Gas prices dropping as Americans head into Memorial Day weekend

There's good news for some Americans hitting the road to catch rays at the beach and fire up the grill with distant family and friends this Memorial Day weekend.

Interested in Travel? Add Travel as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Travel news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Get pumped! Gas prices are dropping, according to AAA.

"For the 37.6 million motorists hitting the road for Memorial Day, they can expect gas prices to be cheaper than last year with the exception of a few states in the West Coast and Rockies region," said AAA on Thursday.

The national gas average fell to $2.845 per gallon for unleaded regular gas this week.

Around the same time last year leading up to Memorial Day weekend, regular gasoline in the U.S. on May 21 cost an average of 2.923 cents per gallon, compared with 2.873 cents per gallon on May 14, according to the Energy Information Administration.

These are the cheapest and most expensive states to get regular unleaded gas as of Thursday, according to AAA.

ABC News

Cheapest

1. Alabama: $2.454

2. Louisiana: $2.456

3. Mississippi: $2.459

4. South Carolina: $2.480

5. Arkansas: $2.502

6. Tennessee: $2.542

7. Missouri: $2.544

8. Texas: $2.562

9. Oklahoma: $2.570

10. Virginia: $2.582



ABC News

Most expensive

1. California: $4.025

2. Hawaii: $3.649

3. Washington state: $3.546

4. Nevada: $3.484

5. Alaska: $3.470

6. Oregon: $3.433

7. Idaho: $3.203

8. Utah: $3.191

9. Arizona: $3.147

10. Pennsylvania: $3.007

