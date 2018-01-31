Ultimate Super Bowl foods for your party

Throw a winning Super Bowl party this year with these crowd-pleasing recipes for some of the most popular game-day dishes.

Americans are expected to consume 1.35 billion wings on Sunday, according to the National Chicken Council’s annual report, and spend $49 million on dips, according to Nielsen.

Draw some inspiration from this roundup of some of the most mouth-watering wings, dips, bacon variations, sliders, burgers and more from the hundreds of recipes in the "Good Morning America" archive.

For those looking for healthier tailgating fare, there are also some vegetarian and nutritious party recipes that are sure to keep you energized as you root for your team on Sunday.

Wings:

Spicy fried chicken wings with hot chile oil

Celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse fries his flavor-packed chicken wings in a wok and garnishes them with green onion. See his full recipe here.

Oven-roasted chicken wings

Lagasse also shared this roasted chicken wings recipe if you are looking to cut back on fried food on game day. The chef recommends serving as is or with your favorite dipping sauces. See the full recipe here.

Thai-style chicken wings

Food blogger and cookbook author chef Claire Thomas of The Kitchy Kitchen shared this flavorful chicken wings recipe that features spicy sriracha sauce and Thai chilies. See the full recipe here.

Ginger's "Spice-Zee" buffalo chicken wings

ABC News' chief meteorologist shared this recipe for wings that are soaked in garlic, lemon and olive oil and then tossed in sriracha and hot sauce after coming off the grill. See the full recipe here.

Fired-up honey BBQ wings

This sweet and savory wings recipe was submitted by "GMA" viewer Armani Williams and is sure to be a crowd-pleaser! See the full recipe here.

Dips:

Spinach artichoke dip with Parmesan

Chef Buddy Valastro -- who rose to fame on the hit show "Cake Boss" -- shared this recipe for his own take on a classic party dip, that you can even make from frozen spinach and is sure to please any watching the big game. See the full recipe here.

Trisha Yearwood's black-eyed pea dip

Country music star and best-selling cookbook author shared this delicious dip recipe that is best served warm! See the full recipe here.

Richard Blais' Southern nachos

Richard Blais shared this recipe for a crowd-pleasing Southern nachos topped with cheese, pork, sour cream and more! See the full recipe here.

Emeril Lagasse's grilled spinach and artichoke dip sandwich

Lagasse shared this new take on everyone's favorite dip by creating it in hot-sandwich form. See the full recipe here.

All things bacon:

Shortly before the big game, searches for recipes that included anything with bacon in it were up 100 percent this year, according to the idea-sharing platform Pinterest. Here are a few recipes to get your bacon fix on game day.

Erica Key's bacon-wrapped tenderloin

Food blogger Erica Key shared this recipe for a bacon-wrapped tenderloin with peach chili honey sauce. See the full recipe here.

Anne Burrell's killer mac and cheese with bacon

Food Network host Anne Burrell shared this delicious game-day dish that she described as "what mac and cheese should be." See the full recipe here.

Bacon-cheddar waffles with whiskey maple syrup

New York City-based chef Cat Cora shared this recipe for cheesy bacon waffles that are sure to please any game-day crowd. See the full recipe here.

Dimitri Moshovitis' potato skins with Tzatziki and bacon

Take your Super Bowl party to the next level with this potato skins with Tzatziki and bacon recipe from the chef of Washington, D.C.-area eatery Cava Grill. See the full recipe here.

Burgers and sliders:

Chef Marc Forgione's brisket and BBQ coleslaw sliders

Forgione's brisket and barbecue coleslaw sliders are full of smoky flavor and can easily be whipped up at home. See the full recipe here.

Chef Marc Forgione's pressed burgers with secret sauce

Forgione also shared this unique burger recipe featuring a secret and flavorful sauce that is sure to be a hit at any game-day festivities. See the full recipe here.

Juliana Evans' southern sweets and spice chicken burger

"GMA" viewer Juliana Evans shared this chicken burger recipe that features a flavorful jalapeno sweet potato cream cheese spread. See the full recipe here.

Gordon Ramsey shares his secrets for grilling the best burgers

Celebrity chef Gordan Ramsey shares his top tips for grilling the best burgers if you live in a state that has nice enough weather to grill this Sunday. Check out his full recipe and burger-making secrets here.

Vegetarian options:

Alice Choi's chickpea veggie meatballs

Food blogger Alice Choi's chickpea vegetable meatballs make for a great healthy game-day appetizer! See the full recipe here.

Bill Telepan's veggie chili

Executive chef Bill Telepan from the New York City eatery Oceana shared this flavorful meatless chili recipe. See the full recipe here.

Emeril's Grilled portobello mushroom burger with garlic mayonnaise

Lagasse shared this recipe for a grilled portobello mushroom burger with his original garlic mayonnaise sauce that makes for the perfect meatless game-day dish. See the full recipe here.

Trisha Yearwood's spicy edamame dip

This flavorful edamame dip featuring a pop of cayenne pepper from Yearwood is perfect paired with pita chips. See the full recipe here.

Richard Blais' meaty chili without meat

Blais shared this hearty recipe that uses mushrooms, chickpeas and beet juice in place of meat. See the full recipe here.

Healthy alternatives:

Laila Ali's cheesy cauliflower pizza

Swap out the carbohydrates in traditional wheat flour and make your pizza crust out of cauliflower with this delicious recipe from boxing champ Laila Ali. See the full recipe here.

The Whole30 Diet turkey meatballs with roasted cherry tomatoes

This turkey meatball recipe adheres to the Whole30 diet for those who decided to embark on the month-long clean eating challenge this month. See the full recipe here.

Chrissy Teigen's roasted cauliflower, feta, and orzo salad

Model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen shared this recipe from her book "Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat" with "GMA." Teigen described this salad perfect for parties because it is "beautiful" and "full of flavor." See the full recipe here.

Kayla Itsines' rice crackers with beetroot dip

Social media fitness guru Kayla Itsines, whose workout routines have amassed her 6 million followers on Instagram, shared this healthy snack recipe from her new cookbook with "GMA" that makes for the perfect snack for the big game. See the full recipe here.