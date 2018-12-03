It's Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. Thanks for choosing to start here.

1. Remembering President George H.W. Bush

George Herbert Walker Bush will be remembered as someone who believed in the power of Washington to do good.

On Friday night, the Bush family announced he'd died at age 94.

We're joined by someone who was with George H.W. Bush every step of that journey.

David Valdez was the White House photographer during the Bush years and tells us he watched the world change right in front of his lens:

"When George Bush was VP, we went to communist Poland. And this ship worker said, 'Some day you'll be president, and some day Poland will be free.' And then a few years later, and President Bush met this man, who had become president of a free Poland."

2. DOJ

A lot of attention will be on Washington this week, and some of it has the potential to imperil the White House.

President Donald Trump has said Michael Cohen is making up a story to get a more lenient sentence. But meanwhile, the president's former campaign chair, Paul Manafort, was cut loose from a plea deal after prosecutors said he was lying. Manafort's lawyers denied that he lied to the FBI.

So what happens next?

3. Benjamin Netanyahu faces new accusations

Over the weekend, Israel's national police force accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of bribery and recommended that the country's top prosecutor bring charges against him.

ABC's Jordana Miller in Jerusalem tells us this the third time charges have been brought against Netanyahu, but this time is different.

"His wife has also been charged as an accomplice to bribery, fraud and breach of trust," Miller says.

Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing, calling it a "witch hunt."

4. Protests in Paris

This weekend in Paris, what began as angry protests quickly devolved into riots.

We'll take you to the scene where protesters clashed with police and where ABC's Ian Pannell says more than a hundred people injured and more than 400 were arrested.

Other news:

'It means that the president, whether he won or lost, was hoping to make money from Russia': The leading Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee says that "the president and his business are compromised."

'Catch up with the new century and its trends': North Korean state TV is modernizing its propaganda.

'Significant progress in creating long-lasting peace': Trump is prepared to "grant what Chairman Kim Jong Un wants" so long as the North Korean leader follows through on plans to denuclearize, South Korean President Moon Jae-in tells reporters.

'We've had a team working ever since the last aborted mission to plan for such a situation': If anything goes wrong today when a rocket carrying three people blasts off for the International Space Station, the ISS may have to be temporarily abandoned.

'But clearly I cannot continue to stay silent': Neil deGrasse Tyson denies allegations of sexual misconduct in a lengthy Facebook post.

From our partners at FiveThirtyEight:

The Republican Party Has Changed Dramatically Since George H.W. Bush Ran It

Last 'Nightline':

The life and legacy of George H.W. Bush: The former president who put country above party died at the age of 94.

George H. W. Bush reflects on the strength drawn from family: He spoke of his love of family during a 2012 interview with ABC News' Diane Sawyer.

Bush family speaks out after the death of their patriarch: The family honored the devoted family man who led one of the most powerful political dynasties in American history.

Today in history:

Dec. 3, 1989 -- The East German government resigns amid widespread protests.

The must-see photo:

Israeli troops fire tear gas canisters toward Palestinians during clashes at the Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the occupied West Bank. (photo credit: Mohamad Torokman/Reuters)

Hot on social:

Police rescue a small dog missing for three days in Rockland County, New York.

