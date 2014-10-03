This Might Be The Best Thing Joe Biden's Ever Said

Vice President Biden has delivered some colorful lines over the years, including calling President Obama's healthcare plan a "big f****** deal," but his best Bidenism yet might have happened Thursday night.

Speaking at the Harvard Institute of Politics in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Biden was asked a question by the vice president of the student body, prompting Biden to joke about how he feels about being number two.

"Isn't it a b****?" Biden said to laughs from the crowd. "I mean, excuse me, the vice presidency? I mean woah."

Biden was quick to clarify his comment was simply a joke.

"I'm joking, I'm joking, I'm joking. Best decision I ever made," he said. "I'm a joking. That was a joke. That was a joke."

The student then responded, "I hope you love your job."

"I do actually. I love the guy I work with," Biden said.

Biden ran for the presidency twice in 1988 and 2008, and he has said he is considering a run for the White House in 2016.