Pair arrested in connection with 'Pink Lady Bandit' bank robberies

The woman who authorities allege is the "Pink Lady Bandit" responsible for several bank robberies, as well as her alleged accomplice, have been arrested.

Circe Baez, 35, is now being held at the Pitt County Detention Center in Greenville, North Carolina, on $4 million bond, the FBI announced Monday.

The arrests on Sunday were made after the FBI released a wanted poster for the female suspect, giving her the nickname based on the pink handbag she allegedly brought with her to several robberies.

ABC Photo Illustration

Baez has been charged in connection with two robberies with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to jail records. However, the FBI alleges Baez had been identified by agents and task force officers "as the woman who robbed at least four banks."

"Both suspects are likely facing additional charges from other state agencies and perhaps federal charges in connection to the cases. The investigation is ongoing," the FBI said.

The second suspect has been identified as Alexis Morales, 38. The FBI alleges that he was "an accomplice to the crimes." Morales has been charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to jail records.

Pittcountync.gov

The bank robberies took place over the span of seven days in three different states, according to authorities.

The first was at Orrstown Bank in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, July 20. The second robbery happened about 200 miles away on Tuesday, July 23, at M&T Bank in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. The third robbery happened about 300 miles south of the second, at the Southern Bank in Ayden, North Carolina, on Wednesday, July 24. And the fourth robbery happened two days later in Hamlet, North Carolina, at the BB&T Bank on July 26.

Pittcountync.gov

The FBI did not say how much the suspects allegedly took from each of the locations. In an earlier news release, the agency only linked the first three robberies to the "Pink Lady" suspect, saying they all involved a woman who showed the bank teller a note demanding money.