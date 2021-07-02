Hurricane Elsa forecast's multiple paths includes Surfside where rescue efforts ongoing

Elsa is the first hurricane of the Atlantic season.

Hurricane Elsa, the first of the Atlantic season, could take many paths when it reaches the United States, from the East Coast to the Gulf Coast to Florida -- including Surfside, where rescue operations are ongoing.

Else is near St. Lucia Friday morning after blowing through Barbados, where it brought wind gusts of 86 mph. Hurricane warnings were issued in Barbados and Saint Lucia as well as Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

A hurricane watch is in effect in the Dominican Republic and Haiti, where heavy rain, flash flooding and 70 mph winds are expected.

By Sunday night into Monday, Elsa will pass over Cuba as a tropical storm with heavy rain, flash flooding and 65 mph winds.

By Monday evening, Elsa will approach the Florida Keys as a strong tropical storm with winds near 65 mph.

The National Hurricane Center forecasts Elsa will move up the west coast of Florida, from Key West to Tampa, Monday night through Tuesday night.

Elsa could potentially impact the ongoing rescue efforts in Miami-Dade County following last week's deadly condo collapse.

As of Friday at least 18 people, including two children, have been confirmed dead and 145 others remain unaccounted for.

But Florida may be spared. With several days still to go, Elsa could take other paths, either hitting New Orleans and the Gulf Coast states or staying east of Florida and impacting the Carolinas.