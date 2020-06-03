13-year-old expected to plead guilty in connection to Tessa Majors' murder Tessa Majors was fatally stabbed in Morningside Park in December.

A 13-year-old boy charged in connection to the stabbing death of Barnard College student Tessa Majors is expected to plead guilty Wednesday in family court.

The juvenile is one of three teenagers accused of fatally stabbing Majors during a mugging gone wrong last December in Morningside Park.

Majors, 18, was stabbed several times before she staggered up a flight of stairs and uttered “help me, I’m being robbed,” authorities said.

In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, views of the crime scene are shown in Morningside Park four days after Tessa Majors, a Barnard freshman, was murdered, in New York. Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images, FILE

In this Dec. 26, 2019, file photo, a makeshift memorial stands for 18-year-old Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors in Morningside Park in New York. David Dee Delgado/Getty Images, FILE

Two 14-year-olds, Rashaun Weaver and Luchiano Lewis, have been charged as adults. Their cases are still pending in Manhattan Criminal Court.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.