Breaking News
4 rescued from Thai cave, efforts to continue in 10-20 hours
Play
Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP/Getty Images
Rescuers safely pull first 4 boys from Thai cave
4 rescued from Thai cave in risky operation; 9 left to go
Letters from trapped boys in Thai cave tug at heartstrings
Rescue of soccer team could take 2-4 days
Divers start bringing Thai boys out of cave after 2 weeks
5:25
Read letters from boys soccer team trapped in cave
Thai cave rescuers at 'war' against water
Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP/Getty Images
4 boys rescued from Thailand cave as next phase of mission to begin in 10 to 20 hours
2h ago
Thai cave rescuers at 'war' against water in race to evacuate boys' soccer team
Coach trapped with boys in Thai cave apologizes to parents in handwritten letter
Top Stories
Trump nears decision on replacement for Supreme Court
Texas land owners getting letters on border wall
Penn State hazing death case grinds through courts
Trump's economic gamble: Solid job gains vs. risky trade war
Iranian teen detained over Instagram dance videos
Toddler, 2, dies of self-inflicted gunshot
4 injured after medical helicopter crashes
Judge insists timeline be met to reunite children at border
Officer who used stun gun on sitting man won't be suspended
Two US Navy warships sail through Taiwan Strait
Trending video
Play
ABCNews.com
1:17
A 13-year-old girl drowned after getting pulled in by a rip current in Lake Michigan
House explodes in New Jersey, killing 2 people
0:25
Man punches restaurant worker, video shows
0:34
Video shows police officer dragging handcuffed woman after traffic stop
0:58
Girl, 7, praised for calling 911 after 1-year-old sister falls into pool
1:54
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
Trump lawyer says as long as Michael Cohen 'tells the truth' we are 'home free'
3h ago
Trump's team 'close to determining' that president won't meet with Mueller: Giuliani
North Korea blasts 'regrettable' US 'attitude and 'gangster-like' demands
Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Trump administration deals another potential blow to Obamacare
Jul 8
Play
ABCNews.com
1:46
Pompeo has first round of de-nuclearization talks with N. Korea
3h ago
Trump set to reveal new Supreme Court judge on Monday
Giuliani on Mueller probe: 'This is the most corrupt investigation I have ever seen'
More Top Stories
Toddler, 2, dies of self-inflicted gunshot
4 injured after medical helicopter crashes
Judge insists timeline be met to reunite children at border
Officer who used stun gun on sitting man won't be suspended
Two US Navy warships sail through Taiwan Strait
Politics
After New York's electoral upset, eyes turn to Massachusetts
Behind Ocasio-Cortez's upset victory, an unconventional crew
DOJ sends letter to House committees
EPA's new chief is former coal lobbyist, Senate staffer
'It’s time to retire liberal Democrat Jon Tester': Trump
Congressional candidate once asked if careers were 'healthiest pursuit' for women
Rep. Maxine Waters owed an apology from top Dems, 200 black female leaders say
Trump says Scott Pruitt chose to resign: 'Scott felt that he was a distraction'
Trump narrows Supreme Court shortlist: Sources
Michael Cohen scrubs mentions of Trump from Twitter bio on Independence Day
More News
Thousands who fled recent fighting in Syria return home
Turkey fires tens of thousands of public servants
Boy recovering after venomous snake bite in yard
Cop gets 'all clear' after Novichok testing
Mexican president-elect wants every kid to go to college
Report: Porch floor collapses, injuring partygoers
Sheriff's office: Florida officer killed man holding knife
Arizona Cardinals GM Steve Keim apologizes after DUI arrest
Woman who said Trudeau groped her breaks silence
Ex-Playmate sues a top fundraiser for Trump
AP
Heat, fire danger lingers in West for next several days
Jul 8
Tropical Storm Beryl weakens as it moves into Caribbean
Death toll climbs to 76 as heavy rains hammer southern Japan
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP, FILE
Senate Dem on Trump court pick: 'I’ve never seen a president...make himself a puppet'
40m ago
Progressive Democrats increasingly criticize Israel, and could reap political rewards
For the first time in 40 years, US resettles fewer refugees than rest of world
Immigration
5:40
Deadline looms for reuniting families separated by Trump's 'zero tolerance' policy
1:53
'We will never abolish ICE': Pence
2:10
Deadline approaches on migrant parent, children reunions
4:53
Trump is not backing down from his tough stance on migrants at the border
2:17
Massive crowds march against Trump administration's immigration policy
2:45
Nationwide protests against Trump's immigration policies
1:05
Salvadoran mother is reunited with her son after separation
2:27
Government investigators to inspect shelters for immigrant kids
3:49
US 'most welcoming home for immigrants in human history,' VP Pence says
2:33
Judge orders families separated at border reunited within 30 days
Play
ABCNews.com
2:51
Meghan Markle gets grief over whether she has adopted a British accent
3h ago
Steven and Michele Burt
JetBlue crew rescues dog in distress with oxygen mask
Jul 8
More News
5 officers killed in 2016 ambush remembered in Dallas
Kick-by-kick look at the shootout between Russia and Croatia
Father of toddler found dead in suitcase extradited
1 child dead, 3 critically injured in Kansas apartment fire
US service member killed in Afghan insider attack
2 dead in house explosion in New Jersey: Officials
Candidate makes first public remarks since crash
European leaders get testy in public over refugees
Mar-a-Lago asks to hire 61 more foreign workers
GOP governor cuts to take anti-abortion stand
Courtesy of Roya Salek
Supreme Court travel ban ruling causes fear for international students: Advocates
Jul 8
Kids as young as 1 in US court, awaiting reunion with family
The Associated Press
Syrian girl born without legs gets new prosthetics
Jul 8
South Korean women protest against 'spy cam porn'
Backed by Prince Harry, conservation group expands in Africa
Play
ABCNews.com
1:44
A family used DNA-matching technology to find the remains of a loved one lost in war
Jul 7
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
'Family of 5': Steph Curry and wife Ayesha welcome 3rd child
Jul 5
The Associated Press
Umbrellas up for a different reason at Wimbledon
Jul 7
Djokovic slams Wimbledon crowd after being booed
Gregory Simpson/Courtesy of BC Parks/AFP/Getty Images
YouTube vloggers killed in waterfall accident
Jul 6
The Associated Press
Factions in Miss America split over leadership, direction
Jul 7
The Associated Press
Queen Latifah celebrates with hip-hop legends at Essence
Jul 8
You can now take the Beyonce and Jay-Z tour of The Louvre
Wine slushies are the official drink of summer: Here's how to make them at home
ABC
Couple adopts a son through Instagram: 'I can't even believe that it's real'
Jul 6
Judge weighs in on struggle surrounding Marvel's Stan Lee
In their last days, dogs are showered with love at this hospice
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Why 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' star Evangeline Lilly returned to acting
Jul 5
In Case You Missed It
5-year-old with brain cancer receives his own World Cup after completing treatment
If you're looking for a unique baby name, check this list first
Child obesity could be influenced by mom's lifestyle habits: Study
Couple to redo wedding after wife of 12 years gets amnesia in accident
Dogs can beat the heat wave in air-conditioned sidewalk houses
Delta's new Boeing 777 features broadest seats
A wallet lost 48 years ago just turned up, as an amazing 1970 time capsule
'We can't get her back alive': 7-year-old calls 911 after baby sister falls in pool
North Carolina woman donates kidney to stranger
Officer's viral lip-sync video sparks pop battles among police departments
Anne Marie Fox/HBO
18 new releases to check out this week
Jul 8
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson tried not to 'fanboy out' when he first met Neve Campbell
Funniest kid quips of the week
ASOS
ASOS introduces a 'wheelchair-friendly' jumpsuit
Jul 7
Device aims to help kids with heart defects, like Jimmy Kimmel's son
Leon Bennett/Getty Images
After feeling 'left out,' Issa Rae stars in CoverGirl's new inclusive campaign
Jul 2
The Associated Press
Bull run festival heads into day 2 in Spain
Jul 8
4 hospitalized after Pamplona's running of the bulls
Photographer searching for newly engaged couple to share pictures she took of them
Susana Vera/Reuters
Running of the bulls in Pamplona
Jul 7
Fan fever strikes the 2018 World Cup
America's complicated history with immigration
Michele Cattani/AFP/Getty Images
This Week in Pictures
Jul 6
Celebrating summer in pictures
This Week in Pictures
