NYPD officer involved in Eric Garner's death was 'untruthful' during investigation: Judge

Aug 19, 2019, 11:14 AM ET
PHOTO: New York City police officer Daniel Pantaleo leaves his house in Staten Island, N.Y., on May 13, 2019.PlayEduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP, FILE
WATCH Judge calls NYC officer 'reckless,' recommends firing in report

The administrative judge who oversaw the departmental trial of NYPD Officer Daniel Pantaleo blamed him for a "glaring dereliction of responsibility that precipitated a tragic outcome" – the death of Eric Garner.

Interested in New York?

Add New York as an interest to stay up to date on the latest New York news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
New York
Add Interest

The judge, Deputy Commissioner Rosemarie Maldonado recommended earlier this month that Pantaleo be dismissed from the NYPD after she found him guilty of recklessly causing Eric Garner physical injury, but not guilty of strangulation with intent to impede breathing. Judge Maldonado also said Pantaleo was "untruthful," and "self-serving" during the course of the investigation.

The final decision of Pantaleo's employment rests with New York Police Commissioner James O’Neill, who is expected to issue his decision as soon as Monday.

(MORE: Judge recommends NYPD officer in Eric Garner case be fired: Officials)

"There is overwhelming evidence that Respondent. used a prohibited choke hold, as defined by the 2014 Patrol Guide," Maldonado wrote in a 46-page decision, adding that Pantaleo’s denial that he used a chokehold was "both implausible and self-serving."

When Pantaleo told investigators he did not use a chokehold, Maldonado called those statements "untruthful" and "disingenuous." Rather, she said, Pantaleo "knew of the grave risks associated with prohibited chokeholds, and that by using one under these circumstances, he engaged in a gross deviation from the standard of conduct established for a New York City police officer.”

Chokeholds have been banned by the NYPD since 1993.

(MORE: 5 years after Eric Garner's death, a look back at the case and the movement it sparked)

While the chokehold itself did not kill Eric Garner, Maldonado wrote that the "chokehold was a significant factor in triggering the asthma attack that contributed to Mr. Garner's death."

PHOTO: Gwen Carr, mother of Eric Garner, joins others during a news conference outside of Police Headquarters in Manhattan to protest during the police disciplinary hearing for Officer Daniel Pantaleo on May 21, 2019, in New York. Spencer Platt/Getty Images, FILE
Gwen Carr, mother of Eric Garner, joins others during a news conference outside of Police Headquarters in Manhattan to protest during the police disciplinary hearing for Officer Daniel Pantaleo on May 21, 2019, in New York.

However, Pantaleo’s conduct lacked intent, the departmental judge found.

“Even though [Pantaleo] recklessly used a prohibited chokehold, the evidence was insufficient to prove that he did it with the intent of obstructing Mr. Garner's breathing," she wrote.

(MORE: Enter headline of content here)
PHOTO: Eric Garner, seen in this undated Facebook photo, died while being arrested by police in Staten Island. via Facebook
Eric Garner, seen in this undated Facebook photo, died while being arrested by police in Staten Island.

Maldonado also wrote in her decision that Garner was not blameless.

“Whatever Mr. Garner’s objective, it is clear that for at least four minutes into the recorded portion of the encounter, and at least one minute prior to that, he refused to cooperate with the arrest and comply with lawful orders,” Maldonado wrote.

(MORE: Justice Department will not file charges against officer involved in Eric Garner’s death)

“From the outset Mr. Garner was non-compliant and argumentative,” the decision reads, and while officers are permitted to use reasonable force to take an uncooperative suspect into custody they are not allowed to use a chokehold.

“There is only one appropriate penalty for the grave misconduct that yielded an equally grave result – [Pantaleo] can no longer remain a New York City police officer," Maldonado wrote.