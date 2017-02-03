From salty to cheesy to sweet, every state has its own favorite dishes for Super Bowl Sunday, according to a list released by Google of the most-searched recipes.
Google crunched search data to make a map of each state's most popular snacks for game day, dividing them up into five categories: dips/salsa, dessert, wings, chili, and other.
The most-searched snacks from each of the 50 states include everything from porchetta sandwiches in Alabama to homemade Oreo cookies in Wyoming, and cornbread cake, queso dip, and whole lot more in between.
In the New England Patriots' home state of Massachusetts, buffalo chicken dip is the top dish. In Georgia, where the Atlanta Falcons hail from, pico de gallo dip is the most popular.
A regional standout from the list was Oregon's most-searched dish, a tater-tot casserole.
Check out your state's favorite football snack!
Alabama - Porchetta
Alaska - Spinach Quiche
Arizona - Cornbread Cake
Arkansas - Cheese Dip
California - Cupcakes
Colorado - Queso Dip
Connecticut - Cupcakes
Delaware - Chili
Florida - Spinach Artichoke Dip
Georgia - Pico De Gallo
Hawaii - Grilled Liempo (Grilled Pork Belly)
Idaho - Mac and Cheese
Illinois - Buffalo Chicken Dip
Indiana - Pulled Pork
Iowa - Artichoke Dip
Kansas - S'mores
Kentucky - Bean Salsa
Louisiana - Crabmeat, Shrimp and Spinach Dip
Maine - Spinach Caesar Salad
Maryland - Italian Meatballs
Massachusetts - Buffalo Chicken Dip
Michigan - Hamburger Sliders
Minnesota - Chili
Missouri - Chili
Mississippi - Sweet Potato Shepherd's Pie
Montana - Buttermilk Biscuits
Nebraska - Chicken Wings
Nevada - Cake Pops
New Hampshire - Tacos
New Jersey - Buffalo Wings
New Mexico - Fried Jalapeno Poppers
New York - Jalapeno Poppers
North Carolina - Buffalo Wings
North Dakota - Jalapeno Poppers
Ohio - Pulled Pork Pita Nachos
Oklahoma - Oven Mac and Cheese
Oregon - Tater Tot Casserole
Pennsylvania - Buffalo Chicken Dip
Rhode Island - Bean Dip
South Carolina - Pepperoni Dip
South Dakota - Creamy Chicken Casserole
Tennessee - Buffalo Chicken
Texas - Football Cupcakes
Utah - Chicken Broccoli Casserole
Vermont - Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies
Virginia - Buffalo Chicken Dip
Washington - Baked Chicken Wings
West Virginia - Bacon Cheese Ball
Wisconsin - Buffalo Chicken Dip
Wyoming - Homemade Oreo Cookies