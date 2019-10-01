Video of high school student asking girlfriend to homecoming will make you swoon

When two people have known each other since the age of 3, it can be hard to really, really surprise one another.

But that wasn't the case on Thursday evening for David Cowan, of Altamonte Springs, Florida, as he surprised his longtime girlfriend, Saris Garcia, with a momentous request that seemed pulled from the movies.

The two had been on ice cream dates and watched football games from the stands of their high schools. There were jitters, anxiety and a bit of pressure, however, when it came to homecoming Cowan wanted to make sure he delivered.

Garcia was cheerleading with her squad at a game for Lake Brantley High School when Cowan, who attends Seminole County High School, walked over, carrying a decorated poster board that read, "Will you be my sunshine to homecoming?"

In video that's since gone viral, Garcia, who is also a model, could be seen dropping her pom poms in shock and walking over to Cowan, who was also carrying a bunch of balloons and flowers.

saris.marie.model via Storyful

The two hugged and while the crowd cheered, he asked: "Will you come with me to homecoming?"

"Yes," she said, jumping up and down.

Cowan could be seen on video shared by the couple getting down on bended knee and giving Garcia a kiss on the hand. After she accepted his invitation, he jumped up with his arms in the air and celebrated with the crowd.

The video has been viewed nearly 4 million times.

Last weekend, Cowan and Garcia, who both have Down syndrome, attended the homecoming festivities and took pictures outside before the big dance.

Garcia's mother, Wanda Cruz, said the two high school students had gotten plenty of calls of support.

"A lot of people have contacted us. ... To cheer them on because they're so cute together. Because Down syndrome rocks. Because even if they have Down syndrome, their love is like anybody else's," Cruz said.

On Monday, Philadelphia ABC station WPVI said Cowan and Garcia had been featured in Times Square to kick off Down Syndrome Awareness Month.