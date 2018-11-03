3 Girl Scouts and adult picking up highway trash killed in alleged hit-and-run

Three Girl Scouts and an adult supervisor who were picking up trash along a Wisconsin highway were killed on Saturday afternoon in what authorities said was a hit-and-run, according to ABC affiliate WAOW.

A fourth Girl Scout was hospitalized in critical condition.

Colton Treu, 21, of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin allegedly left the scene, but later surrendered to authorities and was arrested, WAOW reported.

The crash occurred late Saturday morning as the scouts were picking up trash in a highway ditch in the village of Lake Hallie, about 95 miles east of Minneapolis.

The victims were not immediately identified, and it was not immediately clear whether Treu had retained an attorney.