Everything you need to help you sleep on a plane: Sleep masks, ear plugs and more

Traveling frequently for business can be exhausting, especially when flights cut into precious sleep time.

We've compiled a list of must-have products to help you catch those much-needed Zs while in the air.

These essentials are designed to make your in-flight sleep as comfortable and uninterrupted as possible, while enhancing your in-flight experience, ensuring you arrive at your destination well-rested and ready to tackle your agenda.

Sweet dreams and safe travels!

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.

20% off Amazon MZOO Sleep Eye Mask The MZOO Sleep Eye Mask is contoured for comfort, ensuring complete darkness to help you drift off quickly. Its soft, adjustable design makes it perfect for long-haul flights, providing a snug yet comfortable fit without putting pressure on your eyes. $22.99

$28.99 Amazon Shop Now

7% off Amazon Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 Block out the engine roar and cabin chatter with Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. These top-of-the-line headphones offer exceptional noise cancellation and crystal-clear sound quality, allowing you to relax with some calming music or white noise. $349

$379 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Mack's Ultra Soft Foam Earplugs If headphones aren't your thing, Mack's Ultra Soft Foam Earplugs are a great alternative. They provide high noise reduction, ensuring a quiet environment conducive to sleep, even in the busiest of cabins. $24.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon trtl Pillow Plus Unlike traditional neck pillows, the Trtl Pillow Plus offers ergonomic support with an adjustable internal support system that holds your neck in a comfortable position. It's lightweight, easy to pack, and perfect for frequent flyers. $98.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Cabeau Fold ‘N Go Travel Blanket The Cabeau Fold 'n Go Blanket is both a cozy travel blanket and a compact carry case. It's made from high-quality fleece, ensuring warmth and comfort, and it folds neatly into its own carrying case, doubling as a pillow or lumbar support. $24.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Comrad Nylon Knee High Compression Socks Long flights can cause discomfort and swelling in your legs. Comrad Compression Socks improve circulation, reducing swelling and discomfort, ensuring you arrive at your destination feeling refreshed. $27.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Patchology Iced Cooling Under Eye Mask Patches These patches can be used cold to reduce puffiness and soothe tired eyes. It’s perfect for a quick refresh before you land. $15 Amazon Shop Now