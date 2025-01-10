California wildfires prompt acts of generosity among residents

Thousands of acres have burned and at least 10 people are believed to be dead.

As the Eaton Fire raged through neighborhoods this week in Altadena, California, good Samaritans grabbed garden hoses, fire extinguishers and kitchen pots, dumping as much water as they could onto houses in a desperate bid to save them from the intense flames.

Resident Ivan Perez told ABC News that regardless of the growing flames and intense emotions, everyone is continuing to help one another.

"Neighbors are taking care of neighbors right now," Perez said. "We're doing our best to keep each other safe here."

People use garden hoses to protect a roof from embers as the Eaton wildfire burns nearby in Altadena, California, Jan. 8, 2025. Caroline Brehman/epa-efe/shutter/CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutter

The Eaton Fire has grown to nearly 14,000 acres on Friday with just 3% containment. It is believed to have damaged or destroyed 7,000 structures -- the most destructive in Los Angeles history.

At least 10 people are believed to be dead as several fires broke out across Los Angeles and over 150,000 people have been ordered to evacuate their homes, according to officials. Despite the catastrophic damage, all-encompassing stress and unhealthy air quality, many neighbors have stepped up to assist one another.

On Holliston Avenue, community members filled trash cans with water to put out fires. Their efforts prevented the flames from spreading further down the street.

As the Sunset Fire ignited on Wednesday night, residents turned to amateur firefighters in order to protect their own neighborhood.

Several good Samaritans took action in Hollywood when embers ignited a palm tree directly above someone's house. Since the homeowners had already evacuated, several neighbors asked for permission on the Ring camera if they could climb to the roof and stop the flames from hitting the house.

Lisa Diaz hugs a neighbor outside of their homes as the Eaton Fire sweeps through the area, Jan. 8, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. Nic Coury/AP

Anthony Eichner Alvarez, 28, was one of the 10 community members to assist, saying he also helped put out a balcony fire in the same area, where at one point he was only 25 feet away from walls of flames and embers.

"This [was] a brand new fire and there are no fresh firefighters on the scene," Alvarez told ABC News. "Let me go and do my part. Let me just try to do my best."

With no protective gear, the group was able to partially extinguish the palm tree inferno with just a couple garden hoses. Police officers urged the residents to leave, but not a single neighbor stopped working.

Firefighters stepped in when they arrived around 45 minutes later.

"You're putting your needs aside for the needs of others," Alvarez said. "To see a community coming together in a time of need and putting differences aside really made it count."