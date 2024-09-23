Ukraine's Zelenskyy seeks US support for 'victory plan' in war against Russia

The Ukrainian president told ABC News' Robin Roberts the plan isn't about negotiating with Russia, but "a bridge to a diplomatic way out, to stop the war."

September 23, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live