SafeSport to overturn lifetime ban of allegedly abusive figure skating coach

Figure skating coach Richard Callaghan is pictured at the finals of the men's figure skating competition at the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano, Japan. KRT/Newscom

The U.S. Center for SafeSport, the U.S. Olympic Committee’s sexual misconduct watchdog, overturned its lifetime ban of once-celebrated figure skating coach Richard Callaghan on Monday, a source familiar with the matter told ABC News.

SafeSport had declared Callaghan “permanently ineligible” for membership in August following an 18-month investigation into allegations reported by one of Callaghan’s former students and colleagues, citing “sexual misconduct involving [a] minor,” physical misconduct and emotional misconduct.

But Callaghan, who has repeatedly denied any misconduct, appealed that decision to an arbitrator, who modified the sanctions after a hearing earlier this month, reducing the penalties to a three-year suspension, 15-year probation and 100 hours of community service.

It is the latest twist in a case with a long, fraught history. In 1999, Craig Maurizi, a former skater turned Olympic coach, accused Callaghan of sexually abusing him when he was a young skater from about 1977 to 1986. He filed a grievance with U.S. Figure Skating, the sport’s national governing body, that included accounts from several other people who either allegedly experienced or witnessed sexual misconduct by Callaghan.

Figureskater Craig Maurizi recounts his sexual abuse at the hands of his coach when he was 13 years old while testifying on Capitol Hill, April 18, 2018, in Washington. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, FILE

The federation quickly dismissed that grievance without full consideration, however, because skating bylaws at the time stipulated that alleged misconduct must be reported within 60 days, permitting Callaghan — one of the world’s top coaches at the time — to continue coaching for nearly two decades without any further investigation into those claims.

That decision allowed Callaghan’s alleged abuse of Adam Schmidt, another former skater who trained under Callaghan, to “continue unabated,” according to a lawsuit Schmidt filed against Callaghan, U.S. Figure Skating and others in San Diego Superior Court in August.

Schmidt has alleged that he suffered “numerous sexual assaults” by Callaghan while he was a teenager from about 1999 to 2001. Both Callaghan and U.S. Figure Skating have denied any wrongdoing.

With the arbitrator’s ruling, the source said, the U.S. Center for SafeSport has made its final decision on the matter.

