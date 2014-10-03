Home> Politics

This Might Be The Best Thing Joe Biden's Ever Said

Oct 3, 2014, 11:48 AM ET
By
Arlette Saenz More from Arlette »
Arlette Saenz
White House Reporter/Producer
VIDEO: The vice president jokingly characterized his job with one word that left an audience at Harvard laughing.
Vice President Biden has delivered some colorful lines over the years, including calling President Obama's healthcare plan a "big f****** deal," but his best Bidenism yet might have happened Thursday night.

Speaking at the Harvard Institute of Politics in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Biden was asked a question by the vice president of the student body, prompting Biden to joke about how he feels about being number two.

"Isn't it a b****?" Biden said to laughs from the crowd. "I mean, excuse me, the vice presidency? I mean woah."

Biden was quick to clarify his comment was simply a joke.

"I'm joking, I'm joking, I'm joking. Best decision I ever made," he said. "I'm a joking. That was a joke. That was a joke."

The student then responded, "I hope you love your job."

"I do actually. I love the guy I work with," Biden said.

Biden ran for the presidency twice in 1988 and 2008, and he has said he is considering a run for the White House in 2016.

Winslow Townson/AP Photo

