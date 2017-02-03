From salty to cheesy to sweet, every state has its own favorite dishes for Super Bowl Sunday, according to a list released by Google of the most-searched recipes.

Google crunched search data to make a map of each state's most popular snacks for game day, dividing them up into five categories: dips/salsa, dessert, wings, chili, and other.

The most-searched snacks from each of the 50 states include everything from porchetta sandwiches in Alabama to homemade Oreo cookies in Wyoming, and cornbread cake, queso dip, and whole lot more in between.

In the New England Patriots' home state of Massachusetts, buffalo chicken dip is the top dish. In Georgia, where the Atlanta Falcons hail from, pico de gallo dip is the most popular.

A regional standout from the list was Oregon's most-searched dish, a tater-tot casserole.

Check out your state's favorite football snack!

Alabama - Porchetta

Alaska - Spinach Quiche

Arizona - Cornbread Cake

Arkansas - Cheese Dip

California - Cupcakes

Colorado - Queso Dip

Connecticut - Cupcakes

Delaware - Chili

Florida - Spinach Artichoke Dip

Georgia - Pico De Gallo

Hawaii - Grilled Liempo (Grilled Pork Belly)

Idaho - Mac and Cheese

Illinois - Buffalo Chicken Dip

Indiana - Pulled Pork

Iowa - Artichoke Dip

Kansas - S'mores

Kentucky - Bean Salsa

Louisiana - Crabmeat, Shrimp and Spinach Dip

Maine - Spinach Caesar Salad

Maryland - Italian Meatballs

Massachusetts - Buffalo Chicken Dip

Michigan - Hamburger Sliders

Minnesota - Chili

Missouri - Chili

Mississippi - Sweet Potato Shepherd's Pie

Montana - Buttermilk Biscuits

Nebraska - Chicken Wings

Nevada - Cake Pops

New Hampshire - Tacos

New Jersey - Buffalo Wings

New Mexico - Fried Jalapeno Poppers

New York - Jalapeno Poppers

North Carolina - Buffalo Wings

North Dakota - Jalapeno Poppers

Ohio - Pulled Pork Pita Nachos

Oklahoma - Oven Mac and Cheese

Oregon - Tater Tot Casserole

Pennsylvania - Buffalo Chicken Dip

Rhode Island - Bean Dip

South Carolina - Pepperoni Dip

South Dakota - Creamy Chicken Casserole

Tennessee - Buffalo Chicken

Texas - Football Cupcakes

Utah - Chicken Broccoli Casserole

Vermont - Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies

Virginia - Buffalo Chicken Dip

Washington - Baked Chicken Wings

West Virginia - Bacon Cheese Ball

Wisconsin - Buffalo Chicken Dip

Wyoming - Homemade Oreo Cookies