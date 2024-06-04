Shop summer shoes from sandals, espadrilles, wedges and more

June 4, 2024
Shop the best women’s shoes for summer
No matter what your summer shoe of choice looks like -- flat sandals, espadrilles or wedges -- comfort is key when shopping for summer footwear.

A few styles that we have been eyeing for the warm summer months are the comeback of the 1980s and 1990s jelly shoe, the beloved crocs for ultimate breathability and the return of the mesh mary jane.

We also recently tried out the commuter or wedding guest dream shoe, convertible heels from Vice Versa. If you are looking for a heeled shoe that folds into a flat with one small click, check them out.

For now, shop 34 women summer shoes below.

Flat sandals

DSW

Birkenstock Arizona Essentials Slide Sandal - Women's

  • $49.96
  • DSW
H&M

H&M Slides

  • $17.99
  • H&M
33% off
DSW

Italian Shoemakers Caro Sandal

  • $39.99
  • $60
  • DSW
51% off
Old Navy

Old Navy Woven Cross-Strap Sandals for Women

  • $12
  • $24.99
  • Old Navy
Amazon

Amazon Essentials Women's Thong Sandal

  • $11.12 to $14.20
  • Amazon
Nordstrom

Sam Edelman Irina Slide Sandal (Women)

  • $130
  • Nordstrom
20% off
Maisonette

Casa Clara Women's Tommy Slide, Sandstone

  • $46.40
  • $58
  • Maisonette
Maisonette

Havaianas Slim Flip Flops, White

  • $26
  • Maisonette
Anthropologie

Seychelles Admire Me Sandals

  • $109
  • Anthropologie
DSW

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Sandal - Women's

  • $139.99
  • DSW
40% off
J.Crew

J.Crew Marta made-in-Italy leather sandals

  • $82.80
  • $138
  • J.Crew
  • Use promo code WEEKEND
Anthropologie

Melissa Springtime Flower Sandals

  • $59
  • Anthropologie
J.Crew

Marlow sandals in canvas

  • $128 to $168
  • J.Crew
Cole Haan

Women's Chrisee Slide Sandals

  • $148
  • Cole Haan
Old Navy

Espadrille Platform Sandals

  • $39.99
  • Old Navy

Heeled sandals and wedges

Nordstrom

Antony Platform Sandal

  • $150
  • Nordstrom
H&M

H&M Wedge-heeled Leather Espadrilles

  • $74.99
  • H&M
40% off
J.Crew

J.Crew Bianca colorblock ankle-strap wedges

  • $100.80
  • $168
  • J.Crew
  • Use promo code WEEKEND
37% off
DSW

Journee Collection Hattie Sandal

  • $49.99
  • $80
  • DSW
16% off
DSW

Kelly & Katie Kierra Sandal

  • $49.99
  • $59.99
  • DSW
Maisonette

CAMPER Women's Katie Sandals, Black

  • $130
  • Maisonette
Mango

Mango DE structured leather sandals

  • $79.99
  • Mango
Amazon

Sam Edelman Women's Bianka Sling Pump

  • $139.99 to $140
  • Amazon
Anthropologie

Maeve Buckle Kitten Heels

  • $160
  • Anthropologie
Anthropologie

Maeve Wedge Sandals

  • $170
  • Anthropologie

Sneakers

Amazon

Women's Keds Champion Originals Leather

  • $54.95
  • Amazon
Nordstrom

adidas Gazelle Bold Platform Sneaker

  • $120
  • Nordstrom
Nordstrom

On Cloudnova Form Sneaker

  • $149.99
  • Nordstrom
Nordstrom

adidas Gazelle Sneaker

  • $100
  • Nordstrom

Jelly sandals

Amazon

Women Sandals Jelly Shoes Flats T-Strap Crystal Jellies Slides Clear Rain Slippers Glitter Summer Beach Retro

  • $15.55
  • Amazon
Amazon

Stunner Women's Beach Jelly Shoes Slip On Crystal Summer Soft Hollow Ballet Flats

  • $13.99
  • Amazon
Forever 21

Transparent Jelly Spool Heels

  • $29.99
  • Forever 21
Nordstrom

Balanced Clear Flat (Women)

  • $49.50
  • Nordstrom

Crocs

Crocs

MEGA CRUSH CLOG

  • $79.99
  • Crocs
Crocs

DYLAN PLATFORM CLOG

  • $64.99
  • Crocs
DSW

Crocs Classic Clog - Women's

  • $49.95
  • DSW

