out the best camping chairs for comfort, convenience and relaxation.

Check out the best camping chairs for comfort, convenience and relaxation.

Check out the best camping chairs for comfort, convenience and relaxation.

Check out the best camping chairs for comfort, convenience and relaxation.

Whether you're an outdoor enthusiast or not, having a reliable camping chair can make a world of difference.

Instead of searching for a free picnic table, bench, or tree log, camping chairs can provide comfort and convenience that you can transport with you anywhere.

Beyond campsites and parks, these chairs can be an easy go-to option for other outdoor activities, such as lounging at festivals, beaches, backyards, and beyond.

Types of camping chairs

There are a variety of different types of camping chairs. Here are some of the most popular.

Classic camping chairs: These are generally the most affordable, stable and have four legs along with flat seat and straight back positioning.

Rocker and glider camping chairs: This option is best for those who prefer a camping chair that offers a little more relaxation, kicking back and rocking. It is also usually best when placed on even ground.

Three-legged camping chairs: These usually mimic the look of a camping stool, and don't offer back support. While not as stable as other options, three-legged camping chairs can be lightweight and easier to transport.

Scoop camping chairs: This option is best for anyone looking to easily lounge. It is similar to a classic camping chair, but doesn't have a distinct back and seat.

Check out the best camping chairs for comfort, convenience and relaxation. ABC News, amazon, williams-sonoma, walmart

What to look for when shopping for camping chairs

Camping chairs have many different looks, feels and benefits. When shopping for one, it's best to consider your specific preferences and needs. Another important factor to think about is the terrain (grass, dirt, concrete, etc.) that you will be using your chair on.

Several other important factors to consider include:

Weight: While most camping chairs have been designed to be carried with ease and lightweight, checking the weight of the camping chair you are considering buying can help you determine how manageable it will be for you to carry.

Width: Make sure the width of the chair is something you would feel comfortable sitting in for a long period of time.

Stability: If you are considering using your chair on uneven terrain, understanding how stable it is can be helpful.

Price: Camping chairs can range anywhere from a little under $10 to about $300.

Extras: Additional features such as cup holder functionality, extra storage, unique colors and designs can also be helpful in deciding on the best camping chair for you.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.

Best overall

16% off Amazon Kijaro Dual Lock This Kijaro pick is highly rated across many retailers as being one of the best on the market. It features a unique locking feature for mobility and extra stability. It's also easily foldable, can hold up to 300 pounds and has unique features such as a cup holder, mesh pockets and a carry bag. $45.94

$55 Amazon Shop Now

Best budget-friendly

Walmart Ozark Trail Basic Quad Folding Camp Chair with Cup Holder For less than $10, this camping chair is affordable and practical. It comes in three colors, and also has durable polyester fabric for long-lasting comfort. $8.98 Walmart Shop Now

Best for comfort and durability

Williams Sonoma YETI Trailhead Camp Chair This splurge-worthy option is for anyone looking for the best of the best when it comes to comfort and durability. It's lighweight, aluminum frame can fold down to fit in something as small as a backpack. Plus, it features extra-wide gripped feet that work great on even the toughest rugged terrain. $300 Williams Sonoma Shop Now

Best lightweight

24% off Amazon Helinox Chair Zero Ultralight Compact Camping Chair This highly rated compact camping chair is one of the best lightweight picks to consider. It weighs just a little over one pound, and can be easily packed away in its small carrying sack. Additionally, it features ripstop polyester that has been designed to resist harsh weather conditions as well as UV rays. $112.46

$149.95 Amazon Shop Now

Best for children