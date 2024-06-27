Everything you need to help you sleep on a plane: Sleep masks, ear plugs and more
Shop must-have travel gear for catching Z's at 30,000 feet.
Traveling frequently for business can be exhausting, especially when flights cut into precious sleep time.
We've compiled a list of must-have products to help you catch those much-needed Zs while in the air.
These essentials are designed to make your in-flight sleep as comfortable and uninterrupted as possible, while enhancing your in-flight experience, ensuring you arrive at your destination well-rested and ready to tackle your agenda.
Sweet dreams and safe travels!
MZOO Sleep Eye Mask
The MZOO Sleep Eye Mask is contoured for comfort, ensuring complete darkness to help you drift off quickly. Its soft, adjustable design makes it perfect for long-haul flights, providing a snug yet comfortable fit without putting pressure on your eyes.
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700
Block out the engine roar and cabin chatter with Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. These top-of-the-line headphones offer exceptional noise cancellation and crystal-clear sound quality, allowing you to relax with some calming music or white noise.
Mack's Ultra Soft Foam Earplugs
If headphones aren't your thing, Mack's Ultra Soft Foam Earplugs are a great alternative. They provide high noise reduction, ensuring a quiet environment conducive to sleep, even in the busiest of cabins.
trtl Pillow Plus
Unlike traditional neck pillows, the Trtl Pillow Plus offers ergonomic support with an adjustable internal support system that holds your neck in a comfortable position. It's lightweight, easy to pack, and perfect for frequent flyers.
Cabeau Fold ‘N Go Travel Blanket
The Cabeau Fold 'n Go Blanket is both a cozy travel blanket and a compact carry case. It's made from high-quality fleece, ensuring warmth and comfort, and it folds neatly into its own carrying case, doubling as a pillow or lumbar support.
Comrad Nylon Knee High Compression Socks
Long flights can cause discomfort and swelling in your legs. Comrad Compression Socks improve circulation, reducing swelling and discomfort, ensuring you arrive at your destination feeling refreshed.
Patchology Iced Cooling Under Eye Mask Patches
These patches can be used cold to reduce puffiness and soothe tired eyes. It’s perfect for a quick refresh before you land.
This Works Choose Sleep Kit
This set includes a mini pillow spray and a stress check roll-on infused with a calming blend of lavender, chamomile and vetiver. The pillow spray helps create a relaxing sleep environment, while the roll-on can be applied to pulse points to reduce anxiety and promote relaxation.
