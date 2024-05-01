Shop the best portable phone chargers

Stay connected with the best portable chargers at every price point.

A portable phone charger or power bank is a battery-powered charging device that can be used to charge a mobile phone when a wall outlet isn't available.

Whenever you are on the go, portable chargers come in handy as these devices can be easily transported in everything from pockets and purses to small luggage and beyond.

Today, a wide variety of tech retailers sell lots of different types of portable chargers. Understanding the benefits and best uses for each is important when trying to decide which one is best to purchase.

Advantages of portable phone chargers

One of the most vital benefits of having a portable phone charger is convenience. Most of these devices are designed to be lightweight and compact — making them easy to transport anywhere.

Another key factor is the battery capacity, measured in milliampere-hours (mAh), that comes along with portable chargers. Higher capacities allow for you to charge your phone several times before needing to recharge the portable charger.

Many portable chargers also have built-in safety features such as overcharge protection and short-circuit prevention to keep your phone from becoming damaged.

How long do portable phone chargers last?

Depending on the quality of the device, most portable phone chargers can last anywhere from 1.5 to 3.5 years.

The longevity of a portable phone charger can also depend on varying elements such as battery capacity, usage patterns, temperature exposure, and storage conditions as well.

It's best to avoid draining the portable charger to 0% or consistently overcharging it to 100%.

Additionally, when the portable charger isn't being used, it should be stored in a cool, dry place and away from direct sunlight as well as extreme temperatures such as excessive heat or cold.

How long do portable chargers take to fully charge your device?

Portable chargers can take anywhere from about 30 minutes to two hours depending on what kind of phone you are using, charging cables being used (some portable chargers are wireless) and the capacity as well as quality of the charger being used.

The quickest method for an Apple iPhone is to use a 20-watt fast power adapter with USB-C to Lightning phone charging cables — allowing for a charge from 0% to about 50% battery in around 30 minutes.

Android users will receive the fastest charge by incorporating a USB-C charger.

What's the difference between a portable phone charger and a power bank?

Portable phone chargers and power banks are often used interchangeably. However, the main difference is that in most cases a portable charger is a smaller, compact device specifically for phones.

Alternatively, a power bank is a more general term that refers to a variety of battery-powered charging devices ranging from phones to laptops and more. Power banks sometimes also have multiple USB ports, compatibility with more devices, higher capacities and charging speeds.

Essentially, all power banks are portable phone chargers, but not all portable chargers are power banks.

What to look for when choosing a portable phone charger

- Capacity: A higher capacity means you can charge your device more times before needing to recharge the charger.

- Input: Some portable chargers can be recharged through a USB port while others support wireless charging.

- Output: Consider a portable charger with multiple USB ports if you are looking to charge multiple devices at once.

- Safety features: Many portable chargers have built-in safety features that support overcharge protection as well as short-circuit prevention.

If you are looking to purchase a portable charger but unsure where to start, "ABC News" has a short list of some of the top picks across the internet.

Best portable phone chargers and power banks

Best overall pick

Amazon Anker Portable Charger With over 100,000 reviews and a nearly five-star rating, this sleek portable charger is the preferred choice by many. Available in black or white it features 10,000 mAH, an easy-to-transport slim design, and compatibility with iPhone 15, 15 Plus/15 Pro/15 Pro Max, iPhone 14/13 Series and Samsung Galaxy. $19.99 Amazon Shop Now

Best budget-friendly pick

11% off Amazon YIBITE Wireless Power Bank This wireless power bank works best for everything from Apple's iPhone models to Samsung and Android offerings. It also offers USB-A and USB C fast charging with a capacity of 10,000 mAH, a lightweight design and quality features all for less than $10. $7.99

$8.99 Amazon Shop Now

Best portable charger for the office

30% off Amazon AOGUERBE Magnetic Power Bank Perfect for an office set up and beyond, this wireless power bank offers magnetic and fast charging supported by large 10,000 mAh capacity and LED digital display. It also has a foldable stand for easy viewing and accessibility. $27.99

$39.99 Amazon Shop Now

Best on-the-go portable charger

37% off Amazon INIU Portable Charger, USB C Slimmest & Lightest Triple 3A High-Speed 10000mAh Power Bank Available in blue, black, orange, brown or red, this highly rated charger has continued to grow in popularity for its super slim design (0.5-inch body) — making it really convenient to bring with you just about everywhere. It has a capacity of 10,000 mAh and also comes with a USB-A to USB-C cable and travel pouch. $21.99

$34.99 Amazon Shop Now

Honorable mention: Best travel-friendly power adapter