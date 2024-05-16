Shop the best earplugs for sleeping and more

See and shop some of the best earplugs at every price point.

Whether you're looking to get more uninterrupted sleep or create a quieter work environment, earplugs can come in handy.

Designed to be inserted into the ear canal, earplugs can help protect ears from loud noises, foreign objects, and water.

Most earplugs are made of flexible, soft materials and come in many different shapes and sizes.

What can earplugs be used for?

While the primary use of earplugs is for noise reduction and to reduce the amount of ear exposure to loud noises during any occurrence, there are several instances where they can be most helpful, including:

Sleeping: Reduce or block the sounds or snoring noises that can disrupt sleep.

Music: While at a concert or in a public area where there is loud music.

Travel: Block out noises during flights.

Swimming: Keep water from entering the ear canal while swimming.

Types of earplugs

Some of the most popular types of earplugs include reusable, disposable, and custom-made earplugs.

What materials are earplugs made out of?

Earplugs come in a variety of different materials. Some of the most popular styles include foam, silicone and rubber.

When shopping for earplugs is best to consider all of the above factors in addition to choosing the proper fit and right size to ensure protection.

Scroll down to check out some of the best earplugs across the internet.

Best earplugs 2024

Best overall

6% off Amazon Loop Quiet Ear Plugs These soft, silicone earplugs have a track record of being some of the best on the market. They feature a durable, reusable design that offers optimal comfort due to its easy-to-wear round shape. Plus, they come in eco-friendly packaging with four sizes rangin from XS-L. $27.95

Most practical

53% off Amazon ANBOW Soft Ear Plugs This budget-friendly pick features ultrasoft, hypoallergenic plugs that can help to reduce noise for everything from swimming to meditation. The soft design also makes these earplugs ideal for deep sleep. $7.49

Best budget-friendly

Best disposable

Most discreet