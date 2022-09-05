1 dead, 8 unaccounted for in float plane crash: US Coast Guard

The U.S. Coast Guard is responding to a report of a float plane crash in Puget Sound with eight adults and one child onboard, the USCG Pacific Northwest said Sunday.

The Coast Guard recovered the body of one person, the branch's Pacific Northwest division wrote on Twitter Sunday evening. Eight other people are still unaccounted for, it said.

The plane was traveling from Friday Harbor to Seattle Tacoma International Airport when it crashed, the USCG said.

South Whidbey Fire/EMS said that its crew is at the scene near the west side of Whidbey Island.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Marilyn Heck and Teddy Grant contributed to this report.