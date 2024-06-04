Shop summer shoes from sandals, espadrilles, wedges and more
Women's summer shoes for comfort, walking and more
No matter what your summer shoe of choice looks like -- flat sandals, espadrilles or wedges -- comfort is key when shopping for summer footwear.
A few styles that we have been eyeing for the warm summer months are the comeback of the 1980s and 1990s jelly shoe, the beloved crocs for ultimate breathability and the return of the mesh mary jane.
We also recently tried out the commuter or wedding guest dream shoe, convertible heels from Vice Versa. If you are looking for a heeled shoe that folds into a flat with one small click, check them out.
For now, shop 34 women summer shoes below.
Flat sandals
J.Crew Marta made-in-Italy leather sandals
- $82.80
- $138
- J.Crew
- •
- Use promo code WEEKEND
Heeled sandals and wedges
J.Crew Bianca colorblock ankle-strap wedges
- $100.80
- $168
- J.Crew
- •
- Use promo code WEEKEND
Sneakers
Jelly sandals
Women Sandals Jelly Shoes Flats T-Strap Crystal Jellies Slides Clear Rain Slippers Glitter Summer Beach Retro
- $15.55
- Amazon
Stunner Women's Beach Jelly Shoes Slip On Crystal Summer Soft Hollow Ballet Flats
- $13.99
- Amazon